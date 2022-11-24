Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
Arrest Warrant Issued For Friend Of Shanquella RobinsonStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in North Carolina this YearTravel MavenBelmont, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Related
WCNC
Cheerwine Holiday Punch with bourbon
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to his website, Your Charlotte Bartender is a premier mixologist out of Charlotte with over 20 years of exclusive experience. Get your curated cocktail mixology service from him. You will be able to customize your event, and Rusty will bring everything you could need for a memorable night. Available for private parties, or virtual tasting experiences.
WCNC
Dry Pro partners with the Charlotte Rescue Mission to help people in the QC!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. "Giving Tuesday" is a day that encourages people to give back in whatever way they can. It presents nonprofit organizations with the chance to raise even more money than they would on an average day of giving, which is why many organizations create special campaigns to participate in this day of giving. On Monday, Ron Weatherly, founder of Dry Pro and Tony Marciano President and CEO of Charlotte Rescue Mission joined us to tell us more about their efforts.
Book written by Charlotte area girl battling cancer turned into a song
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A year ago, Olivia Reardon was sitting around the kitchen table when her parents noticed her eye was swelling. "I had a mass about the size of a golf ball in my eye," the 10-year-old told WCNC Charlotte. It turned out to be stage 4 cancer.
Roads closed at shopping center near UNC Charlotte after gas line cut
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A gas line cut at a shopping center near UNC Charlotte is causing road closures in the area. On Monday just before 4 p.m., the Charlotte Fire Department announced that a natural gas line cut caused JM Keynes Drive to be closed for an extended period of time. Olmsted Drive will also be closed.
Cherryville woman dances at her 105th birthday party
CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — A Cherryville woman’s first birthday party ever at age 105 turned out just perfect. Line dancers and square dancers performed routines to entertain her, 12-year-old Lily brought her 10-week-old yellow Labrador named Nina for her to pet and she even got the chance to meet a miniature pony named Daniel Jackson.
Charlotte nonprofit seeking solutions for rising rents pricing out artists
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some people are worried that Charlotte artists are being pushed away because they can't find space to work, but one Queen City-based nonprofit is seeking solutions with some unique ideas. The problem is Charlotte's building boom means finding affordable space in the city is almost impossible....
WCNC
Make-A-Wish upgrades truck for NC 16-year-old
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 is a date 16-year-old high school student Chase will never forget. He finally got his wish. Make-A-Wish Central & Western North Carolina made sure of that, after hearing about his serious condition. Chase was diagnosed with melanoma and is currently being...
Charlotte Premium Outlets prioritizing safety during Black Friday shopping
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shoppers hit the stores on Friday Nov. 25, for Black Friday and people did some damage -- shoppers had their minds on getting the best deals and staying safe. Sharon Campbell, general manager of the Charlotte Premium Outlets, said the outlet mall is taking the safety...
WCNC
It's time to decorate for the holidays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s time to get your decorations in order for the holidays. If you need ideas you are not alone. ArWorkshop is here to help us decorate for the holidays. ARWorkshop is a DIY workshop with lots of ideas to bring your creativity to life. The vision of ARWorkshop is to create an inspiring and charming boutique workshop that not only offers classes but sells unique and beautiful retail items. You don’t have to be an artist, they have all the tools and stencils you need, to get you started and crafting right away.
qcnews.com
Park ranger shot, injured in north Charlotte, authorities confirm
A park ranger has been rushed to the hospital following a shooting Sunday night in north Charlotte, authorities confirm to Queen City News. QCNEWS.COM. Park ranger shot, injured in north Charlotte, authorities …. A park ranger has been rushed to the hospital following a shooting Sunday night in north Charlotte,...
Charlotte area offers plenty of shopping options for Small Business Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After the rush of Black Friday, the shopping frenzy continues on Small Business Saturday. On Small Business Saturday, some of the best Charlotte-area businesses had deals and offerings. It's a crucial day for some small businesses in our area as many are still recovering from the pandemic.
WCNC
Chance of severe weather in the Carolinas Wednesday: Brad Panovich VLOG 11/28/22
A line of storms could create severe weather this week in the Carolinas. Brad Panovich has the latest forecast, including projected impacts for the Charlotte area.
Tears, Tributes: TV meteorologist killed in NC copter crash remembered as dad, husband at funeral
Hundreds waited in line for hours to share their condolences, heartbreak, and memories of late WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers with family Friday evening.
34th annual CPI Security Charlotte Turkey Trot held Thursday morning
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Thanksgiving, you are often either in a family who runs in the morning or relaxes with mimosas. Thousands of people in the Queen City had their burn-in before some turkey Thursday at the annual CPI Security Charlotte Turkey Trot at South Park mall. Around 8,600...
WCNC
3 hurt in shooting at Rock Hill event venue, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Three people were hurt in a shooting at the Charlotte Metro Event Venue in Rock Hill on Saturday, police said. Rock Hill police were called to the venue for a report of shots being fired a few minutes before 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they saw people speeding away from the parking lot in multiple vehicles. Witnesses said they heard the shooting but didn't see the suspects.
CMPD investigating homicide in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department started a homicide investigation late Saturday night. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. An alert from CMPD shared on Twitter indicated officers were on the scene along Skipwith Place near South Tryon Street...
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Douglas Airport Busy As Passengers Return From Holiday Travel
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thanksgiving is over, but this weekend is expected to be some of the busiest travel days as people return home from the holidays. Charlotte Douglas says travelers can expect long lines at TSA and ticket counters. Travelers tell us the airports have been busy, and they’ve...
Why is Black Friday losing popularity?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why isn't Black Friday as popular as it used to be?. Holiday shopping fever began in 1924 with the original Christmas ad - The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - kicking off the holiday shopping season. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the...
WCNC
Holiday countdown with Mario Armstrong
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The Holiday countdown is on, but are you still searching for that perfect gift? Don't worry, Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong is here with his must-haves. As Cyber Monday...
WCNC
Chef Jill Aker-Ray shares delicious holiday brunch idea
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Who says you have to "go out" to have a fabulous brunch? Not Chef Jill Aker-Ray! She joined us Friday morning on Charlotte Today to share a super easy, super tasty brunch you can throw together in no time - that's sure to "wow" the crowds: Crepes and Candied Bacon.
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 0