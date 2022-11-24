Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Can OFS Capital (OFS) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
OFS Capital (. OFS - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this...
Zacks.com
TC Energy (TRP) Stock Rises 8% Since Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat
TRP - Free Report) have gained 8.1% since the third-quarter 2022 earnings announcement on Nov 9. The upside is led by both earnings and revenue beats. TRP reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 82 cents per share, marginally outperforming the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents. This outperformance could be attributed to strong segmental results like that of the Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Power and Storage, and the U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines unit, partially offset by a weak Liquids Pipelines unit.
Zacks.com
Are Finance Stocks Lagging BancFirst (BANF) This Year?
BANF - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question. BancFirst is one of 885 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #1...
Zacks.com
UPS Strong on Dividends & Buybacks Despite Cost Challenges
UPS - Free Report) efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks vouch for its solid financial footing. However, high operating costs, mainly due to elevated fuel expenses, are restricting bottom-line growth. Currently, UPS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Delving Deeper. UPS’ strong free cash flow generating ability...
Zacks.com
Microchip (MCHP) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
MCHP - Free Report) is set to release its second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 3. For the quarter, Microchip expects net sales to be $2.023-$2.101 billion, indicating 5% sequential growth. At the midpoint of this guidance, net sales are expected to grow 25% year over year. Non-GAAP earnings are...
Zacks.com
Higher Rates, Acquisitions Aid Schwab (SCHW) Amid Cost Concerns
SCHW - Free Report) inorganic growth efforts and initiatives to augment trading revenues will likely keep boosting profitability. The company’s capital deployment plan reflects a strong balance sheet position, through which it will keep enhancing shareholder value. However, elevated operating expenses might hamper the company's bottom-line growth. Analysts do...
Zacks.com
4 Stocks With Solid Net Profit Margin for Attractive Returns
JBL - Free Report) , Hudson Technologies (. VIST - Free Report) boast solid net profit margins. Net Profit Margin = Net profit/Sales * 100. In simple terms, net profit is the amount a company retains after deducting all costs, interest, depreciation, taxes and other expenses. In fact, net profit margin can turn out to be a potent point of reference to gauge the strength of a company’s operations and its cost-control measures.
Zacks.com
3 Medical Instruments Stocks With Potential to Outperform
In recent years, the medical instrument industry, part of the wider Medical sector, has seen a transformation in the nature of its business, leading to higher research and development activities for developing cutting-edge technologies. The industry’s landscape changed further with the onset of the COVID-19 crisis that put robotic and remote services in the limelight. Although the majority of economies have opened up following strict lockdowns in the past couple of years, the demand for robotic and remote services is likely to remain.
Zacks.com
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 28th
SLCA - Free Report) : This company that produces and sells commercial silica in the United States carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus. U.S. Silica...
Zacks.com
Buy 5 Top-Ranked Stocks That Have Emerged as DuPont Winners
Return on equity is one of the most sought-after metrics for an investment. The metric enables investors to differentiate between a profit-churner and a profit-burner. It is a profitability ratio that measures the earnings a company generates from its equity. To shortlist these gems, one can look at the DuPont...
Zacks.com
Velocity Financial (VEL) Matches Q3 Earnings Estimates
VEL - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.23 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post earnings...
Zacks.com
Corcept's (CORT) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss
CORT - Free Report) reported earnings of 30 cents per share for third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 23 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 24 cents per share. Revenues in the third quarter increased 5.8% year over year to $101.7 million. Corcept’s top...
Zacks.com
Loan Growth, Rising Rates Aid Synovus (SNV) Despite High Costs
SNV - Free Report) organic growth strategy is backed by rising loans, and improvement in deposit pricing and rate hikes. However, higher costs on growth initiatives and the lack of diversification in the loan portfolio are major concerns for Synovus. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s current-year earnings has...
Zacks.com
Improve Your Retirement Income with These 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks
Strange but true: seniors fear death less than running out of money in retirement. And unfortunately, even retirees who have built a nest egg have good reason to be concerned - with the traditional approaches to retirement planning, income may no longer cover expenses. That means retirees are dipping into principal to make ends meet, setting up a race against time between dwindling investment balances and longer lifespans.
Zacks.com
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (TOMZ) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
TOMZ - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.03 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.02. This compares to loss of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
How Much Upside is Left in Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN)? Wall Street Analysts Think 54%
BHVN - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $15.85, gaining 3.4% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $24.33 indicates a 53.5% upside potential.
Zacks.com
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for GreenSky (GSKY) Stock
GreenSky appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this financial technology company is...
Zacks.com
Beat the Market the Zacks Way: Tenaris, Lululemon, AutoZone in Focus
The three most widely followed indexes closed the holiday-shortened week higher in a topsy-turvy November. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.8%, 1.5% and 0.7%, respectively. The FOMC minutes for the Fed November meeting released in the week reaffirmed that the central bank...
Zacks.com
Why Affiliated Managers (AMG) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
AMG - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this asset manager...
Zacks.com
Why You Should Add York Water (YORW) to Your Portfolio Now
YORW - Free Report) ongoing investments to build and improve infrastructure, steady dividend payments and upward estimate revisions make it a good investment candidate. Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong investment pick at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Comments / 0