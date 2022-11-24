TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County Commission approved a county-wide vote to increase property taxes and use the additional revenue for Tuscaloosa County Schools. Dr. Keri Johnson is the Superintendent for Tuscaloosa County Schools,. She says TCS has been getting by with the bare minimum of local financial support. But she says it can’t afford to do that any longer. Tuscaloosa County Schools is geographically the largest district in the state. It has 35 schools. Johnson says that some of them are old, in need of repairs and are overcrowded.

