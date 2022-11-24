ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest and Lowest Paid Parishes in Louisiana – Ranked

Incomes are rising across the nation and in Louisiana, workers are making nearly 7% more than we were pulling in a year ago. The latest federal data shows the average income in the Bayou State for 2021 was $54,217. This compares to $50,809 in 2020. This puts Louisiana at #41 in the nation for salaries. The national average is $64,143.
4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are great choices for when you want to enjoy a really good burger with your friends or family.
Three-term Public Service Commissioner Lambert Boissiere faces challenger from political newcomer

Early voting is underway and one of the big items on the December 10th ballot is the 3rd District Louisiana Public Service Commission Race as New Orleans Democrat Lambert Boissiere seeks a fourth term, but is facing a significant challenge from Davante Lewis. Boissiere has been on the PSC since 2005 and he says he’s kept utility rates in check.
Louisiana woman rescued after small plane crashes into live power lines

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — A Louisiana woman suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries early Monday after a small plane crashed into live power lines in Montgomery County, Maryland. Two people were rescued Monday more than six hours after their small plane crashed into live power lines, causing widespread outages across...
Louisiana sets limits on big crappie from Bayou D'Arbonne Lake

Earlier this year, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent to modify crappie regulations on Bayou D’Arbonne Lake in Union Parish near Farmerville. The new regulations took effect on November 20, limiting the daily take of crappie that measure over 12 inches in length to...
3,200 without power amid tornado, Entergy says

At least 3,200 Entergy Louisiana customers lost electricity Saturday afternoon in St. Charles and Jefferson parishes after a tornado moved through the area, the utility said. The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office said it was sending deputies to help with damage. The agency also said power lines were down and traffic signals out, and urged residents to avoid the area around Bayou Gauche Road and U.S. Highway 90.
LSP launches ‘Operation Zero Deaths for the Holidays’

GRAY, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police announced Monday, Nov. 28 the launch of ‘Operation Zero Deaths for the Holidays.’ Authorities say the campaign is an effort to stop aggressive and impaired drivers before they can cause injury or harm to themselves or to others during the holidays.
SU Ag Center holds Medical Marijuana Educational Tour in New Orleans

Baton Rouge, La. – The Southern University Ag Center and the Southern University Alumni Federation held a medical marijuana educational tour on November 25, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans. The tour's purpose was to educate the community on the medical marijuana program at the Southern University Ag...
900-acre solar farm coming to St. Landry Parish

The St Landry Parish Council has approved the parish’s first solar farm project. Officials say construction will begin next year on a 900-acre site in a rural area north of Opelousas. Lightsource BP development manager Jack Steele says it is expected to be operational by end of 2024. He says solar power is great for the environment and an effective way to produce energy.
