ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

Maryland boy, 11, runs into burning apartment to save 2-year-old sister

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krlyZ_0jM4D55E00

SALISBURY, Md. — An 11-year-old Maryland boy suffered minor injuries on Tuesday after rushing into a burning building to rescue his 2-year-old sister, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Office of the State Fire Marshal, a fire broke out at a residential building in Salisbury at 6:01 p.m. EST. The two-story, wood-frame apartment building had eight units, according to the release.

Upon discovering the fire, the 11-year-old boy exited the building, WBOC-TV reported. However, when the boy realized his younger sister was still inside the building, he reentered the apartment and rescued his sister from the second floor, according to the television station.

The boy was slightly burned in the arm when bringing his sister out of the apartment, but his injuries were minor, according to WBOC.

“His injuries were so minor they did not require on-scene medical attention,” the State Fire Marshal said in its news release.

The fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage to the structure and another $40,000 in damage to its contents, fire officials said.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze within 10 minutes, but said that two of the apartment units had become uninhabitable, WBFF-TV reported.

Fire officials ruled that the fire was accidental and was caused by an unspecified electrical event at an outlet in a second-floor bedroom, according to WBOC.

It was unclear where the parents of the children were at the time of the fire, but the Fire Marshal said that all occupants in the apartment building were safe.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMDT.com

Felton woman arrested in connection to Royal Farms shoplifting incident

FELTON, Md. – A Felton woman has been charged with shoplifting following an investigation. At around 8:20 a.m. on November 20th, Felton Police responded to the Royal Farms located in the 11000 block of S. DuPont Highway for a reported shoplifting. It was reported that a female suspect was inside the store and had stolen merchandise before police arrived.
FELTON, DE
WGMD Radio

UPDATED: Family Members Report Body of Missing Boater has been Recovered

UPDATED – 2pm – Family members report that the body of 60 year old Frank Stewart has been recovered. ===============================================================. The US Coast Guard, Maryland Natural Resources Police and Talbot County Fire and Rescue are searching for a possible person in the water. Officials say Coast Guard watch standers were notified that 60 year old Frank Stewart did not return from his fishing trip last night. His 14 foot aluminum boat was located aground in the marsh in the Choptank River near Oyster Shell Point – the motor still running and fishing gear still in the water. He was last seen wearing a red jacket or hoodie and blue jeans. Anyone with information – call ion regarding Frank Stewart, call at 410-576-2693.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
fox29.com

Police: Man found shot to death at Delaware home on Thanksgiving Day

DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating the murder of a man early on the morning of Thanksgiving, police say. According to authorities, around 3:42 a.m., police received a call for a shooting at a residence on Forest Creek Drive and responding officers found 29-year-old Walter Pereira lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
DOVER, DE
WGMD Radio

1 Arrested after Leaving Scene of Ellendale Crash

Ellendale emergency personnel responded to a head-on collision Saturday morning just before 10 at the intersection of Route 113 and 16. Officials say injuries were minor. The driver of an Altima turned left onto Route 113 – into the path of a westbound Toyota and they collided – in front of a state trooper. The 25 year old driver of the Altima removed the license plate – the vehicle was not his – and ran off – he was arrested by Delaware State Police near the scene and charged with multiple traffic violations:
ELLENDALE, DE
WGMD Radio

Police Investigating Shooting Incident at Hartly Home

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident in the Hartly area Friday night just around 8:15. Police say a 41 year old man was at home on Fords Corner Road when he heard 6 to 8 gunshots – one of which struck his house. Police say that one shot entered into an empty bedroom. The victim was not injured. Police have no suspect information and ask that anyone who witnessed this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
HARTLY, DE
fox29.com

Police searching for teen who disappeared from Delaware mall in October

DOVER, Del. - Authorities are searching for a Delaware teenager who they say disappeared from a crowded mall in early October and was last seen in Maryland. Alexis "Lexi" Marrero, 15, was reported missing from Christiania Mall the evening of Oct. 1, according to Maryland State Police. Alexis's cellphone was...
DOVER, DE
californiaexaminer.net

Dover Man Killed, Assault Weapons Found During Search

A man was reportedly shot and murdered outside of his home in Dover, and a check of the premises after the incident revealed two guns designed to look like assault rifles, along with additional weapons and drugs. Police in Dover, Delaware, have determined that a deceased person is a 29-year-old...
DOVER, DE
WGMD Radio

UPDATED: Gold Alert CANCELED for Missing Selbyville Man

UPDATED – 4:30pm The Gold Alert issued for John Vittek on November 25, 2022, by Delaware State Police Troop 4 has been canceled. He has been located. A Gold Alert has been issued for 86 year old John Vittek of Selbyville. Delaware State Police say he was last seen Thanksgiving Day in the Selbyville area, but attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful and there is concern for his safety. Vittek is white, 5′ 11” and 170 pounds with hazel eyes and gray hair.
SELBYVILLE, DE
WBOC

Salisbury Man Killed in Head-On Crash With Dump Truck in Laurel

LAUREL, Del. - A Salisbury man died in a head-on crash with a dump truck in Laurel on Tuesday morning, authorities said. Delaware State Police said that at around 8 a.m., a 2013 International dump truck towing a flatbed trailer was going eastbound on Horsey Church Road just east of Chandler Road, while a 2002 Ford Crown Victoria was heading westbound and approaching the dump truck.
LAUREL, DE
WMDT.com

Salisbury man sentenced to 60 years for murder

SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been sentenced to a total of 60 years behind bars for the 2021 murder of Gerald Nash. During the early morning hours of April 7, 2021, an assailant acting at the direction of Drequan Savage entered a residence on Hill Street in Salisbury through the rear door. Savage had previously arranged with a second co-conspirator to be notified when Nash arrived at the residence, and for the rear door to be left unlocked. Once inside, the assailant went into a bedroom and shot Nash multiple times while he laid in bed.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Seaford traffic stop leads to arrests, recovery of drugs

SEAFORD, Del. – Two Sussex County men are facing multiple felony charges after a traffic stop Friday night. Around 8:37 p.m. on November 25th, Delaware State Police say a trooper saw a Chevrolet Impala traveling westbound on Old Furnace Road, near Eskridge Road, with an improper brake light that did not use a turn signal. The trooper pulled the vehicle over, and found 45-year-old Dwayne Deshields of Bridgeville and 44-year-old Deshawn Magee of Seaford inside.
SEAFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Shooting in Long Neck

Long Neck, DE- Delaware State Police responded to a shooting in Long Neck near John J. Williams Highway and White Pine Drive Monday night. Detectives are currently on scene investigating the incident, and according to state police there is no threat to the public. We will continue to update this...
LONG NECK, DE
Cape Gazette

Man shot at his home west of Long Neck

Police are investigating after a homeowner was shot Nov. 21 at his home west of Long Neck. Delaware State Police responded at 8:43 p.m. to the 30000 block of Ayers Lane for a report of a shooting and found the home had been shot numerous times with an unknown firearm, said Sgt. India Sturgis of the Delaware State Police.
LONG NECK, DE
Cape Gazette

Four charged in stealing raw chicken from Milford plant

Four people face theft charges after Milford police say they stole about $30,000 in raw chicken from the Perdue plant in Milford. The Milford Police Department Criminal Investigation Division began investigating an internal theft reported by Perdue on Rehoboth Boulevard, officials said, and after several weeks learned that four people were involved in a criminal theft operation orchestrated by Lorenzo Jones Jr., 40, of Dover.
MILFORD, DE
WGMD Radio

Several Arrests Made at Dover Residence

Dover Police have arrested three teenagers–all of Dover including 19-year-old Unique Trader, 18-year-old Demetric Isabell, and a 17-year-old boy. They were taken into custody on drug and weapons charges. Police also arrested seven others but determined they were not involved and were released without charges. The arrests occurred yesterday afternoon on North Governors Avenue.
Cape Gazette

Man found shot following two-car crash near Long Neck

Two Millsboro men – one who police say had been shot in a lower extremity – face charges after a two-car crash Nov. 21 near Long Neck. The crash happened about 9 p.m. in the area of Route 24 and Long Neck Road when a 2016 Hyundai Accent, driven by Evan Briscoe, 22, was speeding eastbound on Route 24 east of Long Neck Road, said Sr. Cpl. Jason Hatchell of the Delaware State Police.
MILLSBORO, DE
WMDT.com

Three arrested on firearm, drug charges in Dover

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police arrested three suspects following a search warrant Tuesday afternoon. Shortly before 2 p.m., Dover Police’s Street Crimes Unit was assisting Delaware Probation and Parole with a home visit on a subject, identified as 19-year-old Unique Trader. Officers took Trader, 18-year-old Demetric Isabell, a 17-year-old male, and 7 additional people into custody after a .40 caliber handgun and 3.8 grams of crack cocaine were found at the residence. A search warrant was obtained for the residence, and officers found an additional 3.1 grams of crack cocaine, 466.7 grams of marijuana, and $810.
DOVER, DE
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
118K+
Followers
137K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy