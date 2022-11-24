Read full article on original website
Experience three course high tea and choose your own vintage hat at Laura's Tea RoomThe Planking TravelerRidgeway, SC
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in South CarolinaPolarbearLexington, SC
Meet Santa and the Grinch at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Community Comes Together for Bountiful Harvest to Help Families for ThanksgivingPJ@SCDDSNLexington, SC
WYFF4.com
Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer has 'special addition' with him when dropping his kids off at school
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gamecocks head football coach Shane Beamer isn't letting the Palmetto Bowl trophy get too far away from him. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Boston injured in No. 1 Gamecocks’ 85-38 win over Hampton
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston missed the second half of No. 1 South Carolina’s game against Hampton on Sunday with her right foot in a walking boot, but reserves Bree Hall and Ashlyn Watkins scored 14 points each in an 85-38 win. Kamila Cardoso added 11 points and 14 rebounds for South Carolina. It was the […]
footballscoop.com
South Carolina reportedly working on new deal for Shane Beamer
Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks ended the season with two of the most impressive performances in college football. First came a 63-31 trouncing of Tennessee that no one saw coming, and then on Saturday, the Gamecocks used a strong special teams day to hold onto a 31-30 win over in-state rival Clemson, ending their 40-game home win streak in Death Valley.
WIS-TV
South Carolina returns to top 25 after Palmetto Bowl victory
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After decisive back to back victories over ranked teams, the Gamecocks have returned to the top 25 in the AP poll. Sunday the team was ranked at No. 20 in the Top 25 College Football Poll. This is the team’s highest ranking since 2014. Clemson...
WLTX.com
Gamecocks celebrate historic 2nd victory against Top 10 team - this time Clemson
It's been several years since the Gamecocks took down Clemson. This year, it came one week after South Carolina routed Tennessee.
WIS-TV
WATCH: Gamecocks return to victory celebration in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After defeating Clemson in the Palmetto Bowl for the first time since 2013, the Gamecocks returned to a cheering crowd. The team headed to Gamecock Park and USC’s athletics department said they expected them at around 7:30 p.m. When the team arrived chants of “Beamer...
Lexington County Chronicle
Dutch Fork, White Knoll headed to She Got Next Thanksgiving Classic finals
Host team White Knoll and Dutch Fork advanced to the finals of their respective She Got Next Thanksgiving Classic divisions. The Lady Timberwolves routed Irmo 67-36 and will face Trinity Collegiate in the Northeast final at 1:30 p.m. in the main gym. At 4 p.m. in the main gym, Dutch...
coladaily.com
Photo Gallery: USC win over Clemson sets off fountain celebration on campus
There’s only one way to celebrate a big win for USC students, and it doesn’t matter how cold the water is. The first Gamecocks football win over Clemson since 2013 sent students running to plunge into the fountain in front of the university’s Thomas Cooper Library Saturday afternoon.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer calls out Jesse Palmer after South Carolina upset Clemson
Shane Beamer and South Carolina are reaching program heights that hasn’t been seen since Steve Spurrier left Columbia. South Carolina has defeated top 10 teams in back-to-back weeks. The Gamecocks knocked off rival Clemson 31-30 Saturday afternoon in Death Valley. Spencer Rattler finished 25-of-39 for 360 yards and 2 touchdowns. However, the story of the game was “Beamer Ball.” South Carolina’s special teams were truly magnificent in the win over Clemson.
WLTX.com
The holiday classic the Nutcracker is back in the Midlands.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — With the holidays come the many variations of the classic ballet, "The Nutcracker." In Ann Brodie's Carolina Ballet version of the holiday hit, the dancers start prepping for this holiday show in August and rehearse until opening night. Carolina Ballet opened with its first performance on...
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina savagely trolls Clemson after snapping Tigers' home winning streak
South Carolina has snapped Clemson’s home winning streak, on the gridiron and on social media. Entering Saturday’s Palmetto Bowl, Dabo Swinney’s Tigers had won their past 40 home games. The Gamecocks put an end to that with a 31-30 win over the No. 7 Tigers. The win for Shane Beamer’s squad also snapped Clemson’s 8 consecutive victories in the rivalry series, dating back to 2013.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart sounds off on SEC power in wake of South Carolina win at Clemson
ATHENS — Kirby Smart hasn’t paid any attention to the CFP rankings or what the committee has had to say. But the Georgia football head coach knows what he sees around him in the SEC, and that says enough about what the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (12-0, 8-0 SEC) have accomplished by going undefeated this season.
Clemson vs. South Carolina football: Media puts Dabo Swinney under microscope with CFB Playoff hopes over
Clemson saw its College Football Playoff hopes go away with a 31-30 loss to South Carolina Saturday. It was a brutal defeat that featured turnovers, wacky plays and South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler continuing his hot streak against a heated rival. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers will still play for an ACC title, but even that game took a hit with an ejection. But the entire afternoon was summed up as Clemson having no chance at the final four.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Clemson’s bizarre failed trick play
Trick plays are great when they work. They’re fun to watch, and when they lead to a touchdown or other big play, they’re a thing of beauty. When trick plays don’t work, they can still be fun to watch, even if they’re ugly. The Clemson Tigers tried a trick play Saturday that ended with disastrous results, and led to a South Carolina Gamecocks touchdown.
WLTX.com
New metal detector policy at Lexington 2 schools means changes for arena, stadium events
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new safety measure is being implemented in one Lexington County school district at some of its largest sports venues - and the plan begins on Monday. According to a statement released by Lexington County School District Two on Sunday, metal detectors will be used regularly at the district's stadiums and arenas to screen spectators.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
“L” is for Leevy, Isaac Samuel (1876-1968)
“L” is for Leevy, Isaac Samuel (1876-1968). Businessman, political activist. A native of Kershaw County, Leevy graduated from Mather Academy in Camden and Hampton Institute in Virginia. In 1907 he settled in Columbia and opened a tailoring shop that three years later blossomed into Leevy’s Department Store. Leevy was a founder and president of Victory Savings Bank and other Black enterprises. As the first Black-owned gas station in Columbia, Leevy’s station was an important stop for African American travelers who were barred from White facilities during the Jim Crow era. His most enduring business was Leevy’s Funeral Home. Until 1964 he was a stalwart Republican. A staunch civil rights advocate, Isaac Samuel Leevy helped found the Columbia branch of the NAACP and served on the board of directors of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.
abccolumbia.com
Search underway for missing woman in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Authorities are searching for a missing woman in Orangeburg County. Alanah Jenay Holmes was last seen on November 11 on 1504 Wingate Street wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and a black leather jacket, according to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety. Investigators say...
WLTX.com
Turkey Day rumble marks 82nd earthquake in Kershaw County
ELGIN, S.C. — Weeks after the last earthquake was felt in the Lugoff and Elgin areas, a new one rumbled to life just before noon on Thursday. The Thanksgiving Day earthquake marks the 82nd such quake since late December 2021 and had a final reviewed magnitude of 2.0. The latest U.S. Geological Survey data places the earthquake just off of Jordan Road not far from several other quakes that were centered along Fort Jackson Road.
Fire damages South Carolina chicken processing plant
WARD, S.C. (AP) — A fire at a South Carolina processing plant for chicken byproduct, which is used as an ingredient for pet food, has been extinguished, authorities said Friday. The fire started Thursday at Valley Proteins Inc. in Saluda County, news outlets reported. No one was injured. Darling Ingredients, which acquired Valley Proteins in […]
Fairfield County crash claims life of driver
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities confirm that a driver has died following a crash that happened Saturday evening in Fairfield County. According to Lance Corporal Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Candlewood Circle not far from Little Cedar Creek Road - which is just west of Hwy. 321 and north of Blythewood.
