Marianna, FL

Chipola Men’s Basketball eyeing national title

By Kaleigh Tingelstad
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

MARIANNA, Fla. ( WMBB ) — After back-to-back trips to the NJCAA Final Four, the Chipola Men’s Basketball team has their eyes set on winning the national title.

“I said this when I got the job, the goal is to hang a big banner, and that’s a national championship,” head coach Donnie Tyndall said. “We haven’t done that yet, so we’ve got a lot of work to do. But I feel like this team has a chance and if we can get everybody healthy to make a run at this thing again this season.”

The back-to-back state champions are on track for another winning season, with an 8-0 record this so far.

“The goal is to get better every single day,” Tyndall said “That’s the first thing, and to win a national championship, it’s that simple. That’s been the goal since the day we arrived here. We fell a little bit short each of the first two years. It’s so hard to do. You got to have a little break and a little luck on top of being really good.”

The team feels that this is the year they can make it all the way.

“Day in and day out, we’re pushing each other to become not only state champs again, but national champions and getting everybody a ring,” sophomore guard Derrick Butler said.

The Chipola basketball team is heading into its third season under Tyndall. When he started out, the Indians didn’t break the top ten in national rankings, now they are sitting at number four.

The Indians credit a lot of their success to the fan base in Marianna.

“Having great fans behind your program is the biggest selling point of our program and we’ve done that,” Tyndall said. “We’re winning this year and hopefully we continue to do that and on game nights we have great fan support. The student section has been awesome. Our community rallies behind our program and that’s something we’re certainly very proud of.”

The Chipola defense has been ranked first in the nation in the last two seasons.

“He’s really hard on us on defense, but he doesn’t recruit bad players like he always says,” sophomore guard Deyton Albury said. “So offense isn’t really a problem. He just draws up the motions and that his players just play.”

The Indians are missing three starters, Cliff Davis, JT Warren and Tyrese Powers who are out with injuries. Tyndall is hopeful they will return by conference play.

Chipola will host Southern Union State Community College in its Thanksgiving Classic in Marianna at 4 p.m. on Friday, November 25.

