Police Investigating after Body Washed Ashore on Sears Island, Maine
The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office is working together with multiple agencies to investigate a body that was washed ashore on Sears Island in Searsport. The male body was found by hikers Saturday morning around 9:15 a.m. Waldo County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Jeff Rice said the “body appeared to have been in the water for a significant period, and the victim appeared to be in his 20s,” according to News Center Maine.
Bucksport teacher charged with assaulting student
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - A RSU 25 teacher has been charged with assault after an incident involving a student. According to Bucksport Police, they got a call on November 21st about an alleged assault that occurred on October 20th between a teacher and a five-year-old male student. Police say after...
Police: man hit by car, killed on Thanksgiving in Caribou
CARIOBOU, Maine (WABI) - Police say a man was killed after being hit by a car in Caribou Thanksgiving night. Caribou Police say they got a report around 9:30 p.m. of a man running in and out of traffic on the Van Buren Road. A few minutes later, State Police...
This Bangor Street has Been Closed For Like A Year. Now it’s Back Open. Kinda.
Seriously, how long has the end of Essex Street been closed?. My money says that it's been way over a year. I used to use that little strip of road every single day when I still lived in Bangor. Even now, I desire to use it all the time, but have been denied at every turn, literally. I'm surprised there haven't been memes about it or anything like that. and to this day, I'm not entirely sure what they've even been doing.
Man Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Augusta, Maine Police Cruiser
If you are members of the local community groups on Facebook, you may have seen several posts about a rumor that an Augusta Police Department police cruiser had been stolen on Saturday afternoon. When these posts were first brought to my attention, I assumed that people had misunderstood what they had heard. NOPE! Apparently, the rumors were true.
Holidays Can Be Difficult in the Great State of Maine
OLD TOWN — We had it rough as kids — even if we didn’t know it at the time. While the neighbor kids had Lucky Charms, Cocoa Crisps, or Sugar Smacks, we ate surplus oatmeal, rice, or cornmeal, and biscuits for breakfast.
Augusta, Maine, to Kickoff Holiday Season With Epic Fireworks Display
One of the great things about life in Central Maine is how our cities and towns organize some pretty amazing festivals and events. The 4th of July, beer fests, food truck festivals, summer concert series, and Halloween. Then, of course, there is the mother of all festivals, the kickoff to...
Body recovered from Sears Island shoreline
SEARSPORT, Maine — A body was recovered from the shoreline of Sears Island Saturday morning. The male whose remains were located has not yet been identified. Hikers in Searsport spotted the remains around 9 a.m. and alerted the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office. “The Waldo County Sheriff's Office is...
Waterville Goodwill robbed, police still searching for suspect
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Police in Waterville are investigating a reported armed robbery at the Goodwill store located at 10 West Concourse. According to the agency, dispatchers received a report of the armed robbery around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The suspect is described as a white male, around 5′9″ tall with...
What happens when 2 hunters shoot the same deer?
I have a friend who visits Aroostook County for an annual deer hunting trip with family and friends. Several years ago, he and another hunter came upon a deer in a clearing. It appeared to be injured, but my friend shot it. Coming upon the deer, the hunters could see...
House fire causes large plume of smoke over Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Calls came around 1pm Sunday afternoon for a fire in Augusta that created a plume of smoke that could be seen from miles away. Tankers were on hand as the house is located in a non-hydrant district. “It challenged them initially with the amount of fire...
Pastries de’Amor fuses Portuguese and Maine flavor staples at new Old Town location
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Don’t be fooled by the name, Pastries de’Amor is so much more than just a bakery. This Old Town eatery is defying all expectations in a newly relocated building on Main St. Besides their wide selections of savory and sweet foods, the eatery...
Moosehead Junction home heavily damaged by fire
GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - An apparent chimney fire left quite a bit of damage to a home in Greenville. Fire fighters were called to Rockwood Road in Moosehead Junction around 10:30 Saturday night. According to the Greenville Firefighters Association Facebook page, crews arrived to heavy smoke coming from the two...
Things to Do This Weekend 11/26 and 11/27 in Maine
If you still have relatives visiting and need something to do, or you are looking for something to do with the kids, check out all the events going on around Maine this weekend. There are tree lightings and parades, along with Santa making visits around Vacationland. Or you could do some of your holiday shopping at one of the holiday craft fairs. Have a wonderful weekend!
Central Maine Woman Dead Following Friday Night Crash
Friday night's icy roads led to a series of crashes across the State of Maine. Sadly, one of those crashes was fatal. According to a press release from Shannon Moss at the Maine Department of Public Safety, a 59 year old woman from Madison is dead following a crash that happened near Waterville on the I-95.
The Best Place To Live In Maine
It is overwhelming to find a town that meets all your needs, but this town in Maine might just check all your boxes. This is the best place to live in Maine.
Madison Woman Dies In Pileup On Interstate 95 Near Waterville Friday
Friday's icy road conditions caused issues for many drivers across the state. On the interstate, near Waterville, was a particularly slick area. Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss said emergency dispatchers started to receive calls around 7 PM about vehicles going off the road, both northbound and southbound, due to the icy conditions.
New England holiday travel to be largest on record since 2000, AAA says
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With the holiday week coming to a close, many of those who traveled for Thanksgiving, are now coming home. According to website Flight Aware, more than nine hundred flights in the United States are delayed as of Sunday morning. The Bangor International Airport is not currently...
1 dead, 3 injured after I-95 crash in Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A crash on Interstate 95 in Waterville Friday night left one woman dead and several others injured. Police say they received multiple reports just after 7 p.m. that icy road conditions contributed to multiple crashes in both the north and south bound lanes of I-95 on the Messalonskee bridge.
Conservation Fund purchases more than 6,000 acres in Aroostook County
A conservation group announced Wednesday that it has purchased more than 6,000 acres in Aroostook County that will soon become a state wildlife management area. Tom Duffus of the Conservation Fund says the Reed Deadwater/Juniper Brook property is adjacent to more than 30,000 acres of conservation land. It features 3,000 acres of deer wintering area, and habitat for wood turtles, wading birds, waterfowl and brook trout. Macwahoc Stream, which runs through the land, is also home to rare Tomah mayflies and brook floater mussels.
