AEW Rampage and Dark Elevation spoilers from Chicago
The company taped matches before and after Wednesday's Dynamite in Chicago.
Here are spoilers for both Dark Elevation and Rampage, which were taped before and after Wednesday's AEW Dynamite.
AEW Dark Elevation
- The Bunny defeated Black Onyx
- Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir defeated Emi Sakura and Maki Itoh
- Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh defeated Joe Alonzo and GBA
- Konosuke Takeshita defated Ari Daivari. Don Callis was seen scouting Takeshita during the match.
- Best Friends and Rocky Romero defeated Yabo, Freedom Ramsey, and Davey Bang
- Athena defeated Lanie Luck
- Brandon Cutler defeated Manscout Jake Manning
- Matt Hardy and Private Party defeated Serpentico, Luther, and Isiah Moore. Ari Daivari came out and said that Ethan Page had given him permission to do the twist of fate and has hired Mark Sterling. He mentioned that next week it would be him, Josh Woods, and Tony Nese vs. Private Party and Hardy.
- Eddie Kingston and Ortiz defeated Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo.
AEW Rampage
- FTR defeated Top Flight to retain the ROH Tag Team Championship. The Gunn Club came out during the match.
- Chris Jericho came out with the entire Jericho Appreciation Society. Jericho proclaimed himself as the best ROH World Champion of all time. Claudio Castagnoli came out and challenged Jericho to a title match. Jericho rejcted the idea, saying that Castagnoli has nothing to offer him. Matt Menard suggested that if Castagnoli loses, he'd have to join the Jericho Appreciation Society. Castagnoli agreed to the stipulation, setting up the main event for Final Battle on December 10.
- Darby Allin defeated Anthony Henry
- Hikaru Shida defeated Queen Aminata
- Rush, The Butcher, and The Blade defeated The Dark Order (10, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds). Reynolds and Silver worked the match alone at first. 10 eventually came out, but then turned on Silver, who was pinned by Rush. 10 also laid out Evil Uno and removed his mask. -1 was upset on the stage as Reynolds was put through a table. 10 then confronted -1 on the stage, throwing his mask down at his feet.
Comments / 0