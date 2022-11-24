Quartet of USD Coyotes earn conference honors in volleyball

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The University of South Dakota Coyotes have enjoyed a stellar season, putting together a 27-3 overall record while earning the #1 seed in the Summit League Volleyball Championship.

USD junior Elizabeth Juhnke was named Summit League Player of the Year as the Minnesota native has etched her name atop the Coyotes’ record books. This season, she set the program record for most kills in a match with 39 while leading the nation in kills.

Lolo Weirdman earned Summit League Defensive Player of the Year honors after leading the league in digs per set for the Coyotes. Former Sergeant Bluff-Luton star Madison Harms was named to the all Summit-League team for the third time in her career as she is just the second Coyote in program history to reach 500 blocks.

The honors were rounded out by head coach Leanne Williamson, who was named the Summit League Coach of the Year for the third time in her career.

