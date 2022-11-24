Clear Creek County deputies involved in fatal shooting are indicted, fired after grand jury investigation

Read full article on original website
Woman recalls almost being hit by wrong-way driver before fatal I-70 crash
A family is grieving following the holiday weekend after a suspected drunk driving crash on I-70 that killed one and injured four Friday night. The crash was so violent that it shut down I-70 for most of Friday night while Wheat Ridge police and fire personnel attempted to save the victims. New mom, Hannah Hough, was on the way to her parent's house late Friday night, after getting off work. While driving eastbound on I-70, she noticed a black truck swerving and driving the wrong way ahead of her. "I looked and there were headlights coming straight at me," Hough said. She says the...
1 dead, 1 injured in early Saturday Lafayette shooting, suspect at-large
One man is dead and a woman has been hospitalized after a shooting broke out Saturday morning at an apartment in Lafayette.
Longmont Police looking for two men related to a vehicle theft
Police are looking for two men who fled in their vehicles from Longmont Police Saturday after receiving a report of vehicle theft. One of the vehicles was later found and contained a large quantity of drugs, according to a Longmont Police report. Police responded to the area of Grandview Meadows...
Denver Police investigate Sunday morning shooting, two injured
Two people were shot in the 15000 block of east 51st place early Sunday morning. Police located two victims, an adult male and a juvenile male, who were transported to a local area hospital. The extent of injuries to each victim was unknown to police. Police first reported the shooting just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Police asked residents to find alternate routes while they conduct their investigation. Denver police have not named identified a suspect as of 10 a.m. Sunday. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). This is a developing story and will be updated
Denver Man Sentenced Gets 46 Months Following Search Warrant Executed At His Home
DENVER, CO. – James Ernesto Martinez, age 33, of Denver, has been sentenced to 46 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person (convicted felon). According to the plea agreement, on July 22, 2021, law enforcement agents executed a search warrant
Driver arrested after pedestrian killed in Aurora crash
A suspected drunk driver was arrested following a fatal crash involving a pedestrian early Saturday morning in Aurora.
I-70 crash involving wrong-way driver kills 1, injures others
An overnight crash on I-70 involving a vehicle driving the wrong way on the interstate killed one and seriously injured several others, the Wheat Ridge Police Department said. Police responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash around midnight Friday into Saturday morning, they said in a release Saturday. The crash occurred...
Man pleads guilty to 10 armed bank robberies across metro
A 39-year-old man pleaded guilty to 10 armed bank robberies that took place over three months.
Woman shares concerns following multiple suspected arsons in neighborhood
A Denver woman is putting out a warning to her neighbors after she says someone has been sparking fires in and around her building.
Pedestrian hit, killed by suspected drunk driver
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver in Aurora early Saturday morning, police said in a release. Aurora Police responded to a call about a man hit by a car near the intersection of South Peoria Street and East Montana Place at 3 a.m. Saturday. Police found the victim lying in the road with life-threatening injuries.
Colorado Springs police searching for suspects chased from northern Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three police departments are working together to find suspects after finding a car reported stolen in Denver. This comes from Colorado Springs police, who are working with Castle Rock and Denver law enforcement. Denver Police originally reported the car as stolen. Castle Rock police said...
Police looking for man wanted for 1st-degree murder in Barnum neighborhood
The Denver Police Department needs help locating a 42-year-old man who is wanted for first-degree murder.
Suspect in deadly shooting that injured 5 others arrested Wednesday by police
A man suspected in a deadly shooting that left five others injured in the eastern part of the city earlier this month was arrested Wednesday by Denver police.
Pedestrian killed in Aurora in early morning crash
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early Saturday morning and now a man has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Do You Know Who This Unidentified Deceased Colorado Woman Is?
The constant development and access to modern technology and resources have helped law enforcement agencies across the country solve cold cases that have remained under investigation for years. A forensic technique known as facial reconstruction is one of the newer methods that's positively assisted in finding answers to many unsolved...
Eastbound US 6 reopened in Lakewood after crash
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A two-vehicle crash has been cleared and eastbound US 6 has reopened at Kipling Street. The rollover crash closed eastbound US 6 at Kipling Street for about an hour, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The crash could be seen on a CDOT camera...
4-vehicle crash may have left 6000+ Aurora customers without power
A multi-vehicle crash is believed to be what led to power lines being damaged leaving nearly 7000 customers without power in Aurora.
2 suspects wanted in deadly Colfax shooting
The Denver Police Department needs help identifying two suspects that are wanted in connection to the deadly shooting that occurred on East Colfax Avenue and North Verbena Street.
Driver shot in I-25 road rage incident, suspect wanted
Police say a driver was shot in the leg during a road rage incident on Interstate 25, and the shooter is still wanted for the crime.
Suspect arrested in shooting that killed 1, injured 5
DENVER — Denver police have arrested a suspect in a shooting after one person was killed and five others injured. The Denver Police Department (DPD) said Wednesday that officers arrested Dexter Martinez, 24, in connection with the Nov. 1 shooting near East Colfax Avenue and Verbena Street. Martinez was...
