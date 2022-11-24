ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, GA

4 boys arrested, man shot during Bibb County burglary

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
Four boys were arrested after a man was shot during a burglary Monday night in Bibb County.

Just before 9 p.m. on Nov. 21, the victim, Jason Seales, 39, was walking to his vehicle in a Walmart parking lot that was parked near a wooded area.

Seales noticed a group of people had broken into his vehicle and were removing his property from it.

He chased the suspects into the woods but the suspects fired a shot, which struck Seales.

Georgia State Patrol troopers heard the description of the suspects and saw them running from the area, and began chasing them on foot.

All four boys were taken into custody and turned over to Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

They were charged with aggravated assault, entering auto, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm under the age of 18.

Seales was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

