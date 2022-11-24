ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

fox8live.com

NOPD investigating homicide near University Hospital

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are also investigating a homicide near University Hospital. Officers responded to the intersection of Canal Street and South Rocheblave street around 12:30 Monday (Nov. 28) morning. There they found a 40-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox8live.com

5 shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Five people were shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday (Nov. 27), marring what had been a festive celebration on the weekend of the Bayou Classic football game. New Orleans police said the gunfire broke out around 1:49 a.m. in the 200 block of Bourbon Street, leaving...
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

5-year-old shot in the hand Sunday afternoon, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD investigates an incident involving a 5-year-old girl who was shot in hand Sunday afternoon. The incident happened in the 3000 block of Oliver White Avenue when officers responded to the call at 1:41 p.m. The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment and local child abuse detectives were alerted.
KRMG

5 people wounded in Bourbon Street shooting in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Five people were injured early Sunday after gunfire broke out in New Orleans’ French Quarter, authorities said. According to the New Orleans Police Department, shots rang out at 1:49 a.m. on Bourbon Street near the intersection of Orleans Avenue, WVUE-TV reported. Police said three males...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Suspect arrested in fatal Gonzales shooting, jail records show

Ascension Parish Jail records show a suspect in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Mehki Darville of Sorrento was arrested and booked Nov. 25, two weeks after the shooting at a Gonzales business. Online records showed 18-year-old Jamal Dacoby Holloway of Gonzales was charged with second degree murder, principals, fugitive from...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Large trailer fire in Livingston Parish under investigation

MAUREPAS, La. (BRPROUD) -Two Livingston Parish fire districts responded to a large structure fire on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 9 says that volunteer firefighters from Maurepas and French Settlement responded to Poe Drive around 2 a.m. The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshall says the structure was a trailer with a connected add-on.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Power failure puts entire town of Franklinton under boil water advisory

FRANKLINTON, La. (WVUE) - The entire Washington Parish town of Franklinton was placed under a boil water advisory Sunday (Nov. 27), city officials said. A notice from Mayor Gregory Route Sr.’s office announced the order shortly after 2 p.m. The announcement explained that a power failure early Sunday morning...
FRANKLINTON, LA
fox8live.com

FRANKLINTON, LA

