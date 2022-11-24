LVMPD: Woman hit by vehicle while jaywalking, sustaining critical injuries

A woman has sustained "life-threatening injuries" after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Lamb Boulevard on Tuesday, police say.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that, at approximately 7:08 p.m., a 2001 Kia Sportage was traveling northbound on Lamb Boulevard, east of Boulder Highway in the left-most travel lane.

At the same time, police say a pedestrian was crossing Lamb Boulevard outside of a marked crosswalk. The collision occurred when the front of the Kia contacted the pedestrian.

Police say the driver of the Kia remained on the scene of the collision and did not show any signs of impairment. The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Sunrise Hospital by medical personnel.

The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police department's Collision Investigation Section.