Shoppers hit the store early for Black Friday
Hundreds were served a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday at the Nashville Rescue Mission. Thousands took to the streets in Belle Meade on Thursday morning for this year’s Boulevard Bolt. FiftyForward donates 500 Thanksgiving meals to adults in need. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Many spent their morning at FiftyForward...
'Tis the season: Nashville Flea Market ready for Small Business Saturday
'Tis the season, and today many people kicked off their holiday shopping. This year many people are looking to support small businesses.
These Stores Will be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Several big-box retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Academy Sports + Outdoors Bed Bath & Beyond Best Buy Belk CoolSprings Galleria Rivergate Mall Mall at Green Hills Stones River Murfreesboro Costco Dick’s Sporting Goods Foot Locker Kohl’s Lowe’s Petco Publix REI Opry Mills Target Tractor Supply Ulta Walmart The post These Stores Will be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022 appeared first on Sumner County Source.
Local shops gear up for Small Business Saturday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Small businesses are getting ready for their turn at the holiday shopping rush with Small Business Saturday this weekend. The initiative, which falls on the day after Black Friday, encourages people to “shop small.”. Founded in 2010 by American Express, the day has become one...
East Nashville Home for Sale
Great location in East Nashville – close to Shelby Park, FIve Points, and Downtown Nashville. Home was never tenant occupied so no rental history too report. All appliances remain. Extra attic storage is bonus. Would make a great investment opportunity – Live on One Side, AirBNB the other side. Two Beds / One Full Bath on each side. Could potentially rent for $1900/per side.
Shoppers arrive several hours early for Black Friday deals at Opry Mills Bass Pro Shops
Within minutes of the doors opening at 5 a.m., nearly 1,000 Black Friday shoppers at Opry Mills flocked to Bass Pro Shops to take advantage of the deals of the day.
Dozens of flights delayed at BNA as Thanksgiving weekend comes to an end
Sunday is one of the busiest travel days of the year, but the Nashville International Airport (BNA) has reported delays for dozens of flights, impacting numerous passengers returning home from their Thanksgiving trips.
Ribbon Cutting: Gateway Urgent Care Murfreesboro
Gateway Urgent Care held its ribbon cutting on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 3266 Memorial Blvd. in Murfreesboro. Not your average Urgent Care Center, our staff has over 30 years of combined experience treating patients in the Emergency Room and Urgent Cares. 3266 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130. (615) 900-3515.
Food banks, churches impacted by supply, demand issues on Thanksgiving
While you're feasting this Thanksgiving, many are struggling with food insecurity and depend on food banks that are already spread thin.
Father dies after he was hit by SUV in Opry Mills parking lot
They were hit while walking in the crosswalk from the General Jackson Showboat to the mall parking lot around 10 p.m. Saturday.
Toy drives give children in need a merry Christmas
Each holiday season, nonprofit organizations and Good Samaritans alike coordinate toy drives, clothing drives and donation funds to help those in need at the holidays.
Donelson Cafe gives back to community with free Thanksgiving meal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The spirit of giving was all over Nashville on Thanksgiving Day. People came out to the Donelson Cafe on Thursday for the annual free Thanksgiving dinner. The food, the traditional and what you’d expect. What’s unexpected, it’s mostly provided by the neighborhood, donations for the jar...
‘Shoes are a dead giveaway’: Dickson store owner catches thief breaking in 10 days apart
As the holiday season kicks off, local businesses are gearing up for the rush. Now, a Dickson store owner is offering a reward after surveillance cameras caught a burglar accused of breaking in twice within 10 days of each incident.
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County. Join Quinn’s Mercantile this Saturday for their Small Business Saturday Special. Shop with them from 10:00am to 1:00pm and receive a free Quinn’s bag with a purchase of $75. This special is for in-store and online purchases and is limited to one per customer. Their Quinn’s bag is a fun plaid tote with the Quinn’s Mercantile house logo on the front. You are going to want to use this bag year-round.
Bedroom shot up, gasoline poured on car at apartments on Highway 48/13
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Someone shot up an apartment bedroom and may have poured gasoline onto the victim’s car in Montgomery County early Saturday morning. At about 4:42 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of gunfire at Ramblewood Apartments in the 2400 block of Ramblewood Road, just south of Clarksville off of Highway 48/13, according to a news release from Sgt. Bishop Delaney.
Are You Ready For A Christmas Parade?
Sat. (Dec. 3. 2022) 5:00PM The 12th annual La Vergne Parade of Lights begins at City Hall and ends at Veterans Memorial Park, where the tree lighting ceremony and fireworks show will take place. Following the parade there will be Christmas carols, snacks, and pictures with Santa. Sun. (Dec. 4,...
Spammers are targeting Facebook users in Smith County
Local groups on Facebook have become bombarded with ‘spammers’ posting false information in an attempt to deceive users into sharing. Public groups such as ‘Gordonsville, Tennessee Yard Sale’ have been hit especially hard in recent weeks by bad actors stooping to new lows with posts of missing children or elderly persons who aren’t actually missing — at least not in Smith County.
This Is The Best Cake Shop In Tennessee
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
Fire extinguished at historic log cabin in Hermitage
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were called to a fire that broke out on land considered by many to be a part of Tennessee history. NFD responded to a fire at the historic colonial log cabin, Eversong, located on the Stone Hall Mansion property in Hermitage early Monday morning. Fire personnel were able to extinguish the fire quickly at the unoccupied cabin and no injuries are being reported.
Country music publicist arrested for public intoxication after Uber incident at BNA
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The owner of an entertainment firm in Nashville was arrested Saturday for public intoxication following an incident with his Uber driver. An arrest warrant charging Zachary Farnum with public intoxication alleges Farnum had become "aggressive and threatening" towards his rideshare driver around 11:45 p.m. Saturday. The Uber driver told police he stopped at Nashville International Airport (BNA) for safety and called 911.
