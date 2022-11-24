Woman dies in West Hartford Thomas St. fire

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman died after a house caught fire on Thomas Street in West Hartford Wednesday night.

The woman, who was alone at the time of the fire, was found and removed from the residence by firefighters. Following the rescue, she was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Officials said she received advanced life support from paramedics on-scene before she was transported to a hospital, where she died due to her injuries.

Her identity has been withheld and the cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

According to the Chief of the West Hartford Fire Department, a 911 call came through a medical alert system around 9 p.m. when the woman pressed a pendant on her neck and triggered an alarm.

Fire officials said when they first arrived there was little fire showing and they were able to put it right out. The fire was contained to one room inside the house.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Stay with News 8 for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.