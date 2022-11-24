Firefighters Respond to Smoke Alarm in Downtown Los Angeles High-Rise

Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to a fire incident confirmed by a smoke alarm activation in a unit inside a residential high-rise building in Downtown Los Angeles Wednesday morning, Nov. 23, around 9:48 a.m.

Oscar Sol / KNN

Firefighters arrived to moderate smoke showing from one unit on approximately the 11th floor of the Rosslyn Hotel in the 100 block of East 5th Street.

LAFD reported knockdown on the fire 22 minutes after receiving the alarm.

Firefighters made their way via stairwell to the 11th floor where they located a contents fire that was held in check by fire sprinklers, reported the department. The flames were fully extinguished by firefighters ensuring it was contained to one unit.

LAFD reported the hallway was clear of smoke and no evacuation of the floor or building was required.

There was some residual water on the 10th and 11th floors which firefighters tackled with equipment to conduct a water removal operation.

According to LAFD, one patient was evaluated for possible smoke inhalation.

Oscar Sol, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network