The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Monday for the 18th consecutive day, decreasing 1.7 cents to $5.114. The average price has decreased 51 times in the 54 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, falling $1.38, including 1.5 cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 18.2 cents less than one week ago and 56.5 cents lower than one month ago, but 40.1 cents more than one year ago.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO