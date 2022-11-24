Read full article on original website
NBA Rumors: Ex-Celtic Kemba Walker To Sign With New Team
The Dallas Mavericks intend to sign veteran point guard Kemba Walker, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Walker, who has been a free agent since being waived by the Detroit Pistons in mid-October, last played for the New York Knicks during the 2021-22 season. He averaged 11.6 points and 3.5 assists while playing an average of 25.6 minutes in 37 games before eventually falling out of the rotation. New York traded the four-time NBA All-Star to Detroit on draft night in a financially driven decision.
Mavericks to Sign PG Kemba Walker
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Dallas Mavericks (9-10) intend to sign free-agent point guard Kemba Walker. Dallas also plans to waive fellow point Facundo Campazzo in a corresponding move. A four-time All-Star, Walker, spent last season with the New York Knicks, averaging a career-low 11.6 points in...
76ers Star C Joel Embiid (Foot) Questionable for Monday vs. Hawks
According to NBA.com’s official injury report, Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid is questionable for Monday’s contest against the Atlanta Hawks. Embiid has missed the past four games due to a midfoot sprain suffered on November 19 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Philadelphia was 3-1 over that stretch. The...
Payton Pritchard, Luke Kornet Serve As Vital Spark For Celtics In Win
The Celtics were lifeless for much of the third quarter Friday night against the Sacramento Kings, which resulted in Boston facing a six-point deficit near the end of the frame. Needing a spark, Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla turned to Payton Pritchard and Luke Kornet, who hadn’t yet played...
Injury Woes Continue To Plague Former Celtic Gordon Hayward
Former Boston Celtic Gordon Hayward just can’t outrun the injury bug. Hayward, who now is in his third season with the Charlotte Hornets, has had his career derailed by injuries and he’s set to miss significant time again. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Friday night that Hayward will...
Patrice Bergeron Reflects On Standing Ovation For 1,000th Point
BOSTON — Patrice Bergeron is having himself one heck of a week. The Bruins captain amassed his 1,000th career point — all with Boston — while the B’s were on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Bergeron was met with a standing ovation from the TD Garden crowd during the Bruins’ game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday afternoon before his team made NHL history with its thrilling 3-2 overtime win.
MLB Rumors: Update On Potential Red Sox Target José Abreu
A report issued a few weeks ago identified the Red Sox as “high on the list” of potential landing spots for José Abreu. New information, however, suggests the free-agent first baseman will not end up in Boston. “José Abreu remains a target of the Astros, Padres and...
Why Brad Marchand Feels His Play Has Gone ‘Downhill’ Since Season Debut
Boston Bruins star winger Brad Marchand is his own toughest critic at the moment. Marchand, who got a late start to the campaign after undergoing double hip surgery in the offseason, offered a blunt assessment of his play following practice Saturday. He feels much hasn’t gone right for him on the ice since jumping into the lineup ahead of schedule on Oct. 27 against the Detroit Red Wings, a game in which the 34-year-old veteran scored twice and added an assist.
Jake DeBrusk Has Terrific Response To His NHL Combine Photo
Tom Brady’s NFL combine photo lives in infamy and has stuck with the quarterback throughout his legendary career. While it doesn’t rise up nearly to the level of Brady’s, Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk had his own combine photo resurface while taking part in the “NHL ’23 Awkward or Awesome Cup.”
Andrew Nembhard Will Miss his Fourth Straight vs. Clippers
The knee injury that has plagued Andrew Nembhard recently will keep him out again on Sunday. The shooting guard will miss his fourth straight outing as his Indiana Pacers travel to take on the Los Angeles Clippers. Knee injury notwithstanding, Nembhard’s professional career is off to a decent start. The...
Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman, Nick Foligno Are Teammate Goals
Need to know what relationship goals, or in this case teammate goals, look like, just take a glance at Jeremy Swayman and Nick Foligno. The 24-year-old goalie and the 35-year-old veteran have cultivated a strong bond both on and off the ice as teammates for the Boston Bruins. They displayed...
Bears WR Darnell Mooney Done for Season
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (ankle) is out for the remainder of the season. It’s another crucial blow to the Chicago offense that seemed to be hitting its stride before Mooney and quarterback Justin Fields went down. The Bears may finish in the cellar of the NFC North, but Fields and the team have shown enough for fans to be excited about heading into next season. Something that will be worth keeping an eye on is if Mooney remains the team’s top option at wide receiver in 2023 or if the front office decides to make moves in free agency or in April’s draft.
Five Biggest ‘What-Ifs’ Of Danny Ainge Era With Boston Celtics
Danny Ainge spent more than a quarter century with the Boston Celtics organization. Ainge, who was drafted by the Celtics in 1981, spent his first eight NBA seasons wearing green. He was named an NBA All-Star with the organization and won a pair of NBA championships. After his playing days were over and four seasons in coaching were behind him, Ainge stepped off of the television set and took the corner office. He was named the Boston’s president of basketball operations in May 2003.
Sports World Cannot Get Enough Of Brian Robinson’s ‘Big Hat’
It’s hard to give the Washington Commanders credit for anything, but at least their most recent win ushered in the era of Brian Robinson’s big hats. Despite entering the game having put forth another embarrassing display, the Commanders left Sunday with another big win over and NFC contender, defeating the Atlanta Falcons, 19-13, at FedEx Field. It wasn’t what happened on the field that made headlines, however, it was running back Brian Robinson’s postgame attire that did.
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Thinks Payton Pritchard ‘Mastering’ This Skill
Payton Pritchard served as a vital spark for the Boston Celtics in Friday’s 122-104 win over the Sacramento Kings. Pritchard went into the game for the first time with 3:12 left in the third quarter along with Luke Kornet, and immediately made an impact. Pritchard’s energy was infectious not only for his teammates, but also for the crowd at TD Garden. The third-year guard ignited a 16-0 tear to end the frame as he knocked down a pair of free throws and drilled a 3-pointer during the run.
Kyrie Irving Attaches Big Label To Under-The-Radar Nets Player
The Brooklyn Nets boast “the best shooter in the world” on their bench. That’s what Kyrie Irving believes, at least. The first month-plus of the 2022-23 NBA season has seen the emergence of Yuta Watanabe, a 28-year-old forward who’s spent time with three franchises since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018. The George Washington product, who was the first Japanese-born player to earn an NCAA Division I basketball scholarship, has been a deadeye shooter from 3-point range and has carved out an important role for himself in Brooklyn.
Spurs Player Stunned By LeBron James’ ‘Unbelievable’ Night
In his 20th season in the NBA, LeBron James continues to age like fine wine, delivering a masterful display during the Los Angeles Lakers’ 143-138 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. The 37-year-old took the floor in Los Angeles’ second straight matchup against the Spurs as Friday’s...
Five Takeaways From Bruins’ History-Making Win Vs. Hurricanes
The Bruins looked as if they were going to let NHL history slip away from them Friday afternoon, but a little motivation from Jim Montgomery seemed to do the trick. Boston erased a two-goal deficit and sent the game to overtime before David Pastrnak sent the crowd at TD Garden home happy with his rocket past Pyotr Kochetkov to beat the Carolina Hurricanes, 3-2. The win marked the 12th straight one on home ice — a new NHL record.
NFL Exec Believes Odell Beckham Jr. Will Sign With This Team
One NFL executive is expecting a return to the NFC East for Odell Beckham Jr., but not a reunion with the New York Giants. A Beckham signing appears to be imminent, as the veteran wide receiver reportedly is completely recovered from his torn ACL injury and has been fully cleared to play. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, OBJ will spend the week meeting with suitors, starting with a trip to the Meadowlands followed by visits to Dallas and Buffalo.
NBA Odds: How Gordon Hayward Injury News Impacted Hornets Prices
It’s hard to find an ounce of optimism for Gordon Hayward and the Charlotte Hornets, and for good reason. Before the Hornets tipped off the year in dominant fashion, defeating the San Antonio Spurs 129-102, Charlotte stood just about where you’d expect them to through the lenses of the oddsmakers — placing the Hornets as a +18000 longshot at winning the NBA Finals and +1400 underdogs just to finish atop the Southeast Division, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
