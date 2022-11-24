ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

FOX 21 Online

Christmas City Express on the Northshore Scenic Railroad Tracks

DULUTH, Minn — Grab your golden ticket, the Christmas City Express is on the Northshore Scenic Railroad Tracks. The fun starts in the Lake Superior Railroad Museum., where you’ll be treated to a classic book reading of the new Christmas City Express story. While also enjoying carolers and...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Downtown Duluth Offers Free Shuttle Service to Bentleyville

DULUTH, Minn. — If you’re looking for a ride to Bentleyville “Tour of Lights,” Downtown Duluth is once again offering a free shuttle service. The Jingle Bus is back on the weekends giving free trips to Bentleyville from downtown and Canal Park. The Canal Park bus...
DULUTH, MN
luxury-houses.net

This $5.2M Unprecedented Resort-style Living Estate in Burr Ridge, IL Combines Opulence and State of the Art Technology

The Estate in Burr Ridge is a luxurious home masterfully designed and built to welcome you with warmth and comfort now available for sale. This home located at 7430 Arbor Ave, Burr Ridge, Illinois; offering 05 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 8,500 square feet of living spaces. Call John Oertel (847-234-3041), Nicole Fabiano Oertel (312 375-5537) – Compass for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Burr Ridge.
BURR RIDGE, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: CITY OF ROCKFORD ISSUES TRAVEL ADVISORY PRIOR TO STROLL ON STATE FESTIVITIES IN DOWNTOWN ROCKFORD

Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. City Issues Travel and Parking Information for Downtown Events. Saturday November 26th,...
ROCKFORD, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Week in Review: Chicago teacher killed • Winning $1M lotto ticket sold • Fatal 7-car wreck on Thanksgiving

CHICAGO - The wife of a Chicago teacher killed in a traffic crash is seeking justice after charges were dismissed in the case, a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in suburban Chicago, a northwest Indiana man has received one of the most prestigious recognitions in country music, and a wrong-way driver caused a deadly seven-vehicle wreck on the Kennedy Expressway Thanksgiving night.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Comings & Goings: Pizza Castle now open in Hickory Hills

After almost five decades of serving pizzas from a small storefront in Chicago’s Gage Park neighborhood, Pizza Castle co-owner Richard Jensen had an opportunity to move into a bigger space and he jumped at the chance. So, Jensen packed up the family business and made the move a few...
CHICAGO, IL
MIX 108

Popular Wisconsin Diner Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives’ Up For Sale

Dubbed a popular diner in the middle of nowhere, but worth a trip. The Delta Diner is for sale and looking for a new owner. The diner has been open for nearly 20 years in Delta, Wisconsin. The listing is unique as it sits on a little over 6 acres and not only features a diner that has been on national television, but also other "revenue generating features" like The Tap Shack, A Jamaican Jerk Pit, and Tastebuds Coffee & Ice Cream.
DELTA, WI
NBC Chicago

‘National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' Star Chevy Chase to Plug In Holiday Lights at Suburban Restaurant

The star of a cult classic Christmas movie is coming to plug in the holiday lights at a suburban Chicago restaurant this week. According to a press release, on Tuesday evening, longtime actor and comedic star Chevy Chase will pay homage to his iconic role as Clark Griswold and recreate a scene from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" at a Raising Cane's restaurant in suburban Morton Grove, located at 6881 W. Dempster St.
MORTON GROVE, IL
StatelineKids

Take a Holiday Train Ride in the Stateline This Christmas

Ever wanted to ride on the Polar Express? You’re in luck because there are a couple of magical train rides you can take this holiday season in the Stateline! These holiday train rides include a visit with Santa Claus! Be sure to get tickets as soon as possible because these holiday train rides often sell out quickly.
UNION, IL
97X

Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed

Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
BELOIT, WI
FOX 21 Online

AICHO Holds Market of Indigenous, Bipoc, Diverse Vendors

DULUTH, Minn. — Dozens of indigenous, BIPOC, and diverse vendors gathered for Biboon Bimaadiziwin, a winter market in Duluth. The market, held in conjunction with Small Business Saturday, was hosted by AICHO in their Cultural Center in West Duluth. Covid-19 has stopped this winter event for the past two...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Icy Road Conditions Led To Crash That Killed 2 Teens In Northern Minnesota

CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) – Two Minnesota teenagers were killed in a crash while driving on an icy highway near Duluth early Saturday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash occurred around 1:13 a.m. in Carlton County as the 19-year-old driver and 14-year-old passenger were heading southbound on Highway 23, not far from the Wisconsin border.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN

