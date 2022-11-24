ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

Health Care — COVID fatigue stunts booster messaging

Believe it: Merriam-Webster’s 2022 word of the year is “Gaslighting.”. Today in health, we look as the White House’s booster push falls flat against widespread pandemic fatigue even as another coronavirus surge looms. Welcome to Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and...
TENNESSEE STATE

