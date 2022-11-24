Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mudbugs Continues Rough Road Trip In New MexicoUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Related
q973radio.com
Some Cool Christmas Air B N B Getaways In Shreveport
Christmas is just a few weeks away and whether you’ve got guests coming in or maybe you just want experience something a little different this holiday season – here are a few really cool and amazing Air B N B’s in Shreveport or in the Shreveport area to check out. Some of these have views that would be amazing to wake up to on Christmas morning.
Top 10 Items in the City of Shreveport Surplus Auction
The City of Shreveport, in conjunction with several other government agencies are currently conducting an online auction of surplus and confiscated items that is scheduled to end December 1st at 6:30PM CST. The auction includes a myriad of different items including a huge fleet of retired police street-cruisers, various administrative...
KSLA
Artists connect with community through Small Business Saturday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many businesses opened their doors for big discounts on Black Friday, but small businesses saw their spotlight today for Small Business Saturday!. The day is an opportunity for smaller businesses to get the same attention as big corporations. Agora Borealis is an artisan marketplace in downtown Shreveport and it’s home to many artists in the Shreveport-Bossier area.
Here’s Why It’s So Hard Being Single… Especially in Shreveport
If you've ever found yourself wondering why being single is so tough, try asking why is it even harder being single in Shreveport-Bossier City. According to a recent WalletHub.com study, being single in Shreveport sucks. In fact, it's the 6th worst city for dating in America. Here's what they found.
KSLA
Shreveport police, fire departments launch annual Operation Santa Claus
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Operation Santa Claus kicked off Monday morning (Nov. 28). The event is held annually by the Shreveport Police and Fire departments. On Monday morning, Santa arrived on a fire engine at Town Square Media and was greeted by excited children. The toy drive will continue through...
KSLA
Store owner says Small Business Saturday benefits entire community
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Black Friday is the day that big businesses give big discounts, with many taking advantage of the shopping holiday. However, deals can still be found on Small Business Saturday!. Timeline Antiques, a small business in Shreveport, is preparing for the big day. “We are a 10,000...
macaronikid.com
MacKID Shreveport Bossier Guide To Drive-Thru Christmas Light Displays
DID SANTA LEAVE JUMP SWIM SCHOOLS SHREVEPORT GIFT CERTIFICATES IN YOUR CHILD'S STOCKING THIS HOLIDAY SEASON?. Ready to celebrate the holidays by loading up and taking the family out to enjoy the area drive-thru Christmas Light Displays?. We have gathered all the fun places to explore including a few walk-thru's...
cenlanow.com
Wanna help the Caddo Nation thatch a grass house roof Sunday?
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Would you like to help members of the Caddo Tribe thatch the roof of a traditional grass house at Caddo Mounds State Historic Site on Sunday, November 27?. Kay O’Neal is a member of the Caddo Nation’s Tribal Council and the liaison between the Caddo...
ktalnews.com
Small business Saturday downtown Shreveport
Community members are encouraged to shop all across downtown Shreveport as businesses will have the welcome mat out with many shopping specials. Community members are encouraged to shop all across downtown Shreveport as businesses will have the welcome mat out with many shopping specials. Could it be 2 days of...
KSLA
First responders bond as a work family that gathers between service calls
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It’s the work family that gathers in between service calls. KSLA News 12′s Jade Myers spent Thanksgiving with the crew at Fire Station 20 on Shreveport’s south side. “Our work schedule can be hectic,” Shreveport Fire Department’s Nick Washington said. “But as...
Shreveport Man Shot Multiple Times in Cooper Road Area
On Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 8:03 pm Shreveport Police Department responded to the 2800 block of Hersey Drive Wilson Drive in North Shreveport. Upon arrival SPD located a 37 yr-old male suffering from gunshot wounds to both legs. The male victim was transported to Oschner LSU Hospital to be treated for his injuries.
q973radio.com
Severe Storms Coming to Shreveport
Severe weather could be headed our way this week in the Shreveport area. Across the ArkLaTex it should be pleasant on Monday (November 28th), but, Tuesday the story is expected to change. According to KTAL NBC 6:. Things will go downhill by Tuesday as very warm temperatures arrive along with...
ktalnews.com
'World's Largest Turkey Fry' with 1,050 birds this Thanksgiving
'World's Largest Turkey Fry' with 1,050 birds this Thanksgiving. ‘World’s Largest Turkey Fry’ with 1,050 birds this …. 'World's Largest Turkey Fry' with 1,050 birds this Thanksgiving. A soaking & stormy forecast with very few dry days. A soaking & stormy forecast with very few dry days. Small...
KSLA
US Navy veteran grateful for when The Salvation Army has been there for him
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Thank God for the dozens and dozens of volunteers who stepped up on a holiday like Thanksgiving Day. Many helped The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana provide meals to hundreds of people on Thursday, Nov. 24. The assembly line included people filling plates and running...
q973radio.com
Popular Shreveport Restaurant Announces Closure After Eight Years on Youree
This week, one of my absolute favorite restaurants in town announced their upcoming closure. Anyone who knows me knows I love Japanese cuisine; I would eat hibachi every day of the week if I could. Living in Shreveport in the Broadmoor area, Jabez & Jabes is my go-to stop for sushi and/or hibachi.
wateronline.com
Louisiana Wastewater Contains 'Shocking' Amount Of Meth
The wastewater in a large Louisiana city has been found to be harboring a concerningly high concentration of a dangerous drug. “A shocking discovery in Shreveport’s wastewater reveals high levels of methamphetamine,” the Shreveport Times reported. “Following a recent wastewater toxicology test, Dr. Nicholas Goeders (of) LSU Health Shreveport discovered that Shreveport’s wastewater had twice the amount of methamphetamine levels compared to other areas of the United States.”
ktalnews.com
Bell stolen from Shreveport Fire and Police memorial
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A bell was stolen from a Louisiana memorial to firefighters and police, which was vandalized several times this year, authorities said. The memorial bell at the Shreveport Police and Fire Memorial was taken sometime between Monday and Wednesday, police said in a statement. The memorial,...
KTBS
Shreveport native leads hair department in 'Wakanda Forever'
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTBS)-- A celebrity hairstylist from Shreveport lands the role of lifetime. As hair department head, Crystal Woodford led a team of stylists in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She worked on the underwater city. She is the ArkLaTex's best kept secret. Woodford says the blue people are so unique....
KSLA
Shreveport hairstylist shares her experience working for movie, Wakanda Forever
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A local Shreveport woman was the lead of the hair department for Wakanda Forever and now she wants to share her experience. On Nov. 23, Crystal Woodford, a local Shreveport woman and lead of the hair department for Wakanda forever, visits KSLA to talk about her experience working on the set of the new Black Panther movie and show off some of her amazing designs.
ktalnews.com
Teen pedestrian hit while crossing the street in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A young juvenile pedestrian was hit by a car in Shreveport Friday evening. The Shreveport Police Department said a young male got off the SporTran bus on Hearne Avenue and attempted to run across the street when he was hit by an oncoming car. The boy was taken to the hospital with what police say are life-threatening injuries.
Comments / 0