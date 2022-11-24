Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Hard to Articulate,’ the Marcus Pettersson Fight, Locker Room Reaction
PHILADELPHIA — The Pittsburgh Penguins squelched the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Friday at the Wells Fargo Center. The Penguins didn’t dominate. They simply silenced the Flyers. Marcus Pettersson earned a few stick taps, though. Perhaps the only thing the Flyers won was a second-period fight between Nicolas Deslauriers...
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Frustrations, Oilers Looking for Trade Partner
The Pittsburgh Penguins wrong-footed it on Saturday night. They were off from the first shift, as Sidney Crosby changed up despite the Toronto Maple Leafs having the puck at center ice. The Edmonton Oilers are on the NHL trade hunt, but don’t have cap space to absorb anything beyond the dollars they send out. The Montreal Canadiens are dangling a couple of defensemen on the NHL trade block, but are in no hurry to make a move, and the Philadelphia Flyers fans let GM Chuck Fletcher know how they felt about the team toward the end of their loss to the Penguins on Friday.
Penguins vs. Maple Leafs, Game 22: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
If there’s anything to the adage about familiarity breeding contempt, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs should really despise each other by the end of this evening. They are scheduled to play at 7:08 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena, their third meeting in 16 days. The road team...
Penguins practice: Kapanen Gets Another Chance; Crosby Explains
It looks as if Kasperi Kapanen will have a place in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ lineup when they face Carolina Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena. He bumped Danton Heinen off the third line and the No. 2 power play during the team’s 45-minute workout at the Hunt Armory in Shadyside Monday.
Dan’s Daily: Murray Snubs Fleury, Penguins Own the Flyers
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Sidney Crosby extended their dominance of the Philadelphia Flyers with an all-encompassing win, including a Marcus Pettersson fight with a heavyweight. We have full coverage from Philly and the Penguins’ locker room. Matt Murray is drawing praise in Toronto but snubbed Marc-Andre Fleury on Friday night. Sean Monohan is becoming a popular name in the NHL trade rumors, Kirby Dach gave a little what-for to Chicago, and the Washington Capitals finally won a game.
NHL
Aguilera poses with Crosby after Penguins game
Grammy award winning singer roots for hometown team. Two Pittsburgh-area superstars got together on Saturday. Singer Christina Aguilera and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby posed for a picture after a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. The team shared the encounter on social media. The five-time Grammy award...
Who Cares About Line Changes? Until One is Botched, Anyway
Line changes are choreographed chaos for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Every other team at just about every level of the sport, too. Hockey is the only major sport — and perhaps the only sport, period — in which players enter and leave play while it is in progress, rather than during a stoppage.
Searching Bad Contracts; Can Penguins Find Kapanen Trade?
The NHL trade market is different than it was one year ago. NHL GMs have overspent en masse, perhaps not expecting so much company and so few teams with the salary cap space to create soft landings for their overspending mistakes. Moving bad contracts and regrets now costs a first-round pick. It’s not fair, but if the Pittsburgh Penguins want to move Kasperi Kapanen, his value is no longer a first-round pick in return but includes a tethered first-rounder to facilitate the deal.
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Saturday, November 26
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Saturday, November 26 as Ian Cameron and Alex B. Smith preview and analyze the massive Saturday NHL card from a betting perspective. Subscribe on your favorite platform. DraftKings Sportsbook Ice Guys. States: PA, NY, NJ, MA. DEPOSIT...
Penguins Grades: 4th Line Scoring, Fighting Pens Win Over Flyers (+)
PHILADELPHIA — Sidney Crosby became the all-time goals scored leader against the Philadelphia Flyers when he scored his 52nd career goal against the usually orange-clad bullies in the first period. With Crosby and a dominant fourth line, the structured and patient Pittsburgh Penguins had little trouble handing the Flyers their ninth straight loss (0-6-3). The Penguins won their fifth straight.
Penguins Wrap: Lots of Positives, One Clunker
The Pittsburgh Penguins elevated themselves back into playoff contention by winning their first three games last week. Although those seven days ended on a down note, with a 4-1 loss at home to Toronto Saturday, it was, in general, a positive week for them. Here’s a look back at the...
Penguins Outplayed, Outworked & Out of Luck, 4-1
The Pittsburgh Penguins played some pretty good hockey during their recent five-game winning streak. However, they apparently had gotten it out of their system — at least for a few hours — by Saturday night, based on their performance during a 4-1 loss to Toronto at PPG Paints Arena.
