South Bay Youth Football Team Heading to Pop Warner Super Bowl
A South Bay youth football team is headed to the Pop Warner Super Bowl. The Los Gatos-Campbell Longhorns are fired up to head to the Pop Warner Super Bowl in Florida later this week. These 13- and 14-year-old boys are from different backgrounds and cities including San Mateo, San Jose, Campbell, Los Gatos and Morgan Hill.
Protestors dressed as refs display banner during Cal football game
The banner remained up from halfway through the third quarter to the end of the game.
Football World Is Stunned By Coach's Resignation Sunday
The football world is pretty stunned by a prominent coach's resignation on Sunday morning. Longtime Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw has officially stepped down from the program. "I prayed about it, I thought about it," Shaw said. "With every hour it seemed, it was more cemented in my head....
Serra Runs to Section Title, Earns Top Northern California Slot
Despite all of the complicated and innovative ways the Serra Padres have employed to beat teams, it was an old method that did the trick on Friday night. A quick blast from the past with the old double wing offense put Danny Niu in position for a go-ahead 61-yard touchdown run, providing the impetus for the Padres to finally pull away from the Mitty Monarchs as they went on to a 41-14 win in the Central Coast Section (CCS) Division I Championship Game.
CIF-North Coast Section D1 championship: Defense carries Pittsburg past Clayton Valley Charter
BRENTWOOD, Calif. — With all those offensive weapons and Division I prospects on offense, it was Pittsburg's defense that came to the rescue with a championship on the line Friday night. The Pirates (11-2) gave up a field goal on Clayton Valley Charter's first possession, but then shut out ...
Concord, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Concord, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Pittsburg High School football team will have a game with Clayton Valley Charter High School on November 25, 2022, 19:00:00.
Orphaned bear cub rescued and nursed back to health at Oakland Zoo in California
An orphaned black bear cub, estimated to be eight months old and weighing 28 pounds, was brought to Oakland Zoo in early November.
Two bitten by suspect in bizarre San Francisco home attack
SAN FRANCISCO -- Two San Francisco residents were treated for bite wounds and a suspect was in custody in a bizarre assault in a neighborhood in the shadow of Mount Davidson.San Francisco police said officers responded to a 7:19 p.m. report of a stabbing near the corner of Juanita and Evelyn ways. Upon arrival, the officers discovered it was not a stabbing, but a bizarre assault that left three people injured and bleeding. The three were attacked after a suspect broke into their home.The officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene, who transported two adults to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The investigation determined that the suspect bit two of the victims and the third victim was struck by a door.The suspect was located by officers who arrested him. Charges were pending investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.
How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay Question
Stanford OvalPhoto byKing of Hearts/Wikimedia Commons. It’s a question that many Stanford applicants love to hate. “What matters most to you, and why?”. It seems easy enough to answer — but once you put pen to paper, you might catch yourself drawing a blank.
Boys’ varsity basketball dominates in home opener
Boys’ varsity basketball started its season emphatically with a runaway 68-25 home win over Marshall High School on Monday, Nov. 21. Gritty defense was the driving force behind the triumph. Burlingame fought for possession on each rebound and loose ball. The Panthers never took their foot off the gas, applying pressure until the buzzer each and every quarter.
Around Town: Palo Alto-raised musician in the running for two Grammys
In the latest column, news about a Palo Alto native nominated for two Grammys, the East Palo Alto Library’s participation in a pilot of the Resilient Libraries Network and a chance for community members to put a new law on the books. GRAMMY-NOMINATED NATIVE … Palo Alto native Molly...
COMMENTARY: U.S. Grant for New Waterfront Ballpark Would Help A’s Far More Than Oakland
Once in a generation — if we’re lucky — we see huge federal investment in infrastructure. Thanks to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Mega Grant program, communities across the country have been asked to identify their highest-priority projects in the first round of long-needed transportation investment funding to help make U.S. transit safer, more efficient and resilient to future challenges.
Movie inspired by iconic Bay Area rap song 'Freaky Tales' filming in Oakland
A crew took over an old shoe store near Telegraph Avenue.
The 14 Best Concord CA Restaurants
Concord, California, is a significant suburb with a population of around 150,000. It is a charming town with a diversified population and a fascinating history. Though often neglected by visitors, the East Bay suburbs have incredible flavors. As an example, consider the Concord community in northern Contra Costa County. Concord’s cuisine scene has its own particular taste.
New courses approved at Mountain View High for next school year
Mountain View High School students can expect to see a larger variety of courses in the next school year, as the Mountain View–Los Altos Board of Trustees approved the new classes Business Management, Work Exploratory, Architecture II and Health Careers in the recent Board meeting. These course proposals for the 2023-2024 school year were approved in the unanimous vote on Thursday, November 17.
Antioch: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Antioch, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Antioch California. Known as the gateway to the Delta, Antioch is a small town in California that is part of the San Francisco Bay Area. It is the third largest city in Contra Costa County. Antioch is home to a variety of different businesses and industries.
World Cup fans pack San Francisco's Union Square
Hundreds of Team USA fans showed up to cheer on The U.S. Men's national team on Friday for a munch anticipated match against England. The game ended in 0-0 tie.
2 people hospitalized after being bitten inside SF home
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries on Saturday night after being bitten inside a San Francisco home, according to SFPD. Police say they received a call about a possible stabbing on the unit block of Juanita Way just after 7:00 p.m....
Caltrain hits, kills person in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - A Caltrain commuter train fatally struck an individual on the tracks in San Francisco Saturday morning. According to Caltrain, the incident occurred at approximately 8:58 a.m. when northbound Caltrain #221 fatally struck the person, who was trespassing on the tracks in Tunnel 3. A Caltrain official said...
Homeless women in San Jose return thousands in cash to rightful owner
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A group of homeless people in an encampment in San Jose jumped into action to help a neighbor who lost almost everything in a recent fire. Two of the good Samaritans were women who found a large amount of cash that belongs to the fire victim never hesitated in doing the right thing.
