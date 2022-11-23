3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s loss to the Detroit Pistons
The Utah Jazz lost at home for just the second time, falling to 12-8 on the season in a 125-116 loss to the visiting Detroit Pistons, who picked up just their second road win of the season.
Here are three key contributing factors to the outcome:
- The Pistons, despite being on the second night of a back-to-back and playing in the fourth game of a tough West Coast road trip, shot the air out of the ball, going 49.4% overall, 50% from 3-point range and 92.6% from the free throw line.
- The Jazz finished the night having committed 16 turnovers, which isn’t horrible, but the early ones were incredibly costly. The Jazz committed 9 of their turnovers in the first half and those turned into 17 points for the Pistons, helping put the Jazz in a hole that they spent all night trying to climb out of.
- While the Jazz had a pretty good offensive night, their defense was lacking through large portions of the game and with the way Detroit was scoring the Jazz were going to need a near perfect night on the defensive end and they didn’t get it.
Comments / 0