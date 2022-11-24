Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBKO
Local premature baby spends several days in NICU following RSV diagnosis
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green baby is back home following a few days’ stay in the NICU after contracting the Respiratory Syncytial Virus. It all started on September 23, when Brooke Martin said she looked down at her six-week-old son, Hakeem Martin, who was born prematurely at 29 weeks, and saw that his lips were turning purple.
Family honored at Christmas parade
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT)– While many families are still eating the leftovers form turkey day, one community is recognizing a family that overcame tough obstacles. Hope was the theme for this year’s Greenville Christmas Parade. For the Wells family, hope has been their focus all year long. Savannah Wells and her three daughters were chosen to […]
WBKO
Bowling Green man arrested after death investigation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been arrested after a death investigation on Bellevue Avenue. Larry Sutton, 64, was charged with murder-domestic violence Monday morning. Around 7 a.m., Sutton entered the lobby of the Bowling Green Police Department covered in blood and told officers he had...
WBKO
BGPD on scene of bank robbery
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green police are investigating a robbery at a bank off Campbell Lane. Police are at the Limestone Bank at 751 Campbell Lane. Scanner traffic indicates that police are searching for a suspect nearby. That person is described as male, wearing black clothes, sunglasses, and a toboggan/cap.
wnky.com
Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society holds Black Friday adoption sale
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you’re in search of a new friend, you’re in luck!. Warren County’s local animal shelter is having half off all adoption fees for Black Friday weekend. The Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society is offering the sale from Friday, Nov. 25 to...
wnky.com
BGPD conducting death investigation on Bellevue Avenue
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department says a dead body has been located on Bellevue Avenue. BGPD responded to the scene on Monday morning. As of 9:53 a.m., BGPD is working to gather more details. We will update as more information is released.
WBKO
VIDEO: Horse Cave Christmas Parade to be held Dec. 3
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Horse Cave Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, December 3, at 10 a.m. at the Historic Downtown of Horse Cave. “We have a National Register of Historic Places commercial district and little shops across the street,” Sandra Wilson, the Executive Director of Horse Cave/Hart County tourism said, “It’s kind of like an old movie that you walk in, Santa will be there. And all the fun things in a parade with the music and the bands and the floats and things like that.”
smithcountyinsider.com
Spammers are targeting Facebook users in Smith County
Local groups on Facebook have become bombarded with ‘spammers’ posting false information in an attempt to deceive users into sharing. Public groups such as ‘Gordonsville, Tennessee Yard Sale’ have been hit especially hard in recent weeks by bad actors stooping to new lows with posts of missing children or elderly persons who aren’t actually missing — at least not in Smith County.
WBKO
Leitchfield teen reported missing, police seeking tips on her whereabouts
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - Police in Leitchfield are searching for a teen reported missing Monday morning. According to the Leitchfield Police Department, 14-year-old Katie Reed was last seen at her home on Salt River Road. She’s believed to have left her home sometime during the overnight hours on foot.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Robbed While Helping Stranded Woman And Child
Law enforcement is investigating a robbery that happened on Eagle Way near Bradshaw Road in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a woman stopped to help another woman who was on the side of the road with a child believing them to have been stranded with a broken down vehicle.
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Daniel Tarnagda
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Houssouwo Daniel Tarnagda immigrated from the West African country of Burkina Faso in 2013. The only words he knew when he arrived were “my name is Daniel,” he said. The frustration of not knowing the language and customs of his new home made...
WBKO
View From The Hill: Jonesville lives on at Kentucky Museum
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The African American neighborhood known as Jonesville, which was dismantled in the 1960′s to make way for the expansion of WKU’s campus, lives on in an exhibit at the Kentucky Museum. Amy Bingham talks to some of the community scholars who helped bring...
fox56news.com
Man arrested after firing shots inside a Nashville hospital
A man has been taken into custody after police say opened fire inside Ascension St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville. Man arrested after firing shots inside a Nashville …. A man has been taken into custody after police say opened fire inside Ascension St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville. Morning...
Man inside stairwell opens fire at Nashville hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of firing a weapon inside a Nashville hospital on Saturday, authorities said. Nicholas Perre Zaayenga, 33, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and vandalism of more than $1,000, according to Davidson County online court records. According...
2 people shot after funeral service at Bordeaux church
Two people were reportedly shot outside a church in Bordeaux after attending a funeral for another victim of gun violence on Saturday.
Man found with gun, multiple magazines after shooting in St. Thomas Midtown Hospital
A man has been taken into custody after police he say opened fire inside Ascension St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville.
clarksvillenow.com
1 hurt in shooting inside home in north Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One person was injured in an overnight shooting in north Clarksville. At about 12:46 a.m. Sunday, Clarksville Police responded to the shooting on Bradfield Drive. One person was shot and transported to the hospital with non-lifethreatening injuries, police spokesman Scott Beaubien told Clarksville Now.
wnky.com
WCSO: 1 dead in Warren County vehicle accident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One man has died following a vehicle accident in Bowling Green. On Nov. 25 around 3:21 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an off-road injury accident near the 1000 block of Hayes Road. Authorities say upon arrival, they learned a male passenger...
WBKO
Leitchfield woman charged with manslaughter after deadly ATV crash
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Leitchfield woman has been charged with manslaughter after a deadly ATV crash in Warren County Friday night. According to court records, police arrived to an accident at 1028 Hayes Road in Bowling Green on Friday, Nov. 25. EMS attempted to provide medical care to...
wnky.com
Window shoppers turn decor gawkers with downtown decorating contest
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Downtown Bowling Green is getting into the holiday spirit this weekend. Local businesses are gearing up for the holiday season with a window decorating contest. “The idea behind the new window decorating contest was actually given to us by one of the downtown retailers when...
Comments / 0