Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 21 Online
Christmas City Express on the Northshore Scenic Railroad Tracks
DULUTH, Minn — Grab your golden ticket, the Christmas City Express is on the Northshore Scenic Railroad Tracks. The fun starts in the Lake Superior Railroad Museum., where you’ll be treated to a classic book reading of the new Christmas City Express story. While also enjoying carolers and...
FOX 21 Online
Downtown Duluth Offers Free Shuttle Service to Bentleyville
DULUTH, Minn. — If you’re looking for a ride to Bentleyville “Tour of Lights,” Downtown Duluth is once again offering a free shuttle service. The Jingle Bus is back on the weekends giving free trips to Bentleyville from downtown and Canal Park. The Canal Park bus...
luxury-houses.net
This $5.2M Unprecedented Resort-style Living Estate in Burr Ridge, IL Combines Opulence and State of the Art Technology
The Estate in Burr Ridge is a luxurious home masterfully designed and built to welcome you with warmth and comfort now available for sale. This home located at 7430 Arbor Ave, Burr Ridge, Illinois; offering 05 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 8,500 square feet of living spaces. Call John Oertel (847-234-3041), Nicole Fabiano Oertel (312 375-5537) – Compass for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Burr Ridge.
Massive brush fire breaks out in far northwest suburb, destroying nearly 80 acres of land
A weekend brush fire destroyed nearly 80 acres of land in far northwest suburban Johnsburg, the McHenry Township Fire Protection District said. Crews responded to a home on Buchanan Road near Richmond Road on Saturday, at about 11:40 a.m.
alittletimeandakeyboard.com
2022 Holiday Light Shows in the Chicago Suburbs Including Large Scale and Awesome Home Displays
Holiday Light Shows and Awesome Home Displays in the Chicago Suburbs 2022. Sparkling, breathtaking light displays have popped up all over just to warm our hearts this holiday season. I am thrilled to bring you my 2022 list of local Holiday Light Shows and Awesome Home Displays. I will be adding to this list throughout the season.
FOX 21 Online
Jansson Tree Farm Full Of Swedish Christmas Flair
CARLTON, Minn. — The Christmas season has begun with the opening of the Jansson Tree Farm. FOX 21’s Pat Brink gives you a tour of the farm that has a Swedish Christmas flair.
Outage caused by balloon in Downtown Rockford leaves 600 without power
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “Stroll on State” turned dark Saturday night as the power went out for over 600 customers in Downtown Rockford just before 7 p.m. A transformer reportedly blew, and power lines were down on the street near Madison and Market. ComEd was working on the lines on the scene. It was reportedly […]
The Food Guy: Post-Thanksgiving Pizza is a Must, and These Chicago-Area Restaurants Are Doing It Right
After spending many hours in the kitchen this week, Chicago-area residents are undoubtedly ready to kick back and order pizzas this weekend, and NBC 5’s Food Guy Steve Dolinsky has a quartet of suggestions. All four serve up thin-crust pizzas, with two located within Chicago’s city limits and two...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: CITY OF ROCKFORD ISSUES TRAVEL ADVISORY PRIOR TO STROLL ON STATE FESTIVITIES IN DOWNTOWN ROCKFORD
Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. City Issues Travel and Parking Information for Downtown Events. Saturday November 26th,...
Week in Review: Chicago teacher killed • Winning $1M lotto ticket sold • Fatal 7-car wreck on Thanksgiving
CHICAGO - The wife of a Chicago teacher killed in a traffic crash is seeking justice after charges were dismissed in the case, a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in suburban Chicago, a northwest Indiana man has received one of the most prestigious recognitions in country music, and a wrong-way driver caused a deadly seven-vehicle wreck on the Kennedy Expressway Thanksgiving night.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Comings & Goings: Pizza Castle now open in Hickory Hills
After almost five decades of serving pizzas from a small storefront in Chicago’s Gage Park neighborhood, Pizza Castle co-owner Richard Jensen had an opportunity to move into a bigger space and he jumped at the chance. So, Jensen packed up the family business and made the move a few...
Popular Wisconsin Diner Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives’ Up For Sale
Dubbed a popular diner in the middle of nowhere, but worth a trip. The Delta Diner is for sale and looking for a new owner. The diner has been open for nearly 20 years in Delta, Wisconsin. The listing is unique as it sits on a little over 6 acres and not only features a diner that has been on national television, but also other "revenue generating features" like The Tap Shack, A Jamaican Jerk Pit, and Tastebuds Coffee & Ice Cream.
fox32chicago.com
Ukrainian Village tavern forced to take town Hamm's Beer Sign after 66 years due to permitting issue
CHICAGO - Since the mid 1950s, there has been a bright, four-foot by five-foot Hamm's Beer Sign illuminating the entrance over Archie's Iowa Rockwell Tavern, which is one of those cozy corner taverns in Ukrainian Village. However, because of a permitting issue, owners had to take it down to many...
‘National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' Star Chevy Chase to Plug In Holiday Lights at Suburban Restaurant
The star of a cult classic Christmas movie is coming to plug in the holiday lights at a suburban Chicago restaurant this week. According to a press release, on Tuesday evening, longtime actor and comedic star Chevy Chase will pay homage to his iconic role as Clark Griswold and recreate a scene from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" at a Raising Cane's restaurant in suburban Morton Grove, located at 6881 W. Dempster St.
Take a Holiday Train Ride in the Stateline This Christmas
Ever wanted to ride on the Polar Express? You’re in luck because there are a couple of magical train rides you can take this holiday season in the Stateline! These holiday train rides include a visit with Santa Claus! Be sure to get tickets as soon as possible because these holiday train rides often sell out quickly.
fox32chicago.com
Aurora police shut down entrances after Chicago Premium Outlet Mall reaches capacity on Black Friday
AURORA, Ill. - Aurora police have shut down all entrances to the Chicago Premium Outlet Mall after the building reached capacity Friday afternoon. The mall was swarmed with shoppers looking for deals on Black Friday. At 12:55 p.m., Aurora police tweeted that entrances to the mall were still open, however...
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
Racine man out of business after $4,000 worth of equipment is stolen
In just one day, equipment that took Evodio Garcia months to save up for was gone. The total loss was $4,000.
FOX 21 Online
AICHO Holds Market of Indigenous, Bipoc, Diverse Vendors
DULUTH, Minn. — Dozens of indigenous, BIPOC, and diverse vendors gathered for Biboon Bimaadiziwin, a winter market in Duluth. The market, held in conjunction with Small Business Saturday, was hosted by AICHO in their Cultural Center in West Duluth. Covid-19 has stopped this winter event for the past two...
FOX 21 Online
Icy Road Conditions Led To Crash That Killed 2 Teens In Northern Minnesota
CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) – Two Minnesota teenagers were killed in a crash while driving on an icy highway near Duluth early Saturday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash occurred around 1:13 a.m. in Carlton County as the 19-year-old driver and 14-year-old passenger were heading southbound on Highway 23, not far from the Wisconsin border.
Comments / 0