Appalachian St. earns 74-70 victory over East Tennessee St.
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) _ Led by Donovan Gregory’s 14 points, the Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the East Tennessee State Buccaneers 74-70 on Wednesday night. The Mountaineers improved to 5-2 with the win and the Buccaneers fell to 3-3.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.
Comments / 0