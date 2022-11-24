ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

Local premature baby spends several days in NICU following RSV diagnosis

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green baby is back home following a few days’ stay in the NICU after contracting the Respiratory Syncytial Virus. It all started on September 23, when Brooke Martin said she looked down at her six-week-old son, Hakeem Martin, who was born prematurely at 29 weeks, and saw that his lips were turning purple.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Family honored at Christmas parade

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT)– While many families are still eating the leftovers form turkey day, one community is recognizing a family that overcame tough obstacles. Hope was the theme for this year’s Greenville Christmas Parade. For the Wells family, hope has been their focus all year long. Savannah Wells and her three daughters were chosen to […]
GREENVILLE, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green man arrested after death investigation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been arrested after a death investigation on Bellevue Avenue. Larry Sutton, 64, was charged with murder-domestic violence Monday morning. Around 7 a.m., Sutton entered the lobby of the Bowling Green Police Department covered in blood and told officers he had...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

BGPD on scene of bank robbery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green police are investigating a robbery at a bank off Campbell Lane. Police are at the Limestone Bank at 751 Campbell Lane. Scanner traffic indicates that police are searching for a suspect nearby. That person is described as male, wearing black clothes, sunglasses, and a toboggan/cap.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

BGPD conducting death investigation on Bellevue Avenue

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department says a dead body has been located on Bellevue Avenue. BGPD responded to the scene on Monday morning. As of 9:53 a.m., BGPD is working to gather more details. We will update as more information is released.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

VIDEO: Horse Cave Christmas Parade to be held Dec. 3

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Horse Cave Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, December 3, at 10 a.m. at the Historic Downtown of Horse Cave. “We have a National Register of Historic Places commercial district and little shops across the street,” Sandra Wilson, the Executive Director of Horse Cave/Hart County tourism said, “It’s kind of like an old movie that you walk in, Santa will be there. And all the fun things in a parade with the music and the bands and the floats and things like that.”
HORSE CAVE, KY
smithcountyinsider.com

Spammers are targeting Facebook users in Smith County

Local groups on Facebook have become bombarded with ‘spammers’ posting false information in an attempt to deceive users into sharing. Public groups such as ‘Gordonsville, Tennessee Yard Sale’ have been hit especially hard in recent weeks by bad actors stooping to new lows with posts of missing children or elderly persons who aren’t actually missing — at least not in Smith County.
SMITH COUNTY, TN
wkdzradio.com

Woman Robbed While Helping Stranded Woman And Child

Law enforcement is investigating a robbery that happened on Eagle Way near Bradshaw Road in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a woman stopped to help another woman who was on the side of the road with a child believing them to have been stranded with a broken down vehicle.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Daniel Tarnagda

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Houssouwo Daniel Tarnagda immigrated from the West African country of Burkina Faso in 2013. The only words he knew when he arrived were “my name is Daniel,” he said. The frustration of not knowing the language and customs of his new home made...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

View From The Hill: Jonesville lives on at Kentucky Museum

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The African American neighborhood known as Jonesville, which was dismantled in the 1960′s to make way for the expansion of WKU’s campus, lives on in an exhibit at the Kentucky Museum. Amy Bingham talks to some of the community scholars who helped bring...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
fox56news.com

Man arrested after firing shots inside a Nashville hospital

A man has been taken into custody after police say opened fire inside Ascension St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville. Man arrested after firing shots inside a Nashville …. A man has been taken into custody after police say opened fire inside Ascension St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville. Morning...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

1 hurt in shooting inside home in north Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One person was injured in an overnight shooting in north Clarksville. At about 12:46 a.m. Sunday, Clarksville Police responded to the shooting on Bradfield Drive. One person was shot and transported to the hospital with non-lifethreatening injuries, police spokesman Scott Beaubien told Clarksville Now.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wnky.com

WCSO: 1 dead in Warren County vehicle accident

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One man has died following a vehicle accident in Bowling Green. On Nov. 25 around 3:21 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an off-road injury accident near the 1000 block of Hayes Road. Authorities say upon arrival, they learned a male passenger...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Leitchfield woman charged with manslaughter after deadly ATV crash

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Leitchfield woman has been charged with manslaughter after a deadly ATV crash in Warren County Friday night. According to court records, police arrived to an accident at 1028 Hayes Road in Bowling Green on Friday, Nov. 25. EMS attempted to provide medical care to...
LEITCHFIELD, KY
wnky.com

Window shoppers turn decor gawkers with downtown decorating contest

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Downtown Bowling Green is getting into the holiday spirit this weekend. Local businesses are gearing up for the holiday season with a window decorating contest. “The idea behind the new window decorating contest was actually given to us by one of the downtown retailers when...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

