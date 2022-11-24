ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters respond to crash in Corning Sunday morning

CORNING, Calif. - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says that firefighters responded to a crash Sunday morning in Corning. It happened on southbound Interstate 5 and South Avenue. CAL FIRE says that people have been taken to the hospital. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated...
CORNING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested after stolen car fiery crash into Downtown Redding building

REDDING, Calif. - Redding police arrested a driver after a chase and a fiery crash downtown Sunday. Police said the car was stolen. Colton Smith, 22 of Orland, was arrested on a series of charges. The incident started just before 5 p.m. Sunday. A Redding police officer spotted a 1999...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

One man dead after a fatal shooting in Chico, Sunday night

CHICO, Calif. — Chico Police Department (CPD) reported on a fatal shooting that took place on Sunday night. On the 800 Block of E. 16 Street a subject was shot according to CPD. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male subject who had suffered a gunshot...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

People in Chico preparing as winter storm approaches

CHICO, Calif. - With a winter storm predicted this upcoming week some people had a couple of extra chores to add to their weekend to do list. Dozens of people were out Sunday morning and afternoon preparing their yards for the wet weather ahead. Some parts of Butte County are predicted to get about an inch of rainfall this week including Chico and Oroville, while Paradise may get upward of two inches of rain.
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Mother and child hit by SUV while crossing Skyway in Paradise

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A mother and her child sustained minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Paradise on Friday afternoon. Officials with the Paradise Police Department (PPD) said, at around 4:50 p.m., their officers received a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash near the intersection of Skyway and Honey Run Road.
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested in Redding after running into intersection while avoiding police Saturday

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police say that they arrested a man suspected of stealing a car and then running away from police on Saturday. Police say that they responded to the 2400 block of Wilson Avenue to investigate a report of a stolen car. The owner said that they saw a person, later identified as Khampasong Phaviseth, 35, of Redding, driving his car, which was parked and locked before the theft.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Over 1,300 Los Molinos residents without power

LOS MOLINOS, CALIF. — According to the PG&E Outage Map, at least 1,340 residents throughout Tehama County have lost power. The outage occurred around 8:11 AM, and PG&E crews aim to restore power by 12:15 PM today. The outage is largely affecting the community of Los Molinos, and specific outage areas can be viewed on the map here.
LOS MOLINOS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man injured in stabbing on Cypress Avenue bridge

REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police are investigating a stabbing that took place Thursday afternoon in Redding. At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers from the Redding Police Department responded to the Cypress Avenue bridge after reports of a man suffering from a possible stab wound. Authorities say that the wound was non-life threatening.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Power Outage: Over 100 PG&E customers without power near Cottonwood

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — BREAKING, NOV. 25, 8:55 PM:. Over a hundred PG&E customers are without power near Cottonwood, according to the company's outage map. The site shows the outage began just after 6 p.m. and is continuing to affect customers along Jellys Ferry Road—east of Cottonwood—from the Balls Ferry area to near Spring Gulch Road.
COTTONWOOD, CA
krcrtv.com

Motorcyclist sustains major injuries following crash in East Redding on Thursday night

REDDING, Calif. — A motorcycle driver sustained major injuries after a crash involving a Prius in East Redding on Thursday afternoon. According to officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in the Redding area, their dispatchers received a report of a crash involving a white Prius and a motorcycle near Old Oregon Trail and Leighton Road at 3:55 p.m. Thursday.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police: Repeat DUI suspect arrested in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Police say they arrested a woman for her fourth DUI arrest in the last three months. The Chico Police Department said at about 8 p.m. Wednesday, employees at Sierra Nevada reported a woman had just left and was possibly intoxicated. Police say they pulled 63-year-old Gail Hemmingsen...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Bear killed after collision with SUV in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A person driving on Highway 89 in Shasta County collided with a black bear early Wednesday morning, according to the CHP. The collision happened around 3:30 a.m. just north of Lake Britton. The CHP said a black bear ran out from the west side of the...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Outages throughout Trinity County due to AT&T equipment failure

Velocity Communications (VC) reported on outages impacting all of their customers since November 25. It has been reported that this outage is affecting many residents in Trinity County. VC says that this outage is due to a failed piece of equipment through their transport provider, AT&T. VC says that they...
krcrtv.com

Chico felon arrested in connection to shooting in early November

CHICO, Calif. — The SWAT team was used to arrest a wanted violent felon on Wednesday in Chico, according to the Chico Police Department (CPD). On Nov. 7 just after 8:30 p.m., police received a call about a shooting on Longfellow Ave., where a victim was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
CHICO, CA

