ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Appalachian St. earns 74-70 victory over East Tennessee St.

By Kenny Hawkins
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N0u6a_0jM4DhLT00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) _ Led by Donovan Gregory’s 14 points, the Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the East Tennessee State Buccaneers 74-70 on Wednesday night. The Mountaineers improved to 5-2 with the win and the Buccaneers fell to 3-3.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

ETSU women finish Las Vegas road trip with win

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WJHL) – The Bucs came out on top of another defensive battle, closing out their time at the UNLV Thanksgiving Tournament with a 55-46 victory over UC San Diego. ETSU shot just 33.3 percent from the floor in the win, but grabbed 16 offensive rebounds for 12 second chance points against the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Bucs go cold in second half, fall to Georgia in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. (WJHL) – In a game of momentum-swinging runs, the Bulldogs had the final one, as 12-straight second-half points helped the home team past ETSU, 62-47. Georgia started Sunday afternoon’s tilt with a 9-1 advantage, only to see the Bucs score the next 12 points. Jade Seymour scored a tough bucket in the paint […]
ATHENS, GA
WJHL

David Crockett, Unicoi Co. advance to Hardee’s Classic championship

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Both the Pioneers and Blue Devils took control on their Friday night semifinals at David Crockett High School. The host Pioneers led South Greene for the majority of the night, winning by a comfortable margin, 58-38. Earlier in the evening, Unicoi County dominated the paint against Providence Academy, cruising to a […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Home team prevails in Day 2 of Food City Thanksgiving Classic

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Eight games provided a stacked second day of the Food City Thanksgiving Classic from Bluff City. The hosts, Sullivan East, jumped out to a quick lead and then held on to defeat Mountain Mission in the night session, 68-63. Down the road at Sullivan East Middle School, Bearden clamped down […]
BLUFF CITY, TN
WJHL

Greene Co. thriller highlights Day 2 of Hardee’s Classic

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tuesday was the first day of boys action at the 33rd Hardee’s Classic, with two games coming down to the wire. In the evening, South Greene saw a large lead over rival North Greene dwindle in the second half. The Huskies had a chance to tie or win the game on […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

2022 Turkey Trot kicks off in JC

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Early risers and quick runners are lined up in Johnson City, and News Channel 11 will have coverage of the event Thanksgiving Day. Runners started at 8:30 a.m. and followed the route below:
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Main water line breaks in South Fork Utility District

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some customers in the South Fork Utility District may notice an issue with their water. The utility district is experiencing a main water line break Monday, a spokesperson said. The break occurred on Weaver Pike in the area of Cant Hook Hill Road and Grandor Street. News Channel 11 has […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Rescue Squad: Hiker rescued from Laurel Falls

UPDATE: According to an official, John Burleson, from the Carter County Rescue Squad the hiker was located and extracted from the woods. Burleson said that the hiker was well-prepared and was out hiking and camping but suffered a medical emergency while doing so. The rescue squad used all-terrain vehicles and a team on foot to […]
HAMPTON, TN
WJHL

Police: Body of missing SWVA man found

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — The body of a SWVA man last seen leaving a community hospital two weeks ago has been found. According to Jeremy Fleming with the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office, Jason Keith Mullins’ body was found. Fleming said Mullins’ body was recovered near where he went missing. According to the Norton Police Department, […]
CLINTWOOD, VA
WJHL

‘Operation Joy’ needs more sponsors

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- Last year we told you about one woman and her mission to provide a Christmas to remember for students at Happy Valley Elementary School. Mariah Walker is back at it again hoping to provide a Merry Christmas to local children who might not get one otherwise. She stopped by First at Four […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Local shoppers say Black Friday a success

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Though Black Friday has wrapped up, holiday shopping is now in full swing. Some shoppers hit The Pinnacle in Bristol, Tennessee to snag deals in one of the biggest sales of the year. “We wanted to stop off and see what kind of bargains we could find at some of the […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Raccoon causes fire at ammunition plant in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A grass fire happened behind security fences at the BAE Holston Army Ammunition Plant in Kingsport around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Spokesperson Justine Barati told News Channel 11 a raccoon chewed through a power line which sparked a grass fire at the plant. Barati said the fire was quickly put out […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Johnson City lights up Christmas Trees in Founders Park

Editor’s Note: Due to technical issues, the tree lighting ceremony was unable to be streamed. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — On Saturday evening Johnson City lit up Christmas Trees at both King Commons and Founders Parks. 160 trees decorated by local businesses, organizations and non-profits were there as part of the Candyland Christmas event.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Food Truck Friday: Hound Dogs

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The food truck ‘Hound Dogs’ based out of Johnson City does it all. “We do regular hot dogs, make your own with mustard, chili, and onion, but what sets us apart is that we do a lot of the specialty hot dogs like The Rocky Top, The Volunteer, The Hound […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

1 dead 1 injured after morning fire in Fall Branch

FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person is dead and another is injured after a house fire in Fall Branch Saturday morning. Sheriff Wesley Holt of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department said a call for a structure fire came in at 8:50 a.m. and units from the United (Greene County), Fall Branch, Sulphur Springs and […]
FALL BRANCH, TN
WJHL

Police investigating shots fired into Johnson City home

Editor’s Note: The Johnson City Police Department provided further details Monday afternoon regarding the shooting. The story has been updated to reflect that. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City authorities continue to investigate a shooting that occurred at a home on Robinson Drive off John Exum Parkway Sunday night. According to a release from […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

43K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy