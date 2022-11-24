ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow showers travel through Idaho Monday

Snow really is the name of the game today here in the Gem State. I'm tracking varying levels of snow accumulation throughout the region today as we experience off and on snow showers through Monday afternoon/evening. Generally, in the valleys we will see less than inch of snow accumulate...but some...
Local business sees customers line up for Black Friday deals

BOISE, Idaho — Folks in the Treasure Valley lined up extra early on Friday morning to get their hands on some exclusive vinyl at the Record Exchange. The longtime record store downtown had 175 exclusives that hit the shelves for Record Store Day Black Friday. The Record Exchange had multiple deals, including half-off white tag used vinyl which runs through Cyber Monday.
