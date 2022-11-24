Read full article on original website
Apple May Lose $2B A Week Amid 'Whirlwind' Surrounding China Unrest, Analyst Says As Stock Hits Session Lows
The recent unrest in China is sure to take a toll on Apple Inc AAPL, but just how much will the Cupertino-based company be impacted by its China exposure?. What To Know: Protesters in Shanghai and Beijing spoke out against China's strict zero COVID policy over the weekend after a deadly fire erupted in Urumqi. Protests have spread across the nation in the wake of the fire as protestors claim it was caused by extreme lockdown measures that delayed rescue efforts.
Post-Holiday Jitters From China Rattle Market Early On—Fed Speakers, Key Data Could Contribute Later
(Monday Market Open) Critical data resumes this week amid mounting concerns about China and sliding energy prices. Volatility jumped early Monday, so be prepared to hit the ground running if you’re trading. Things could move fast. By now, Q3 earnings are mostly over, so key economic reports and geopolitics...
Amazon Likely To Reach Truce With EU Over Antitrust Concerns Soon
Amazon.com Inc AMZN looked to settle European antitrust probes over how the U.S. e-commerce giant uses rivals’ sales data and whether it unfairly favors its products. The European Commission will likely accept Amazon’s binding proposals by the end of the year, Bloomberg reports. The proposals included a commitment...
A $1,000 Investment In Apple Just After Thanksgiving Could Be Worth This Much By The End Of The Year
Apple, Inc.’s AAPL stock is down about 16.1% in the year-to-date period. The decline is almost in line with the performance of the broader market, with the S&P 500 Index down about 15.5% during the period. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has plunged a steeper 28.2% during the period.
No, Apple Didn't Delete Tweets Amid The Elon Musk Battle
The Twittersphere and the internet at large were confused Monday after visiting Apple Inc.’s AAPL main Twitter page to find that it seemingly scrubbed all tweets it previously shared to its 8.7 million followers in light of Elon Musk taking aim at the Cupertino-based company. While the internet believed...
Shanghai Hit By COVID Protests: Demonstrators Chant 'Xi Jinping Step Down, CCP Step Down'
On Sunday, protests spread across Shanghai and Beijing against China's strict 'zero COVID' policies. It's been almost three years since China has followed some of the strictest COVID restrictions in the world. After a deadly fire in northwestern Urumqi, people have been protesting across China, which is a rare occurrence...
What Happened To Polestar Stock Today?
Polestar Automotive Holding PSNY shares slid on Monday as several names with China exposure traded lower amid protests over the country's COVID restrictions. What Happened: Protesters in Shanghai and Beijing spoke out against China's strict zero COVID policy over the weekend after a deadly fire erupted in Urumqi. Reports indicate that several people voiced concerns, claiming the fire was caused by extreme lockdown measures which delayed rescue efforts.
Twitter Failed To Detect Newly Uploaded Footage Of Christchurch Mass Shooting — Until New Zealand Alerted Platform
The New Zealand government said it had to alert Twitter after freshly uploaded footage of the Christchurch terror attack began circulating on the platform. Twitter did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment. : New Zealand Proposes Taxing Cow Burps, Farts To Tackle Emissions — Farmers Condemn ‘Gut-Wrenching’...
Wynn Resorts Technical Levels To Watch As Casino Stock Rallies Off Macau News
It was not all bad news for all stocks on Monday morning. One issue that is having a good day is Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN, and it's even one that has exposure to China. The catalysts for the rally and the corresponding price action make Wynn Resorts the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day.
Elon Musk Says Tesla Co-Founder Eberhard 'Was Wealthy And Could Have Risked His Money, But...'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk responded to a Twitter post that played down his role in the automaker's early years. What Happened: Musk's reaction was in response to a post by @SamTwits who said that a post shared on Twitter was "misleading." The original post by YouTuber Jake Broe...
Macau Casino Stocks Rally Following License Renewal Set To Begin On Jan. 1, 2023
Shares of U.S.-listed Macau casino operators traded mostly higher on Monday after each was awarded new 10-year concessions over the weekend to continue operating. What Happened? The six legacy Macau casino operators were each awarded new gaming concessions, or licenses that will begin on Jan. 1, 2023. Uncertainty surrounding Macau concession renewal has been one of several key overhangs for Macau casino stocks in 2022.
Looking At NIO's Recent Unusual Options Activity
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on NIO NIO. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Putin Criticizes US Monopoly, Calls For Russian Blockchain-Based International Payment System
Russian President Vladimir Putin, at the International AI Journey Conference in Moscow, criticized Western sanctions and urged for a system "independent of external interference." What Happened: Putin called for an independent and blockchain-based settlement network as he criticized the U.S. and its allies’ monopoly in global financial payment systems.
Astar Network Launches Swanky, An All-in-one Tool for WASM Smart Contract Developers
--News Direct-- Astar Network, the smart contract platform for multichain, today announces the launch of Swanky, an all-in-one tool that gives developers everything they need to build WebAssembly (WASM) smart contracts easily. Astar Network's Head of Ecosystem Development Maarten Henskens and Swanky Product Lead Sasa Pul unveiled it at the Sub0 Polkadot Developer Conference in Lisbon on Nov.28th.
Tesla Stock Is Trading Higher: What's Going On?
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher Monday following a report suggesting the company is working on a revamped Model 3 vehicle, which could reduce costs. What To Know: Tesla is in the process of rolling out an improved version of its Model 3, codenamed "Highland," per Reuters. The report,...
Dow Tumbles 450 Points; S&P 500 Falls 1.5%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading amid protests over COVID-19 restrictions in China. The Dow Jones dropped more than 450 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 1.33% to 33,890.37 while the NASDAQ fell 1.60% to 11,046.69. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.50% to 3,965.61. Leading...
Elon Musk Warns Russia Can Utterly Destroy US, Europe With Nuclear Missiles In Under 30 Minutes And Vice Versa: 'We Are At The Highest Risk In 60 Years'
After floating a peace plan to end the Ukraine war Elon Musk has of late been talking about the possibility of a looming nuclear war. Reasonable People Won't Launch War: One of the Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO’s Twitter followers on Friday (Oct. 14) quote-tweeted a Reuters story on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) starting nuclear drills with B-52 bombers on Monday (Oct. 17).
