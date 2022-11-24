ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Firefighters Respond to Smoke Alarm in Downtown Los Angeles High-Rise

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 4 days ago

Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to a fire incident confirmed by a smoke alarm activation in a unit inside a residential high-rise building in Downtown Los Angeles Wednesday morning, Nov. 23, around 9:48 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F4y33_0jM4DM0K00
Oscar Sol / KNN

Firefighters arrived to moderate smoke showing from one unit on approximately the 11th floor of the Rosslyn Hotel in the 100 block of East 5th Street.

LAFD reported knockdown on the fire 22 minutes after receiving the alarm.

Firefighters made their way via stairwell to the 11th floor where they located a contents fire that was held in check by fire sprinklers, reported the department. The flames were fully extinguished by firefighters ensuring it was contained to one unit.

LAFD reported the hallway was clear of smoke and no evacuation of the floor or building was required.

There was some residual water on the 10th and 11th floors which firefighters tackled with equipment to conduct a water removal operation.

According to LAFD, one patient was evaluated for possible smoke inhalation.

Oscar Sol, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Key News Network

Vehicle Crashes into Kitchen of La Cañada Flintridge Home

La Cañada Flintridge, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a car into a house around 9:00 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. When units arrived at the scene on 5100 block of Angeles Crest Highway in the city of La Cañada Flintridge, they found one vehicle had traveled up a driveway, flipped over and went into the kitchen of a single-story home.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

1 Killed in Granada Hills Traffic Collision

Granada Hills, Los Angeles, CA: One person was killed in a traffic collision Sunday evening, Nov. 27, around 7:19 p.m. in the Granada Hills neighborhood within the San Fernando Valley. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the location of the collision on the 18000 bock of West Rinaldi Street...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Woman Found Dead Near Newhall Metrolink Station Identified

The woman who was found dead near the Newhall Metrolink Station last Monday has been identified.  Nickqwell Moore, 46, from Lancaster was the woman found dead, said Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.  Moore died from natural causes, according to Ardalani.  On Monday, Nov. 21, around 6:30 a.m., first responders received ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

LAX power outage leaves unknown number of people stuck in elevators

A power outage at LAX caused elevators to become stuck Saturday morning, trapping an undetermined amount of travelers and employees. The Los Angeles Fire Department sent crews to the airport after receiving more than a dozen calls regarding stuck elevators beginning around 11:30 a.m. Fire officials said there were no reported injuries and the exact […]
News 8 KFMB

Chihuahua killed on walk by Los Angeles famous cougar, P-22

LOS ANGELES — A mountain lion that killed a Chihuahua while the little dog was being walked on a leash in the Hollywood Hills earlier this month is the famed cougar P-22, the National Park Service confirmed Monday. P-22 wears a tracking collar as part of a park service...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Fire engulfs Anaheim recycling plant, prompts evacuations on Thanksgiving

Flames engulfed a recycling plant in Anaheim Thursday night, prompting evacuation orders at a nearby residential building on Thanksgiving. The fire was reported just before 11 p.m. in the 900 block of East South Street, Anaheim Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Carringer said. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the commercial building. The […]
ANAHEIM, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Off-site electrical issue triggers sporadic outages, stuck elevators at LAX

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — An electrical issue off the grounds of Los Angeles International Airport triggered sporadic outages at one of the nation's busiest airports Saturday, resulting in over a dozen stuck elevator calls, authorities said. The outages and stuck elevator calls began at about 11:30 a.m., according to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Authorities pursue vehicle in East Los Angeles

Authorities pursued a suspect in East Los Angeles on Friday night. The driver was last spotted on the 710 Freeway traveling at higher speeds before exiting at Florence. The suspect pulled into a parking lot and was surrounded by police cars. The suspect stood off with patrol cars for a minute, refusing to surrender before […]
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

3 injured in violent home invasions east of Los Angeles

Three people were injured when a group of thieves targeted several homes in the San Gabriel Valley early Sunday morning. El Monte police responded to the 2700 block of Potrero Avenue around 1:20 a.m. on a report of a home invasion robbery, according to RMG News. A victim who did...
EL MONTE, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Investigation Ongoing After Westfield Mall Evacuated

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are still investigating a report of a gunshot being heard at the Westfield Valencia Mall Saturday night, which resulted in the mall being evacuated.  At 6:40 p.m. deputies responded to the Westfield Mall on Valencia Boulevard after receiving reports of gunshots fired, according to a post by ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Key News Network

Freeway Collision Sends Vehicle Crashing Down Embankment; Mother, Child Transported to Hospital

City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle allegedly racing on a freeway caused an injury traffic collision involving a child Saturday night. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol received a call around 10:14 p.m., Nov. 26, regarding a traffic collision on the South 605 Freeway and the 60 freeway in the City of Industry.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
25K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy