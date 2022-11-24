Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
Herschel Walker is in a Run-off For Georgia Senate But He Lives in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Cowboys Thanksgiving Game Sets Record for Most-Watched Regular Season Game EverLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Duro Hospitality Announces the Opening of El Carlos EleganteSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
Celtics handed worrisome Jayson Tatum injury news
The Boston Celtics are taking a cautious approach to Jayson Tatum’s sprained left ankle, and rightfully so. The team released its injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with the superstar forward listed as out due to his balky left ankle. Tatum was questionable...
Ja Morant’s 10-word call-out of Klay Thompson, Ben Simmons haters
Ja Morant may be one of the NBA’s most prominent trash-talkers today. The Memphis Grizzlies star point guard is a menace on the court, due to his trash talking antics. It backfires on him sometimes, but at the end of the day, Morant just wants to talk smack against his fellow competitors.
Jaylen Brown fires stern Celtics warning to NBA after latest win without Jayson Tatum
The Boston Celtics continue to prove they are the best team in the NBA after their latest win against the Washington Wizards, but Jaylen Brown thinks they have yet to reach their peak. Brown has every reason to say that, though, as the Celtics took down the Bradley Beal-led Wizards...
Austin Reaves roasts LeBron James after 39-point outburst in Lakers win vs. Spurs
The Los Angeles Lakers are finally starting to show some promise. They have won five of their last six games, including a tight win over the San Antonio Spurs. LeBron James delivered a masterpiece with a season-high 39 points on 11-21 shooting. James came through with a massive performance against...
LeBron James wanted to ‘do something’ to Zach Collins after bloody Russell Westbrook incident
LeBron James and Russell Westbrook’s relationship has been a source of speculation since midway through last season — particularly during NBA Summer League. On Saturday, however, during the Los Angeles Lakers’ fourth win in five games — a defenseless 143-138 victory over the San Antonio Spurs (L.A.’s third win this week over S.A.) — the […] The post LeBron James wanted to ‘do something’ to Zach Collins after bloody Russell Westbrook incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant goes 100% Jordan with insane reverse layup hops; Twitter goes wild
Ja Morant has more than his share of highlight reel plays in his early career and on Sunday he added one more. In the Memphis Grizzlies game against the New York Knicks, Morant drove baseline, was met at the rim by two defenders, hung in the air as he sailed between both of them and completed the reverse layup.
LeBron James reacts to former Lakers teammate Ivica Zubac nearly dropping a 30-30 game
LeBron James’ debut season with the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t go as planned. James missed considerable time due to a groin injury, and the Lakers, in desperation mode to bolster the team’s shooting, traded away promising third-year center Ivica Zubac (along with Michael Beasley) in exchange for Mike Muscala.
NBA Power Rankings, Week 7: Warriors, Cavs bounce back as Mavs, Jazz fall
In a league like the NBA, depth will eventually make an indelible impact on a team’s fortunes, and we see that here in our Week 7 NBA Power Rankings. That’s also what we have seen as we enter the last few days of November. On one hand, some ballyhooed teams with big names are finally playing to their potential. On the other hand, several teams that started strong are now getting a strong dose of reality. The Warriors, Cavs, and Pelicans are examples of the former, while the Jazz, Mavs, and Blazers represent the latter. As we begin the final month of the calendar year this week, it will certainly be very interesting to see which teams will continue to rise to the top.
Raptors star Fred VanVleet drops Scottie Barnes-Kevin Durant trade take
The Toronto Raptors emerged as one of Kevin Durant’s potential destinations last summer when he demanded a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. This wasn’t just baseless rumors either, as the Raptors were supposedly one of the few teams that actually had a shot to land the former league MVP. KD himself stated in the past that he wanted to play for the Raptors, which only fueled his potential move to Toronto.
Lakers star LeBron James’ monster alley-oop jam from Russell Westbrook has NBA Twitter going crazy
LeBron James turned back the clock on Saturday night with a vintage performance for the Los Angeles Lakers against the San Antonio Spurs. One play summed up his incredible display of athleticism, though, and that’s when he rose in the second quarter for a monster alley-oop slam. Naturally the...
REPORT: Raptors get major Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes boosts ahead of Cavs matchup
Pascal Siakam has missed the last 10 games for the Toronto Raptors due to a lingering groin injury. Well, that’s going to be the extent of his hiatus after it was confirmed that the All-Star forward will be available to play on Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. NBA insider Eric Koreen of The Athletic reported […] The post REPORT: Raptors get major Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes boosts ahead of Cavs matchup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry’s son Canon adorably loads up punch on Draymond Green before Ayesha stops him
Draymond Green isn’t exactly the best role model out there. The Golden State Warriors veteran is a great player and all, but he’s not exactly the type who you’d want your kids to idolize. This is especially once you take into consideration how he knocked out his own teammate in practice with a sucker punch […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry’s son Canon adorably loads up punch on Draymond Green before Ayesha stops him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Timberwolves’ ugly Warriors loss draws Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns truth bomb from Austin Rivers
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-114 on Sunday. It was an underwhelming effort for Minnesota, as Golden State took care of business on the road. Austin Rivers got brutally honest on the Wolves’ most pressing concern following the game, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. “If we are going to play (big), we’ve […] The post Timberwolves’ ugly Warriors loss draws Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns truth bomb from Austin Rivers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James drops truth bomb on youth basketball schedules as Bronny, Bryce star
Youth basketball has grown leaps and bounds since Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was in high school 20 years ago. Many athletes now constantly have tournaments to attend and places to travel, and basketball has become a year-round sport for these kids. James is one of many individuals skeptical of youth basketball schedules and […] The post LeBron James drops truth bomb on youth basketball schedules as Bronny, Bryce star appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 Sixers player who must be traded soon
The Philadelphia 76ers entered the 2022-23 NBA season full of expectations. After failing to reach the Eastern Conference Finals last season, the Sixers want to finally advance further and return to the NBA Finals since the Allen Iverson years. So far, things are been far from perfect. Philadelphia is only...
LeBron James makes history with unreal game against the Spurs
LeBron James recently returned to the Los Angeles Lakers lineup after dealing with an adductor strain and on Saturday he just added to his list of accomplishments. His statline of 39 points, 11 rebounds and seven made three-pointers made him the oldest player in NBA history to put up a game of at least 35 […] The post LeBron James makes history with unreal game against the Spurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is Anthony Davis playing for Lakers vs. Pacers?
Anthony Davis missed the Los Angeles Lakers’ previous game — a win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday — after being listed as questionable on the injury report with a left calf contusion he suffered the night before (also a win over the Spurs at the AT&T Center). AD was initially listed as questionable […] The post Is Anthony Davis playing for Lakers vs. Pacers? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Myles Turner makes change that will have Lakers fans raising eyebrows amid trade rumors
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has been the subject of trade rumors for years now. That noise has never been stronger with LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers reportedly hot on his trail. Amidst what’s been a career-best season for Myles Turner thus far, the value of his services is...
Bulls star Nikola Vucevic slaps critics with harsh reality over desire to undo trade with Magic
Last week, the Chicago Bulls suffered a tough loss to the Orlando Magic, 108-107. It was an opportunity for Nikola Vucevic to face off against his former team, which unsurprisingly, drew out all sorts of narratives pertaining to his previous spell with Orlando. The critics went hard on Vucevic and the Bulls after the loss, […] The post Bulls star Nikola Vucevic slaps critics with harsh reality over desire to undo trade with Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 reasons Lakers’ Russell Westbrook trade with Pacers fell apart before season
The Los Angeles Lakers had long been rumored to be mulling a blockbuster Russell Westbrook trade which would see Pacers’ Buddy Hield and Myles Turner head to L.A. While nothing ever materialized, the trade rumors surrounding Russ, and the likelihood of Indiana as a landing spot, have not ceased. Now, it’s been revealed why the […] The post 2 reasons Lakers’ Russell Westbrook trade with Pacers fell apart before season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
208K+
Followers
122K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0