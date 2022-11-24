Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 shelters open on Hawaii Island as some residents opt to voluntarily evacuate
KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scores of residents have opted to voluntarily leave their homes following the eruption of Mauna Loa, but authorities stress no mandatory evacuations are in place at this time. Despite that, two shelters have been opened to accommodate residents. The shelters are at:. The Robert Herkes Gymnasium in...
KITV.com
Kailua beach flooded with microplastic debris after large swells
KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) – Many beach goers said instead of seeing seashells washed up – they saw piles and piles of micro-plastics in the sand, water and the canal at Kailua Beach park. "It is crazy that there’s this beautiful beach and so much plastic coming onto the...
KITV.com
Shelters open in Kaʻū, Kona amidst Mauna Loa eruption
HAWAI'I ISLAND (KITV4) -- The County of Hawaiʻi has opened shelters in Kaʻū at the Robert Herkes Gymnasium in Pāhala and at the Old Airport Gymnasium (Kailua Park) in Kailua-Kona amidst reports of self-evacuations along the South Kona coast. Multiple images have surfaced on social media...
Road, business closures: Hawaii hit with high surf
Waves crashed onto roads on Hawaii Island and a popular attraction was forced to shut down for the day on Oahu.
Wailupe Gulch, Kuli’ou’ou Ridge trails hikers rescued
Honolulu Fire Department reported two instances where distressed hikers were rescued on Sunday, Nov. 28.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Another way inflation is hitting your wallet: Christmas trees cost more this year
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Inflation is driving up prices for just about everything, including Christmas trees. But that isn’t stopping people from getting into the holiday spirit. At Helemano Farms, owner Aaron O’Brien said they have sold about 1,200 trees. He said the prices for their locally grown trees...
Danny De Gracia: It's Time To Have Uncomfortable Conversations About Homelessness
Beyond the superficial opulence that is Hawaii’s visitor industry, the epidemic of homelessness is a problem that local politicians have ignored or put out of view for decades. It is quite revealing how, when global representatives descended upon Oahu for the 2011 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference, Hawaii leaders opted...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Ash advisory canceled for Hawaii Island; flood watch posted for entire state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An ash advisory for the Big Island has been canceled, but officials are urging residents to remain vigilant as the Mauna Loa eruption continues. Officials urge those with respiratory sensitivities to take extra precautions to minimize exposure. Meanwhile, a statewide flood watch is on until 6 p.m....
Man hospitalized after apparent shooting in Kalihi
The Honolulu Police Department have opened an investigation in the Kalihi area on Sunday, Nov. 27.
24-hour closure of Farrington Hwy. at Mākaha Bridge
The Hawai'i Department of Transportation will be closing the northbound lanes of Farrington Hwy. at Mākaha Bridge No. 3A between Kili Dr. and Mauka St.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Investigation underway following apparent shooting in Kalihi
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an apparent shooting in Kalihi on Sunday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. near 720 N. King Street. The victim was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. Honolulu EMS said the 30-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. This is...
Man dead in motor vehicle crash on Ala Wai Blvd.
Honolulu Police Department responded to a vehicle crash on Ala Wai Blvd. near Lili'uokalani Ave. on Friday, Nov. 25. at approximately 8:30 a.m. in the Waikīkī area.
HPD investigate hit-and-runs over Thanksgiving weekend
The Honolulu Police Department is looking for suspects involved in two hit-and-runs that happened on Saturday, Nov. 26 and Sunday, Nov. 27.
hawaiinewsnow.com
More than 30,000 participants expected for 50th annual Honolulu Marathon
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The countdown to the 50th anniversary edition of the Honolulu Marathon begins. Over 30,000 participants are expected to hit the streets at one of the largest marathons in the U.S. Registration is open to everyone ages over 7-years-old. The 26.2-mile-course kicks off on Sunday, Dec. 11 at...
luxurytraveldiary.com
Review: The Royal Hawaiian
The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort, Waikiki, a Honolulu landmark for nearly 90 years thanks in part to its pink color, is definitely one of the best Marriott hotels in Waikiki taking luxury in Hawaii to a new level. Wherever you decide to stay, book via our luxury travel...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Elderly man dies after veering off road, crashing into tree in Waikiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 85-year-old man has died after crashing into a tree in the Waikiki area Friday morning. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on Ala Wai Boulevard near Liliuokalani Avenue. According to HPD, the man and his 87-year-old female passenger were traveling westbound on Ala Wai Boulevard when...
KITV.com
Hundreds of preventative measures, 4 rescues made as High Surf pounds Oahu’s North Shore
Dangerous weather conditions continued on Friday with that big surf rolling in and strong winds gusting across the islands. The big waves made for a busy day by Ocean Safety, who performed hundreds of preventative measures and made four rescues. And that High Surf warning was extended until Saturday night.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Flood watch issued statewide as area of possible heavy rain approaches
Despite inflation-driven price hikes, business is brisk at Christmas tree sellers. Inflation is driving up prices for just about everything, including Christmas trees. But that isn’t stopping people from getting into the holiday spirit. Hawaii football falls to San Jose State, 27-14 to close out the 2022 season. Updated:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Outrageous’: Hawaii man files suit over alleged wrongful eviction during pandemic
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu man is alleging that he and his 2-year-old daughter were wrongfully evicted from their North Shore apartment in November 2020. Ali London was removed from the one-bedroom vacation rental at the Turtle Bay resort during the eviction moratorium. said lawyer Andrew Daisuke Stewart. Stewart added...
Oahu red light camera citations begin rolling out
The Department of Transportation also released new video that showed two crashes caused by red light runners — both instances occurred well after the light turned red.
