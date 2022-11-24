Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Southland Gas Prices Still Falling
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Monday for the 18th consecutive day, decreasing 1.7 cents to $5.114. The average price has decreased 51 times in the 54 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, falling $1.38, including 1.5 cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 18.2 cents less than one week ago and 56.5 cents lower than one month ago, but 40.1 cents more than one year ago.
LAFD With an Assist From Ventura County Knock Down Quarter-Acre Brush Fire
Los Angeles firefighters with an assist from counterparts in Ventura County knocked down a brush fire that burned an estimated quarter-acre of grass in Chatsworth. The brush fire along the eastbound shoulder of the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway east of Rocky Peak Road was reported at 1:27 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.
Slight Chance of Showers This Week in Riverside County
Chilly weather will arrive in Riverside County this week with a slight chance of rain later in the week, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday’s temperatures were expected to reach the mid-70s and drop as low as 42 degrees at night in some areas of the county. Forecasters said Palm Springs and Coachella would reach 74 degrees, with highs of 73 degrees in downtown Riverside, 72 in Hemet and 70 in Temecula.
No Tickets Sold With All Six SuperLotto Plus Numbers
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $11 million. There was one ticket sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, at a gas station in Antioch, in Contra Costa County, and is worth $28,047, the California Lottery announced.
Hollywood Christmas Parade Set for Sunday
The 90th edition of the Hollywood Christmas Parade will move through the streets of Tinseltown Sunday, another sign the holiday season has arrived. Actor Danny Trejo will serve as grand marshal of the parade, which kicks off at 6 p.m. from Hollywood Boulevard at Orange Street, turns east on Hollywood Boulevard to Vine Street, south on Vine to Sunset Boulevard and finally west on Sunset, returning to Orange Street.
LA County Health Officials Warn of Freezing Temperatures This Week
Public health officials issued a cold weather alert for parts of Los Angeles County, where overnight temperatures are expected to drop below freezing Monday and throughout the week. The alert is in effect Monday through Thursday in Lancaster, Tuesday and Wednesday in the Santa Clarita Valley, and Monday through Friday...
Off-Site Electrical Issue Triggers Sporadic Outages, Stuck Elevators at LAX
An electrical issue off the grounds of Los Angeles International Airport triggered sporadic outages at one of the nation’s busiest airports Saturday, resulting in over a dozen stuck elevator calls, authorities said. The outages and stuck elevator calls began at about 11:30 a.m., according to Los Angeles World Airports...
Deceased Person Found on Riverside Freeway Off-Ramp in Anaheim
A body was found Monday morning on an off-ramp from the Riverside (91) Freeway in Anaheim. A witness reported seeing someone who overdosed on drugs at 4:08 a.m. on the Raymond Avenue off-ramp from the eastbound Riverside Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. It was unclear whether the person...
Person Killed In Granada Hills Crash
A person was killed Sunday evening in a crash in Granada Hills. The crash at 18060 Rinaldi St. was reported at 7:19 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. One person died at the scene, Humphrey said. There was no immediate word on the gender or age...
Racehorse Dies at Los Alamitos; 17th Fatality This Year
A 4-year-old filly at Los Alamitos Race Course has suffered a sudden death, becoming the track’s 17th racehorse to die this year. Pistachio Princess died Monday, according to the California Horse Racing Board. The filly had 19 starts in her career and two first-place finishes, with wins at Santa...
Vehicle Winds Up in Ditch After Beaumont Crash
One person suffered a head laceration Saturday evening after crashing a vehicle into a van parked on the shoulder of the Moreno Valley (60) Freeway in unincorporated Beaumont and overturning into a ditch. The crash was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 9:04 p.m. on the eastbound Moreno Valley...
Weather Service: Storm to Generate Rain, Snow Later in Week
A cold storm sliding in from the Pacific Northwest will impact the Inland Empire later in the week and going into the weekend, but forecasters were uncertain Monday whether the precipitation would produce significant rain and snow. According to the National Weather Service, a trough of low pressure will push...
Man Hit by Van and Killed in Lancaster Area
A San Bernardino County man was hit by a van and killed in the Lancaster area over the weekend, authorities said Monday. The 28-year-old Colton man was fatally injured about 5:45 a.m Sunday on Avenue I east of 80th Street East, the California Highway Patrol reported. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
Motorcyclist Injured in Malibu Crash
A motorcycle rider who was not wearing a helmet was hospitalized with head trauma Saturday after a crash on Pacific Coast Highway in a busy part of Malibu. The crash was reported at 4:16 p.m. on PCH at Cross Creek Road, according to Lt. J. Jordan of the Malibu-Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station.
Pedestrian Killed in South Los Angeles Hit-and-Run
A man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Green Meadows area of south Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred art 10:22 p.m. Sunday at 89th Street and Central Avenue, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
Suspect in Riverside Triple Homicide Killed, Victims Remembered at Vigil
A family of three whose bodies were found in a burning home in Riverside were remembered during a community vigil one day after the suspect was killed by San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies in Needles. During the Saturday night vigil, neighbors told ABC7 the three were a husband, wife...
Man Shot Dead at House Party in Whittier
A man was shot dead at a house party Sunday morning in Whittier, authorities said. Officers were dispatched at about 1 a.m. to calls of “shots heard” in the area of the 10500 block of El Rancho Drive, the Whittier Police Department reported. They located a party that...
Fire Damages Two-Story Residential Structure in Irvine
Fire Sunday damaged a two-story multi-family residential structure in Irvine, authorities said. Firefighters dispatched at 4 a.m. to the 300 block of Deerfield Avenue had the blaze out within 84 minutes of their arrival, the Orange County Fire Authority reported. “A mayday was declared during the incident when a firefighter...
Former Kaiser Pharmacist Ties Firing to COVID Family Leave
A former Kaiser Foundation Hospitals pharmacist is suing the company and several Kaiser affiliates, alleging she was wrongfully fired earlier this year for taking leave to care for her elderly parents, her 5-year-old son, her husband and herself after they all were diagnosed with the coronavirus. Ani J. Adamian’s Los...
City’s Famed Festival of Lights Returns After Two-Year Absence
The famed “Festival of Lights” has returned to Riverside for the Christmas season for the first time since 2019. “The Festival of Lights has been a joyous occasion for Riverside families for three decades,” Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson said. “It is gratifying to see that Riversiders will once again be able to gather together for the switch-on ceremony,” which was held Thursday.
