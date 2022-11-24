ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

‘Industry Needs Change:’ E-40, Too $hort speak out on killings of hip-hop artists

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

( KRON ) — One-third of superstar rap group Migos was killed earlier in November. Kirshnik Khari Ball who was known by his stage name Takeoff, 28, was shot outside a bowling alley in Houston.

Two months earlier, rapper PnB Rock was shot and killed at Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles in Los Angeles. The Philadelphia-based rapper was 30 years old. Pop Smoke (2020) and Nipsey Hussle (2019) are among other notable rappers shot and killed in the past few years.

The death of yet another prominent hip-hop artist via gun violence has prompted two of the Bay Area’s biggest rappers to speak out. E-40 and Too $hort published an op-ed in The Atlantic this week saying “hip-hop needs an intervention.”

“Hip-hop has since lost an artist every year,” the two wrote. “The frequency with which we are losing rappers to gun violence is painful… These rappers were young, successful, talented individuals, millionaires creating generational wealth for their loved ones.

“Who’s next?”

E-40 and Too $hort said they are concerned with the “regularity” of these killings, according to the article. They say violence in their genre has gotten worse because of social media.

“Rappers are trying too hard to flex online to the detriment of their safety. These dudes are getting money at a faster rate than we ever did,” said E-40 and Too $hort. “Some of these artists spend thousands on an outfit and millions on jewelry… and show off so much money that they can barely hold it in their hand for an Instagram photo.”

They harp on the fact that this seems to only happen to artists in their genre — not musicians in jazz or rock. E-40 and Too $hort added that “rap has become a pretty dangerous profession,” compared to when they first began their careers.

“It’s time for us to come together again,” they wrote. “The industry needs change.”

KRON4 News

KRON4 News

