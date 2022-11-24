ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple May Lose $2B A Week Amid 'Whirlwind' Surrounding China Unrest, Analyst Says As Stock Hits Session Lows

The recent unrest in China is sure to take a toll on Apple Inc AAPL, but just how much will the Cupertino-based company be impacted by its China exposure?. What To Know: Protesters in Shanghai and Beijing spoke out against China's strict zero COVID policy over the weekend after a deadly fire erupted in Urumqi. Protests have spread across the nation in the wake of the fire as protestors claim it was caused by extreme lockdown measures that delayed rescue efforts.
Amazon Likely To Reach Truce With EU Over Antitrust Concerns Soon

Amazon.com Inc AMZN looked to settle European antitrust probes over how the U.S. e-commerce giant uses rivals’ sales data and whether it unfairly favors its products. The European Commission will likely accept Amazon’s binding proposals by the end of the year, Bloomberg reports. The proposals included a commitment...
No, Apple Didn't Delete Tweets Amid The Elon Musk Battle

The Twittersphere and the internet at large were confused Monday after visiting Apple Inc.’s AAPL main Twitter page to find that it seemingly scrubbed all tweets it previously shared to its 8.7 million followers in light of Elon Musk taking aim at the Cupertino-based company. While the internet believed...
What Happened To Polestar Stock Today?

Polestar Automotive Holding PSNY shares slid on Monday as several names with China exposure traded lower amid protests over the country's COVID restrictions. What Happened: Protesters in Shanghai and Beijing spoke out against China's strict zero COVID policy over the weekend after a deadly fire erupted in Urumqi. Reports indicate that several people voiced concerns, claiming the fire was caused by extreme lockdown measures which delayed rescue efforts.
Macau Casino Stocks Rally Following License Renewal Set To Begin On Jan. 1, 2023

Shares of U.S.-listed Macau casino operators traded mostly higher on Monday after each was awarded new 10-year concessions over the weekend to continue operating. What Happened? The six legacy Macau casino operators were each awarded new gaming concessions, or licenses that will begin on Jan. 1, 2023. Uncertainty surrounding Macau concession renewal has been one of several key overhangs for Macau casino stocks in 2022.
Looking At NIO's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on NIO NIO. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Putin Criticizes US Monopoly, Calls For Russian Blockchain-Based International Payment System

Russian President Vladimir Putin, at the International AI Journey Conference in Moscow, criticized Western sanctions and urged for a system "independent of external interference." What Happened: Putin called for an independent and blockchain-based settlement network as he criticized the U.S. and its allies’ monopoly in global financial payment systems.
Astar Network Launches Swanky, An All-in-one Tool for WASM Smart Contract Developers

--News Direct-- Astar Network, the smart contract platform for multichain, today announces the launch of Swanky, an all-in-one tool that gives developers everything they need to build WebAssembly (WASM) smart contracts easily. Astar Network's Head of Ecosystem Development Maarten Henskens and Swanky Product Lead Sasa Pul unveiled it at the Sub0 Polkadot Developer Conference in Lisbon on Nov.28th.
Tesla Stock Is Trading Higher: What's Going On?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher Monday following a report suggesting the company is working on a revamped Model 3 vehicle, which could reduce costs. What To Know: Tesla is in the process of rolling out an improved version of its Model 3, codenamed "Highland," per Reuters. The report,...
Dow Tumbles 450 Points; S&P 500 Falls 1.5%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading amid protests over COVID-19 restrictions in China. The Dow Jones dropped more than 450 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 1.33% to 33,890.37 while the NASDAQ fell 1.60% to 11,046.69. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.50% to 3,965.61. Leading...
Elon Musk Warns Russia Can Utterly Destroy US, Europe With Nuclear Missiles In Under 30 Minutes And Vice Versa: 'We Are At The Highest Risk In 60 Years'

After floating a peace plan to end the Ukraine war Elon Musk has of late been talking about the possibility of a looming nuclear war. Reasonable People Won't Launch War: One of the Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO’s Twitter followers on Friday (Oct. 14) quote-tweeted a Reuters story on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) starting nuclear drills with B-52 bombers on Monday (Oct. 17).
