CROOKSTON GIRL’S HOCKEY GOES TO 5-0 ON THE SEASON BEATING NORTHFIELD IN A 4-2 THRILLER
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey team built up a 2-0 lead going into the third period, but Northfield scored earlier in the third period and the two teams traded goals and Crookston’s Emma LaPlante had a center ice backhand into an empty net with 43 seconds left in the game to give the Pirates a 4-2 win over Northfield in the Ralph Engelstad Arena Holiday Classic in Thief River Falls.
PIRATE GIRLS HOCKEY TAKING ON WEST FARGO UNITED – ON KROX
The Crookston Pirate Girls Hockey team is looking to shake off the turkey legs a day after Thanksgiving as they take on the West Fargo United in the first game of the Ralph Englestad Arena in Thief River Falls classic. The game started at 5:00 p.m. and you can listen...
PIRATE BOY’S HOCKEY OPENS SEASON HOSTING KITTSON COUNTY CENTRAL – ON KROX LIVESTREAM
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team will open the 2022/2023 season this evening hosting the Kittson County Central Bearcats. The Pirates are coming off a 6-18-1 season and return a core group of players from last year’s team. The two teams played twice last year skating to a 6-6 tie before the Bearcats won the second matchup later in the season by a score of 4-2. Kittson County Central finished with a record of 8-16-1 a year ago. The puck will drop at 7:00 p.m. from the Crookston Sports Center and you can hear the game on KROX starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 6:30 p.m. You can listen on 1260 AM/105.7 FM or by clicking Listen Live at the top of this page. You can also watch on the KROX Livestream by clicking the blue video streams button on our home page or by searching KROX Radio on YouTube.
BULLETIN BOARD-NOVEMBER 28, 2022
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Ag County Farm Credit Services, Brost Chevrolet, Home Delivered Meals Board, and the Crookston Public Library on the week of November 28-December 2. The Golden Link Center will have NAPS Food Box Pick up in the Parking Lot today from...
CROOKSTON AREA CHAMBER IS CELEBRATING BUSINESSES WITH NIGHT OF STARS ON FRIDAY
The Crookston Area Chamber of Commerce is celebrating local businesses in the community with its Chamber Celebration and Awards on Friday, December 2, in the Crookston Eagles Club. This year’s theme will be Night of Stars, and it will be the first time in two years that the event will be done in person. “This is the first time we’re doing it in person after a couple of years off. We’ve been doing a virtual presentation of awards for the past few years,” Chamber Executive Director Mark Landa explained. “This is a night to celebrate Crookston, another good year for the Chamber and the business community, and to celebrate some of the businesses and individuals that make up the business community here in Crookston.”
CROOKSTON PUBLIC LIBRARY AND ALL LAKE AGASSIZ LIBRARIES ARE OFFERING FREE COVID-19 TESTS
Just in time for the holiday season, libraries across Lake Agassiz Regional Library’s seven-county region are offering free COVID-19 tests through a partnership with the Minnesota Department of Health. The tests are available while supplies last in Lake Agassiz Regional Library’s branch libraries, which are located in Ada, Bagley,...
THE COUNTY LINE-BY POLK COUNTY COMMISSINOER WARREN STRANDELL
On the morning after the election, neighbor/friend Allen Love and I went out with his pickup to pick up my campaign signs. Besides the more than 50 smaller signs, there were four larger signs that were held up by fence posts. A Handyman jack was required to get those posts out of the very dry, hard ground.
THE CROOKSTON SCHOOL BOARD WILL MEET ON MONDAY TO DISCUSS THE SEARCH FOR THE NEXT SUPERINTENDENT
The Crookston School Board will meet on Monday, November 28, at 5:00 p.m. inside the Crookston High School Choir/Orchestra Room. The meeting is open to the public, with public hearings for visitors who wish to share concerns with the school board. The meeting will begin with a Feature Program by...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-NOVEMBER 27, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Lopez Lebron Luciano, 47, of Crookston, for Receiving Stolen Property. Andrew Paul Cymbaluk, 35, of Crookston, for Domestic Assault. Andy Joseph Hedlund, 42, of McIntosh, for Harassment.
THE CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL WILL MEET ON MONDAY TO HOLD PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR SEVERAL STREET RECONSTRUCTION PROJECTS
The Crookston City Council will meet on Monday at 7:00 p.m. inside the City Hall Council Chambers. The meeting will begin with a presentation by Crookston Public Schools Interim Superintendent Dave Kuehn on the Proposed Multi-Use Outdoor Complex. The Consent Agenda will include the approval of the City Council Minutes...
