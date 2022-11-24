Read full article on original website
Don’t Fall For the Same Rent Scam as This McKinney, Texas Family
Scammers are the absolute worst. They have a plethora of ways to steal your money or your personal information. They will disguise it as a fancy giveaway or some sob story to pull at your heart strings to get your money or, in this case, are able to disguise themselves as a rental company to get you into a house. This happened to a McKinney, Texas family of five who lost a lot of money are now looking for a new place to live.
CandysDirt.com
Château-Inspired Manor in Denton’s Lakeview Ranch
As you climb the steps to 1500 Lakeview Boulevard, the château-inspired manor is reminiscent of an Old World castle with its blue stone exterior, keystone-arched entryway and ornate crest perched atop the tower-like structure. Adjacent to a greenbelt, the four-bedroom, 3.5-bath, 4,598-sq.-ft. home will have you in disbelief that you are in Denton, Texas.
Your Guide To Holiday Carriage Rides In North Texas
“Dashing through the lack of snow (because, Texas) in a one-or-two-horse open sleigh, through Dallas TX you go, laughing all the way…” Can you imagine it? With these carriage rides, you don’t have to just imagine this magical tradition at all!. If it’s Highland Park Christmas lights...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Beloved Plano Restaurant Fishmonger's Closes After 40 Years
A beloved Plano restaurant is closing its doors after 40 years in business. The owners of Fishmonger's Seafood on Central Expressway posted a farewell letter to customers on the restaurant's website that reads:. "Fishmonger’s will be closing permanently at the close of business Sunday, November 27th. It has been a...
fox4news.com
Man killed in Thanksgiving night hit-and-run in Denton
DENTON, Texas - Denton police need help finding the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Thanksgiving night. The name and age of the victim have not been released. He was hit by a vehicle on University Drive, just west of Bell Avenue near the two residential towers at Texas Woman’s University.
KXII.com
Denton police searching for hit-and-run suspect, vehicle
DENTON, Texas (KXII) - Denton police are asking the public for help after a hit-and-run killed a man on Thanksgiving. Police say it happened in the evening around 9 p.m. on University Drive just west of Bell Avenue. The man was declared dead at a local hospital. Police are hoping...
Suspect wanted after deadly hit-and-run crash in Denton on Thanksgiving Day
DENTON, Texas — Police in Denton are searching for a vehicle and suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened on Thanksgiving Day. At around 9 p.m. Thursday, police said officers responded to an area near University Drive and Bell Avenue, just north of Texas Woman's University, where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.
Top 12 New Restaurants In Collin County To Try Before The Year Ends
This year is almost over. What better time to look back at the new restaurants and bars that graced our palates? Here is Local Profile’s best of new restaurants list for 2022. If you missed any of these, there is still time this year to check them out. We...
fox4news.com
Another Garland business may have been targeted by recently discovered burglary ring
GARLAND, Texas - The list of business owners who may have been targeted by a burglary ring, which Garland police said they recently busted, is growing. Businesses have been reaching out to FOX 4 all week trying to see if their break-ins are all connected. One business in Garland was...
KXII.com
Paris man arrested after striking two firefighters
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police arrested a man after he struck two firefighters while resisting arrest. According to a press release, police responded to a narcotics violation on Friday, where they found 20-year-old Stevie Darrell Gardner III under the influence of an unknown substance. Officers then attempted to assess...
KXII.com
Ardmore Police searching for man accused of rape
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore Police Department is asking for help locating a man wanted for second degree rape. Police said Fidencio De La Rosa had an arrest warrant issued for rape in the second degree and lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 on November 21.
Garland police release more information on bust of organized crime ring targeting autobody shops
GARLAND, Texas — Police are releasing new information about an organized crime ring busted over the weekend. On Nov. 22, Garland Police charged two men, Bernabe Gile and Joey William Jarvis with engaging in organized criminal activity. The suspects are suspected in several burglaries spanning across multiple cities --...
KXII.com
Sherman man sentenced to 26 years for aggravated assault with a machete
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man was sentenced to 26 years in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. 59-year-old James Alexander Stuart, was found guilty Monday following a trial on October 17. According to a press release, on August 17, 2021, Sherman Police responded to a called...
dallasexpress.com
ACLU Targets North Texas ISDs
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas has lodged complaints with the U.S. Department of Education against some North Texas public school districts, accusing them of “unlawful sex discrimination against transgender, non-binary, gender diverse, and intersex students in violation of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972.”
KXII.com
Sherman man sentenced to 50 years for domestic violence
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for assault family violence with a previous conviction. According to a press release, 45-year-old Darian Roundtree was found guilty Monday following a trial on September 6th. In November 2020, Sherman Police began investigating an incident on...
fox4news.com
Fight over cell phone in Lewisville ends in deadly shooting
LEWISVILLE, Texas - A man is facing murder charges after a fight over a cell phone in Lewisville turned into a shooting on Tuesday night. 20-year-old Joseluis Esai Vasquez is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the fatal shooting. The shooting happened at 10:15 on Tuesday night on...
Texas Rangers investigating after McKinney police shoot & kill man
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Officers shot and killed a man in McKinney this afternoon after, police claim, he threatened his mother with an axe and tried to flee.McKinney police said that at about 4:00 p.m. on Friday, they responded to a call about a domestic disturbance in the 3100 block of Medical Center Dr. A woman called 911 and reported that her 30-year-old son had threatened her while holding an axe, but that she was able to get away safely.A spokesperson for the department claimed that after police arrived at the Magnolia Ranch apartment, they began chasing the man on foot "and at some point, shots were fired by the officer." The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.It was not clear what prompted the officer to shoot and kill the man. The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.
KXII.com
Grayson County judge elect “shocked” by sitting judge’s job appointment
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -Grayson County judge-elect Bruce Dawsey said he will be opening an investigation into sitting county judge Bill Magers’s new job appointment. In a post on Facebook, Dawsey said he was “shocked to learn that the Grayson County Commissioners have appointed Bill Magers to a position of great influence and authority”.
