Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
11 best Black Friday TV deals extended - 4K, QLED and OLED TVs still on sale
Black Friday TV deals have been extended into the weekend, so the good news is you don't have to wait till the Cyber Monday deals event to snag a bargain. You can still score record-low prices on a range of gorgeous displays, and we're helping you find the best of the best by rounding up the top 11 Black Friday TV deals that are still available online.
TechRadar
Mac Cyber Monday deals are hard to find... but we found some great secret offers!
If you're on the hunt for Mac Cyber Monday deals, you may have been a bit frustrated. While there have been plenty of Apple Cyber Monday deals on iPhones, iPads and MacBooks, Mac Cyber Monday deals have been harder to find. However, we've been searching high and low, and have...
TechRadar
Why the Xbox Series S has been the biggest gaming win this Cyber Monday
In terms of the best Cyber Monday deals that we've seen, the Xbox Series S in both the US and the UK has to take the top spot as one of the better offers of the weekend. The wallet-friendly console was already seeing considerably cheaper than its more full-on sister. Still, the savings available has meant a certified win for the gaming landscape that doesn't break the bank at the tail end of 2022.
TechRadar
Drop everything: Apple MacBook Air M1 Cyber Monday deal is the cheapest we've ever seen
This MacBook Air M1 deal may be the best Cyber Monday deal we've ever seen, with Amazon cutting the price of the base model to just £829 (opens in new tab) - the cheapest we've ever seen it. In the US, we've seen a similarly low deal for the...
TechRadar
This record-low Beats deal makes me wish I needed new wireless buds
If you need a pair of wireless earbuds and haven't bought a pair yet for Black Friday or Cyber Monday, then I've got news for you - you've just won the jackpot. A whole variety of Beats headphones are now on sale at their lowest-ever price, including the Beats Studio Pro, which is now just $89.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) - a whopping $60 off its MSRP.
TechRadar
Wow! This Cyber Monday robot vacuum deal is one of the best we've ever seen
Amazon is making it really, really hard to ignore this year's Cyber Monday vacuum deals, particularly those discounting premium robotic cleaners. Given their semi-autonomous nature, the best robot vacuums are typically much more expensive than their cordless and upright counterparts, but Amazon has seen fit to discount the iRobot Braava Jet M6 Ultimate to a record-low price of $255 (down from $449) (opens in new tab) for Cyber Monday. That's a saving of almost $200 on a premium cleaner from the world's foremost robot vacuum manufacturer. In other words, this is one of the best Cyber Monday deals we've seen today.
TechRadar
26 best Currys Black Friday deals still available this weekend
Black Friday may be behind us, but that doesn't mean our shopping is stopping anytime soon! Lots of retailers will be pushing their sales from Black Friday through the weekend in the run-up to Cyber Monday next week. Some offers might change, some might stop entirely and new ones will...
TechRadar
Here's how to get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate much cheaper for three years
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate has proved itself to be one of the better value-for-money options in the last few years whether you're gaming on a console or PC. What's better than having a wealth of top-tier titles able to download and stream to your platform of choice? Being able to do it cheaper!
TechRadar
Stuck on your first smart home? Here's my personal starter kit - and it's all on sale
So, you're toying with the idea of making your home smarter. Exciting? Yes. Daunting? Most definitely. If you've been keeping up, you'll know now is the best time to start investing in a smarter home, thanks to the arrival of Matter. The brands behind some of the best smart home devices are coming together, hand in hand, to unify the connectivity standards upon which the future of smart homes will be built.
TechRadar
The Pokémon Legends: Arceus Black Friday deal was so good I bought it four times
There may not have been as many great Black Friday deals this year as we’d hoped. So this sale made my weekend and Christmas shopping a whole lot easier. I was just minding my own business, searching for some deals, when I came across a discount on Pokémon Legends Arceus at Amazon. £36.99 (opens in new tab) is still a good chunk of money, but considering it’s usually £50, I saw it as the perfect excuse to indulge in spreading the Pokémon love.
Live: 48 best Cyber Monday home deals to shop before it's too late
Cyber Monday home deals are still available but going fast. We're rounding up the best discounts from The Home Depot, Amazon, and more.
TechRadar
13 best Cyber Monday TV deals: OLED, QLED and smart TVs starting at $79.99
Cyber Monday TV deals are in full swing at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart have already launched sales with massive savings on QLED, OLED, and smart TVs. The Cyber Monday TV deals event is your last chance to score your dream TV at a record-low price, and we're rounding up the 13 best offers available right now.
TechRadar
Cyber Monday fitness deals: I'm kitting myself out to hit my 2023 workout goals
As TechRadar's resident fitness and wellbeing editor, I'm using the Cyber Monday deals to help myself and others get ready to hit our 2023 fitness goals. Normally, I've got a list: attend a certain number of yoga classes, deadlift a certain amount, complete a full set of 10 strict-form pull-ups, and so on. However, I've only got one explicit fitness goal in 2023: run a marathon.
TechRadar
Top 50 Cyber Monday SSD deals from Amazon, Bestbuy, Newegg and others
Below are the best Cyber Monday deals on SSD that we could find; we’ve visited hundreds of pages, dozens of sites over the past few hours to bring you the top-selling solid state drives - both internal and external - from the online retailers that you love. Hurry up...
TechRadar
Don't buy a Black Friday TV when the Samsung Freestyle projector is 25% off
We know how exciting Black Friday TV deals can be. We’ve been asked by parents about LG C2 OLED TV deals. Teenagers have asked if an $80 TV could possibly be worth buying. We have plenty of advice, but here’s an unexpected tip. Have some fun! Amazon has the Samsung Freestyle projector for $597.99 (opens in new tab), even the bundle with the included carrying case. A projector can be much more fun than a boring old TV set.
TechRadar
Cyber Monday 2022 has started at Amazon - see all this weekend's best deals
There are already hundreds of Cyber Monday deals up for grabs. * Thousands of deals carried over from Black Friday. Cyber Monday starts tomorrow, November 28. But there are already thousands of deals to check out online this weekend. We're covering the Cyber Monday sales live, bringing you all the latest news and discounts, plus expert tips and tricks from across the TechRadar team for finding the best products at the lowest prices.
TechRadar
Where to find the best Cyber Monday mattress sales 2022: A-Z of the top offers
If you're looking for a new mattress and a brilliant Cyber Monday mattress deal, then you’re in the right place. There are absolutely loads of offers available to shop, from all the best mattress brands, and generally speaking, they better or at least match the lowest prices of the year. The best sales tend not to stick around much past the end of the day. In short, now's a great time to buy.
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Black Friday deal is so good, I might drop my iPad
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was a head-turning device when Samsung released it at the start of the 2022; offering up powerful specs, an impressive and expansive display and – perhaps most notably – the most commanding price tag in the series to date. Luckily, although we're not...
TechRadar
Quick! 5-star Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless are still on offer for Cyber Monday
The long and short of it is this: Cyber Monday 2022 has been a hoot, but good things never last. Thus, if you wanted to bag yourself a set of the excellent Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless (and can we just compliment you on your great taste there) you'd better make hay while the sun shines.
TechRadar
WF-1000XM4: snap up the best Sony earbuds for the best Cyber Monday price!
If you're after a set of Sony's excellent WF-1000XM4 in-ear true wireless noise-cancellers this Cyber Monday, you're in good company – it's one of the most searched-for products of Cyber weekend. And we're proud of that fact, since we also rate them so highly – which is why we want you to have the best deal.
Comments / 0