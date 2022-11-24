ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday November 23rd

By Kris Boone
 4 days ago

Cloudy conditions throughout this Wednesday, warming up slightly seeing afternoon highs in the low 60s. Slightly windy conditions throughout this afternoon as well out of the south at 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. As we head into tonight we will see some patchy fog, though not as dense as what we saw Tuesday morning. We will keep our mostly cloudy skies, and winds will stick out of the south, but calm down to 5-10 mph. We will also cool down to the low 50s for our lows.

For our Thanksgiving forecast we clear our skies just a little bit seeing mostly sunny skies and winds out of the southwest at 5-15 mph that will shift out of the northwest as we go into the afternoon, and that frontal system makes its arrival. We will continue our afternoon high in the lower 60s. Though as we head into Thursday night we will start to see some showers pop up, more prominent in our eastern counties. Winds continue into the nighttime out of the north northwest at 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Lows in the lower 40s as well as our temps start to drop.

Friday morning is when we see more widespread showers across the Concho Valley, our afternoon highs also drop as we only reach the 40s for highs. Winds continue out of the north at about 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. As we go into our Friday night we will see our winds start to finally calm down out of the north northwest at 5-15 mph. Lows back in the mid 30s, closer to freezing once again.

