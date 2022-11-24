Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Related
This Could Be the End for Aaron Rodgers
After back-to-back MVP seasons, Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers are 4-8 through 12 weeks with a 3% of reaching the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight. Rodgers was already batting a broken right thumb heading into a Week 12 date with the Philadelphia Eagles, injuring his oblique muscle as well during a 40-33 loss on Sunday Night Football.
Harbaugh, Lamar Jackson met after 'out of character' tweet
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he has spoken to Lamar Jackson about the quarterback's vulgar tweet in response to an online critic. Harbaugh called the tweet "out of character" for the QB.
Why Does the NFC Suddenly Feel So Winnable?
The Minnesota Vikings have a 9-2 record through Thanksgiving with 6.5 to 1 odds to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVII. That probability is the fourth-highest in the conference behind the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, and Dallas Cowboys. Sure, the Vikings are holstering the fancy 9-2 record, implying through sheer wins and losses that they’re a good football team.
Ex-NFLer Encourages Odell Beckham to Visit Vikings
Odell Beckham has only been mentioned in the shadows as a possible free-agent addition to the Minnesota Vikings. In fact, the rumor mill has quietly suggested Beckham to Minnesota since Kevin O’Connell joined the franchise as the Vikings new skipper. O’Connell was Beckham’s offensive coordinator in 2021 during a Super Bowl triumph in Los Angeles. But now O’Connell’s Vikings own the NFL’s second-best record at 9-2, Beckham is choosing which Super Bowl contender to join, and the three-time Pro Bowler would actually fit with the Vikings.
Purple Rumor Mill: Who Won’t Be Back for Vikings in 2023, the Belichick Snub, Kirk in Primetime
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the November 26th edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
Vikings Rookie Defensive Class Down to 1 Great Hope in 2022
Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah used the 2022 NFL Draft to select five defensive players with his first six picks. And as of November 28th, one of those picks is the last great hope to impact the 2022 team — cornerback Akayleb Evans. Foremost, this was the Vikings...
Sunday’s Vikings game vs the Jets just got a WAY more interesting!
Peering down the Vikings schedule heading towards Week #13 we were never really sure what to think of the New York Jets. Pretty dominant on defense they hadn’t really been able to get things going on the offensive side of the ball, especially since promising rookie RB Breece Hall was lost for the season.
Husker Doc Talk: Matt Rhule Reaction
Call in with your questions and comments as the show airs live starting at 7 p.m. Central
The Vikings Playoff Probability Meter: Week 13
Each week, VikingsTerritory tracks the Minnesota Vikings odds of reaching the postseason, starting with pre-Week 1 all the way to Week 18. Various probability sources are tracked and centralized in one spot for reference. This is the Vikings probability meter before Week 13, with a home contest at the New...
Vikings Must Worry about a Little Something Called ‘Mike White’
Not White Mike, but Mike White is the next item on the docket for the 2022 Minnesota Vikings. White replaced Zach Wilson as the New York Jets QB1 in Week 12, and the Vikings host the Jets next weekend. Wilson, the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, played...
Vikings Could Wrap up the Thing Sunday in Time for Supper
The Minnesota Vikings host the Mike White-led New York Jets in Week 13, with a chance to hit a 10-2 record for the first time since 2017. And if Minnesota stifles Mike White and his upstart friends while the Detroit Lions lose in the same early afternoon timeslot, the Vikings will have wrapped up the NFC North by supper on Sunday.
JUSTIN JEFFERSON 4 PRESIDENT! Based on one voting report, it’s not the worst idea…
We’re twelve weeks into the season and the dust has started to settle as players are rising to the top and teams are starting to set up their visions of playoff runs deep into 2023! That also means that the NFL Pro Bowl votes are open across the league and for one Minnesota Viking in particular, this is really good news.
T.J. Hockenson Is Having a Ball
The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson from the Detroit Lions to start November, and it’s so far, so good for, well, everybody. With Hockenson around, the Vikings are 3-1 (.750) as the new tight end instantly acclimated to Minnesota’s offense. And we’re talking like five days. Minnesota traded for Hockenson on a Tuesday, and he helped the Vikings down the Washington Commanders in Landover on a Sunday five days later.
Notes from the North: Thanksgiving Fun
The latest episode of Notes from the North – a humble Vikings podcast hosted by yours truly and Sam – spends a few minutes breaking down the win over the Patriots. Snagging the victory on Thanksgiving night pushed Minnesota to 9-2. Take a look at how Sam describes...
PurplePTSD: Patrick Peterson’s Next Contract, Tasting the NFC North, Mock Draft
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – Patrick Peterson may not be young, but his next contract...
PurplePTSD: Jefferson & History Books, Outlasting New England, Debates
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – Justin Jefferson is rewriting history books, according to PPTSD.
Purple Rumor Mill: Jefferson Makes History, Odell Beckham, Kene Nwangwu’s Pace
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the November 27th edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
What Folks Craved from Irv Smith, They’re Getting from the New Guy.
Irv Smith was placed on injured reserve at the start of November, and the Minnesota Vikings somehow improved on offense. For four consecutive offseasons, the Vikings tight end was forecasted for a “breakout season,” as fans and pundits applauded Smith’s youth and athleticism. Well, the breakout season...
The Vikings Top Players from Best to Worst: After Week 12
After Week 12, these are the Minnesota Vikings grades from best to worst per Pro Football Focus. The scores are from the 2022 regular season and account for post-Week 12 standing. This series will update the Vikings grades in real time each week after every game. Consider it a running...
VikingsTerritory
Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com
Comments / 0