East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

APSO investigating after shots fired in Geismar late Sunday night

GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a report of shots fired last night. Deputies arrived at a location on Oak Fields Dr. at approximately 10:30 p.m. and found that there were no shooting victims. APSO does not have any suspects in...
Shots fired in Geismar overnight, deputies say

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of shots being fired in Geismar late Sunday (Nov. 27) night. A spokesman with APSO confirmed, the incident happened on Oak Fields Drive, near Highway 74 and Bluff Road. Authorities say there is no victim...
BRPD arrests woman allegedly connected to several robberies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A young woman accused of robbing a business on Florida Boulevard is reportedly also connected to a string of burglaries in the Belaire area. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers arrested Eriel Tyson, 18, on Sunday night, Nov. 28, for her alleged involvement in a robbery at 1357 Florida Blvd.
EBRSO: Man driven to hospital with gunshot wound

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after a man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound on Sunday, Nov. 27. Deputies believe the shooting happened at a storage facility in the 13000 block of Florida Boulevard, which is near South Flannery Road, around 1:30 p.m.
Arrest made in connection to Covington double homicide

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Covington police said they have arrested a man believed responsible for a gruesome double homicide discovered Monday (Nov. 28). Antonio Donde Tyson was apprehended and booked with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, two counts of obstruction of justice and single counts of resisting an officer and illegal possession of stolen things.
Victim allegedly jumped out of vehicle while riding along Joor Road to escape abusive spouse

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities were called to the scene of an alleged domestic abuse situation shortly after midnight, Sunday. According to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was 12:26 a.m. on the Sunday after Thanksgiving when they were dispatched to a home in Central, just off Joor Road, where they found an injured woman with a swollen lip.
2 persons of interest questioned in shocking Covington double homicide

Covington police are questioning two persons of interest in connection with the shocking discovery Monday morning of two bodies burned beyond recognition outside a downtown business. But Sgt. Edwin Masters, a Covington Police Department spokesperson, said Monday morning that police still did not have solid suspects in the case. The...
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says a man with a gunshot injury was driven to the hospital by his girlfriend on Sunday. The injury is non-life-threatening and the shooting possibly occurred at a storage facility on Florida Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s office.
Police: 3 arrested so far in high schooler's killing at Gonzales gas station

GONZALES - Two weeks after high school senior Mehki Darville was shot to death at a Gonzales gas station, three people have been arrested in the killing. The Gonzales Police Department said Monday that those arrested included two juvenile suspects and 18-year-old Jamal "Mal" Holloway. Holloway was caught Friday after...
Six-year-old killed in Jackson area crash

JACKSON, La. (BRPROUD) – First responders from across East and West Feliciana Parish rushed to the scene of a deadly Friday (November 25) night Jackson area crash that resulted in the death of a child, officials say. The two-vehicle collision occurred on Hwy 10 (Charter Street), and according to...
Deputies: Two hurt in Black Friday gun battle between two vehicles on I-10 near Mall of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating an apparent gunfight between two vehicles on I-10 after two victims brought themselves to a hospital Friday evening. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said it was investigating the shooting with Baton Rouge police after hearing two victims showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds. The pair never contacted authorities or emergency responders.
Missing man with Dementia found safe, authorities say

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says a missing man with Dementia has been found safe. Officials said that Paul Pearson, 54, went missing on Sunday, Nov. 27, after he was captured on surveillance video at an apartment complex around 1:09 p.m.
Shooting at Bluebonnet overpass, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities are investigating a shooting on the overpass near the Mall of Louisiana on Friday night. Officials say there was a reported shooting on the overpass. It was said that two cars were allegedly shooting at each other. EBRSO says two individuals had taken...
