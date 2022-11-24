ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LVMPD: Woman hit by vehicle while jaywalking, sustaining critical injuries

By Justine Verastigue
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
A woman has sustained "life-threatening injuries" after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Lamb Boulevard on Tuesday, police say.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that, at approximately 7:08 p.m., a 2001 Kia Sportage was traveling northbound on Lamb Boulevard, east of Boulder Highway in the left-most travel lane.

At the same time, police say a pedestrian was crossing Lamb Boulevard outside of a marked crosswalk. The collision occurred when the front of the Kia contacted the pedestrian.

Police say the driver of the Kia remained on the scene of the collision and did not show any signs of impairment. The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Sunrise Hospital by medical personnel.

The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police department's Collision Investigation Section.

Comments / 3

muckraker_bob
2d ago

Don’t jay and walk. Growing up in NYC my Dad was very specific in giving street crossing instructions. This was important as many NYC drivers used Manhattan as a proving ground for their kamikaze license. “When you come to an intersection wait on the curb. Check the light. Only cross at the intersection and only on the green light. Then proceed quickly across the street but only after you’ve checked there are no vehicles approaching.” And with all that good advice there are still a passle of drivers who enjoy playing “Bumper People”.

Reply
2
 

