Violet, LA

St. Bernard detectives issue arrest warrant for Violet man accused of homicide

By Raeven Poole
 4 days ago

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

VIOLET, La. (WGNO) — Deputies with the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office are searching for the man they say is responsible for the shooting death of a man in Violet Wednesday (Nov.23).

At about 2:45 p.m. deputies were called to a home in the 2800 block of Moss Lane on a report of a shooting in the area. Upon arrival, they found an unidentified man lying in a drive suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Man killed in Central City shooting Wednesday, NOPD

Through investigations, detectives named 21-year-old Cody Adams as a suspect, and issued an arrest warrant for principal to second degree murder, was issued soon after.

Adams was seen leaving in a 2023 blue Toyota Camry with a temporary tag reading 20263405. Detectives are also looking for two other people that were with Adams during the incident.

NOPD searches for 2 in connection to Bourbon Street robbery

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Adams or any other information regarding this incident is asked to call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501. Tipsters also can call the Criminal Investigations Bureau’s tip hotline, (504) 271-TIPS or 8477 or Crimestoppers GNO at (504) 822-1111.

