actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters respond to crash in Corning Sunday morning
CORNING, Calif. - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says that firefighters responded to a crash Sunday morning in Corning. It happened on southbound Interstate 5 and South Avenue. CAL FIRE says that people have been taken to the hospital. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested after stolen car fiery crash into Downtown Redding building
REDDING, Calif. - Redding police arrested a driver after a chase and a fiery crash downtown Sunday. Police said the car was stolen. Colton Smith, 22 of Orland, was arrested on a series of charges. The incident started just before 5 p.m. Sunday. A Redding police officer spotted a 1999...
actionnewsnow.com
'Dead for 19 minutes' Chico nurse saved by dispatcher talking husband through CPR
CHICO, Calif. - A Chico ER nurse was brought back to life 19 minutes after her heart stopped. She has her husband and a CAL FIRE dispatcher to thank for saving her life. Now she's sharing her story to encourage others to get certified in CPR. Anne Hoddinott's heart stopped...
krcrtv.com
One man dead after a fatal shooting in Chico, Sunday night
CHICO, Calif. — Chico Police Department (CPD) reported on a fatal shooting that took place on Sunday night. On the 800 Block of E. 16 Street a subject was shot according to CPD. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male subject who had suffered a gunshot...
actionnewsnow.com
People in Chico preparing as winter storm approaches
CHICO, Calif. - With a winter storm predicted this upcoming week some people had a couple of extra chores to add to their weekend to do list. Dozens of people were out Sunday morning and afternoon preparing their yards for the wet weather ahead. Some parts of Butte County are predicted to get about an inch of rainfall this week including Chico and Oroville, while Paradise may get upward of two inches of rain.
krcrtv.com
Mother and child hit by SUV while crossing Skyway in Paradise
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A mother and her child sustained minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Paradise on Friday afternoon. Officials with the Paradise Police Department (PPD) said, at around 4:50 p.m., their officers received a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash near the intersection of Skyway and Honey Run Road.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested in Redding after running into intersection while avoiding police Saturday
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police say that they arrested a man suspected of stealing a car and then running away from police on Saturday. Police say that they responded to the 2400 block of Wilson Avenue to investigate a report of a stolen car. The owner said that they saw a person, later identified as Khampasong Phaviseth, 35, of Redding, driving his car, which was parked and locked before the theft.
krcrtv.com
Armed suspect threatens innocent bystanders at One Mile Recreation Area in Chico Saturday
CHICO, Calif. — On Saturday, Nov. 26, at about 2:40 pm, Chico Police Dispatch received multiple 911 calls regarding an armed suspect threatening innocent bystanders near Sycamore Pool at One Mile Recreation Area. Police said that 39- year-old Chico resident Ralph DiCostanzo was armed with a knife and threatening...
krcrtv.com
Over 1,300 Los Molinos residents without power
LOS MOLINOS, CALIF. — According to the PG&E Outage Map, at least 1,340 residents throughout Tehama County have lost power. The outage occurred around 8:11 AM, and PG&E crews aim to restore power by 12:15 PM today. The outage is largely affecting the community of Los Molinos, and specific outage areas can be viewed on the map here.
krcrtv.com
Redding store burglarized only 23 days after grand opening, $15,000 of merchandise stolen
Redding Police Department (RPD) confirmed a burglary on Friday Nov. 25 at HnBcollectibles (HBC) on Hilltop Drive. HBC is a sports card and sport memorabilia store that just opened Nov 2. Owners Blake Schlinger and Hope Marshall said they were devastated to find their store was broken into early Friday morning around 3:20 a.m. Just 23 days after their grand opening.
actionnewsnow.com
Man injured in stabbing on Cypress Avenue bridge
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police are investigating a stabbing that took place Thursday afternoon in Redding. At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers from the Redding Police Department responded to the Cypress Avenue bridge after reports of a man suffering from a possible stab wound. Authorities say that the wound was non-life threatening.
krcrtv.com
Power Outage: Over 100 PG&E customers without power near Cottonwood
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — BREAKING, NOV. 25, 8:55 PM:. Over a hundred PG&E customers are without power near Cottonwood, according to the company's outage map. The site shows the outage began just after 6 p.m. and is continuing to affect customers along Jellys Ferry Road—east of Cottonwood—from the Balls Ferry area to near Spring Gulch Road.
krcrtv.com
Man hospitalized on Thanksgiving after being stabbed near Cypress bridge in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A man was sent to the hospital early Thursday afternoon after he was found with a stab wound on the Cypress Ave. bridge, according to the Redding Police Department. Lieutenant Timothy Renault says the victim was walking eastbound across the bridge and fell about halfway across.
krcrtv.com
Motorcyclist and good Samaritan killed by 3rd driver after deer crash on I-5
ANDERSON, Calif. — A good Samaritan was killed on Thanksgiving trying the help a motorcyclist who was seriously hurt after hitting a deer. They both lost their lives when a third driver didn't see them in the road and hit them, according to the California Highway Patrol. It happened...
krcrtv.com
Motorcyclist sustains major injuries following crash in East Redding on Thursday night
REDDING, Calif. — A motorcycle driver sustained major injuries after a crash involving a Prius in East Redding on Thursday afternoon. According to officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in the Redding area, their dispatchers received a report of a crash involving a white Prius and a motorcycle near Old Oregon Trail and Leighton Road at 3:55 p.m. Thursday.
YAHOO!
UPDATE: Coroner identifies woman killed by semi-truck in downtown Redding
The Shasta County Coroner's office identified a homeless woman who was run over by a semi-truck Saturday night while she was sleeping in tent as 57-year-old Lori Louise Rasmussen of Redding. The truck driver was backing up, going in a westerly direction on State Street, west of Favretto Avenue when...
actionnewsnow.com
Police: Repeat DUI suspect arrested in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Police say they arrested a woman for her fourth DUI arrest in the last three months. The Chico Police Department said at about 8 p.m. Wednesday, employees at Sierra Nevada reported a woman had just left and was possibly intoxicated. Police say they pulled 63-year-old Gail Hemmingsen...
actionnewsnow.com
Bear killed after collision with SUV in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A person driving on Highway 89 in Shasta County collided with a black bear early Wednesday morning, according to the CHP. The collision happened around 3:30 a.m. just north of Lake Britton. The CHP said a black bear ran out from the west side of the...
krcrtv.com
Outages throughout Trinity County due to AT&T equipment failure
Velocity Communications (VC) reported on outages impacting all of their customers since November 25. It has been reported that this outage is affecting many residents in Trinity County. VC says that this outage is due to a failed piece of equipment through their transport provider, AT&T. VC says that they...
krcrtv.com
Chico felon arrested in connection to shooting in early November
CHICO, Calif. — The SWAT team was used to arrest a wanted violent felon on Wednesday in Chico, according to the Chico Police Department (CPD). On Nov. 7 just after 8:30 p.m., police received a call about a shooting on Longfellow Ave., where a victim was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
