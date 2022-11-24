ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

This Could Be the End for Aaron Rodgers

After back-to-back MVP seasons, Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers are 4-8 through 12 weeks with a 3% of reaching the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight. Rodgers was already batting a broken right thumb heading into a Week 12 date with the Philadelphia Eagles, injuring his oblique muscle as well during a 40-33 loss on Sunday Night Football.
Why Does the NFC Suddenly Feel So Winnable?

The Minnesota Vikings have a 9-2 record through Thanksgiving with 6.5 to 1 odds to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVII. That probability is the fourth-highest in the conference behind the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, and Dallas Cowboys. Sure, the Vikings are holstering the fancy 9-2 record, implying through sheer wins and losses that they’re a good football team.
Ex-NFLer Encourages Odell Beckham to Visit Vikings

Odell Beckham has only been mentioned in the shadows as a possible free-agent addition to the Minnesota Vikings. In fact, the rumor mill has quietly suggested Beckham to Minnesota since Kevin O’Connell joined the franchise as the Vikings new skipper. O’Connell was Beckham’s offensive coordinator in 2021 during a Super Bowl triumph in Los Angeles. But now O’Connell’s Vikings own the NFL’s second-best record at 9-2, Beckham is choosing which Super Bowl contender to join, and the three-time Pro Bowler would actually fit with the Vikings.
Grim Injury News for Vikings CB

The Minnesota Vikings have lost safety Lewis Cine for the season, tight end Irv Smith for multiple weeks, and more injury misfortunes are on the way. Rookie cornerback Andrew Booth will undergo knee surgery this week, leaving his rest-of-season status in doubt. The Vikings traded up in the 2022 NFL...
Notes from the North: Thanksgiving Fun

The latest episode of Notes from the North – a humble Vikings podcast hosted by yours truly and Sam – spends a few minutes breaking down the win over the Patriots. Snagging the victory on Thanksgiving night pushed Minnesota to 9-2. Take a look at how Sam describes...
The Vikings Playoff Probability Meter: Week 13

Each week, VikingsTerritory tracks the Minnesota Vikings odds of reaching the postseason, starting with pre-Week 1 all the way to Week 18. Various probability sources are tracked and centralized in one spot for reference. This is the Vikings probability meter before Week 13, with a home contest at the New...
Vikings Could Wrap up the Thing Sunday in Time for Supper

The Minnesota Vikings host the Mike White-led New York Jets in Week 13, with a chance to hit a 10-2 record for the first time since 2017. And if Minnesota stifles Mike White and his upstart friends while the Detroit Lions lose in the same early afternoon timeslot, the Vikings will have wrapped up the NFC North by supper on Sunday.
T.J. Hockenson Is Having a Ball

The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson from the Detroit Lions to start November, and it’s so far, so good for, well, everybody. With Hockenson around, the Vikings are 3-1 (.750) as the new tight end instantly acclimated to Minnesota’s offense. And we’re talking like five days. Minnesota traded for Hockenson on a Tuesday, and he helped the Vikings down the Washington Commanders in Landover on a Sunday five days later.
