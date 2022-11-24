ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

q973radio.com

Some Cool Christmas Air B N B Getaways In Shreveport

Christmas is just a few weeks away and whether you’ve got guests coming in or maybe you just want experience something a little different this holiday season – here are a few really cool and amazing Air B N B’s in Shreveport or in the Shreveport area to check out. Some of these have views that would be amazing to wake up to on Christmas morning.
96.5 KVKI

Top 10 Items in the City of Shreveport Surplus Auction

The City of Shreveport, in conjunction with several other government agencies are currently conducting an online auction of surplus and confiscated items that is scheduled to end December 1st at 6:30PM CST. The auction includes a myriad of different items including a huge fleet of retired police street-cruisers, various administrative...
KSLA

Artists connect with community through Small Business Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many businesses opened their doors for big discounts on Black Friday, but small businesses saw their spotlight today for Small Business Saturday!. The day is an opportunity for smaller businesses to get the same attention as big corporations. Agora Borealis is an artisan marketplace in downtown Shreveport and it’s home to many artists in the Shreveport-Bossier area.
KSLA

Store owner says Small Business Saturday benefits entire community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Black Friday is the day that big businesses give big discounts, with many taking advantage of the shopping holiday. However, deals can still be found on Small Business Saturday!. Timeline Antiques, a small business in Shreveport, is preparing for the big day. “We are a 10,000...
macaronikid.com

MacKID Shreveport Bossier Guide To Drive-Thru Christmas Light Displays

DID SANTA LEAVE JUMP SWIM SCHOOLS SHREVEPORT GIFT CERTIFICATES IN YOUR CHILD'S STOCKING THIS HOLIDAY SEASON?. Ready to celebrate the holidays by loading up and taking the family out to enjoy the area drive-thru Christmas Light Displays?. We have gathered all the fun places to explore including a few walk-thru's...
cenlanow.com

Wanna help the Caddo Nation thatch a grass house roof Sunday?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Would you like to help members of the Caddo Tribe thatch the roof of a traditional grass house at Caddo Mounds State Historic Site on Sunday, November 27?. Kay O’Neal is a member of the Caddo Nation’s Tribal Council and the liaison between the Caddo...
ktalnews.com

Small business Saturday downtown Shreveport

Community members are encouraged to shop all across downtown Shreveport as businesses will have the welcome mat out with many shopping specials. Community members are encouraged to shop all across downtown Shreveport as businesses will have the welcome mat out with many shopping specials. Could it be 2 days of...
q973radio.com

Severe Storms Coming to Shreveport

Severe weather could be headed our way this week in the Shreveport area. Across the ArkLaTex it should be pleasant on Monday (November 28th), but, Tuesday the story is expected to change. According to KTAL NBC 6:. Things will go downhill by Tuesday as very warm temperatures arrive along with...
ktalnews.com

'World's Largest Turkey Fry' with 1,050 birds this Thanksgiving

'World's Largest Turkey Fry' with 1,050 birds this Thanksgiving. ‘World’s Largest Turkey Fry’ with 1,050 birds this …. 'World's Largest Turkey Fry' with 1,050 birds this Thanksgiving. A soaking & stormy forecast with very few dry days. A soaking & stormy forecast with very few dry days. Small...
wateronline.com

Louisiana Wastewater Contains 'Shocking' Amount Of Meth

The wastewater in a large Louisiana city has been found to be harboring a concerningly high concentration of a dangerous drug. “A shocking discovery in Shreveport’s wastewater reveals high levels of methamphetamine,” the Shreveport Times reported. “Following a recent wastewater toxicology test, Dr. Nicholas Goeders (of) LSU Health Shreveport discovered that Shreveport’s wastewater had twice the amount of methamphetamine levels compared to other areas of the United States.”
ktalnews.com

Bell stolen from Shreveport Fire and Police memorial

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A bell was stolen from a Louisiana memorial to firefighters and police, which was vandalized several times this year, authorities said. The memorial bell at the Shreveport Police and Fire Memorial was taken sometime between Monday and Wednesday, police said in a statement. The memorial,...
KTBS

Shreveport native leads hair department in 'Wakanda Forever'

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTBS)-- A celebrity hairstylist from Shreveport lands the role of lifetime. As hair department head, Crystal Woodford led a team of stylists in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She worked on the underwater city. She is the ArkLaTex's best kept secret. Woodford says the blue people are so unique....
KSLA

Shreveport hairstylist shares her experience working for movie, Wakanda Forever

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A local Shreveport woman was the lead of the hair department for Wakanda Forever and now she wants to share her experience. On Nov. 23, Crystal Woodford, a local Shreveport woman and lead of the hair department for Wakanda forever, visits KSLA to talk about her experience working on the set of the new Black Panther movie and show off some of her amazing designs.
ktalnews.com

Teen pedestrian hit while crossing the street in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A young juvenile pedestrian was hit by a car in Shreveport Friday evening. The Shreveport Police Department said a young male got off the SporTran bus on Hearne Avenue and attempted to run across the street when he was hit by an oncoming car. The boy was taken to the hospital with what police say are life-threatening injuries.
