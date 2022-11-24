Read full article on original website
fox8live.com
NOPD investigating homicide near University Hospital
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are also investigating a homicide near University Hospital. Officers responded to the intersection of Canal Street and South Rocheblave street around 12:30 Monday (Nov. 28) morning. There they found a 40-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox8live.com
Two bodies found burned behind Downtown Covington building being investigated as double homicide, police say
COVINGTON, La (WVUE) - The bodies of two people burned beyond recognition were found behind a building in Downtown Covington Monday (Nov. 28) morning and the matter is being investigated as a double homicide, police say. “Evidently, there was a fire involving our two victims,” said Sgt. Edwin Masters. “There...
WDSU
New Orleans police report a woman was killed on Canal Street, another injured in Mid-City
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating two separate shootings, including one that killed a woman on Canal Street. According to police, a woman was found lying next to a vehicle in a parking lot on S. Rocheblave and Canal streets in the early hours of Monday. The...
fox8live.com
5 shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Five people were shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday (Nov. 27), marring what had been a festive celebration on the weekend of the Bayou Classic football game. New Orleans police said the gunfire broke out around 1:49 a.m. in the 200 block of Bourbon Street, leaving...
15-year-old arrested for Canal Street murder
New Orleans Police have booked a child with the Saturday murder of a man on Canal Street between Bourbon and Royal Street. Today November 27, 2022, NOPD officers arrested a 15-year old juvenile on second degree murder
fox8live.com
5-year-old shot in the hand Sunday afternoon, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD investigates an incident involving a 5-year-old girl who was shot in hand Sunday afternoon. The incident happened in the 3000 block of Oliver White Avenue when officers responded to the call at 1:41 p.m. The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment and local child abuse detectives were alerted.
Male victim suffers gunshot wound in Desire area
A male was left with a gunshot wound following a shooting that took place in the Desire area.
'Please, Jesus, don't let us die in here' | Family survives Paradis tornado hiding in restaurant bathroom
PARADIS, Louisiana — Michelle Guidry took cover inside a restaurant bathroom with her two daughters as a tornado hit Paradis Saturday. As the sirens blared and the building shook around them, all she could do was pray. “I had my arms around my babies and I was just praying,...
5 people wounded in Bourbon Street shooting in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Five people were injured early Sunday after gunfire broke out in New Orleans’ French Quarter, authorities said. According to the New Orleans Police Department, shots rang out at 1:49 a.m. on Bourbon Street near the intersection of Orleans Avenue, WVUE-TV reported. Police said three males...
Five people shot in just over three hours, including a murder on Canal Street
New Orleans Police say from 5:45pm to just after 9:00pm five people were shot in New Orleans. One victim was gunned down near the corner of Canal and Bourbon Street.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Suspect arrested in fatal Gonzales shooting, jail records show
Ascension Parish Jail records show a suspect in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Mehki Darville of Sorrento was arrested and booked Nov. 25, two weeks after the shooting at a Gonzales business. Online records showed 18-year-old Jamal Dacoby Holloway of Gonzales was charged with second degree murder, principals, fugitive from...
fox8live.com
Victim fires shots after car stolen at Slidell gas station, police say
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell police are investigating a shooting at a gas station Saturday night. A man told police that he left his vehicle running at the Circle K gas station on Voters Road while talking to his friends. He says an unknown young male suspect then got into...
2 shootings in less than hour in New Orleans
On Saturday (Nov. 26th) The New Orleans Police Department are investigating multiple shooting with the greater New Orleans area.
brproud.com
Large trailer fire in Livingston Parish under investigation
MAUREPAS, La. (BRPROUD) -Two Livingston Parish fire districts responded to a large structure fire on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 9 says that volunteer firefighters from Maurepas and French Settlement responded to Poe Drive around 2 a.m. The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshall says the structure was a trailer with a connected add-on.
fox8live.com
Bogalusa’s young mayor-elect calls for police chief to resign in wake of federal lawsuit
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Bogalusa’s 23-year-old mayor-elect called for the resignation of the city’s police chief Friday (Nov. 26), in the wake of a federal civil rights lawsuit filed Tuesday by the family of a man who died in police custody last December. “I believe it is in...
wbrz.com
Police: 15-year-old accused of murdering BR teen in New Orleans shooting Saturday night
NEW ORLEANS - A 15-year-old from Baton Rouge was arrested Sunday after he allegedly shot and killed another teen from the capital area Saturday night. The New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Canal Street. An 18-year-old male was reportedly shot multiple times and taken to a hospital where he later died.
fox8live.com
Power failure puts entire town of Franklinton under boil water advisory
FRANKLINTON, La. (WVUE) - The entire Washington Parish town of Franklinton was placed under a boil water advisory Sunday (Nov. 27), city officials said. A notice from Mayor Gregory Route Sr.’s office announced the order shortly after 2 p.m. The announcement explained that a power failure early Sunday morning...
fox8live.com
Town of Franklinton issues boil water advisory
FRANKLINTON, La. (WVUE) - The Mayor of Franklinton announces a boil water advisory, following an early morning power outage at the mason street well. Officials from the Town of Franklinton public works department are working to restore power, and gather details on what caused the failure. The city’s entire water...
NOLA.com
Slidell Police looking for suspected car thief who was fired upon by vehicle owner
The Slidell Police Department is looking for a car thief who escaped unscathed after a car's owner shot at him as he drove away from a Circle K gas station in the stolen vehicle on Saturday night. Police said they responded at 7 p.m. Saturday to a call of vehicle...
NOLA.com
Faced with more overdoses, suicides and killings, Orleans Parish coroner asks for budget bump
Overdoses in New Orleans are close to the pace of last year’s record total, and suicides are well above of their pre-pandemic rate, the Coroner’s Office said this week as it asked the City Council for a $1.5 million budget increase to respond to the tide of death.
Comments / 4