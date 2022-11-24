1 dead after truck hits pedestrian on US-23 in Scioto County, Ohio
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — One person is dead after a driver struck a pedestrian that walked into the roadway on US-23 south of Cook Road in Scioto County, Ohio.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says this happened just after 6:15 p.m.‘Armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect wanted in Ohio
They say the driver of the truck was going southbound when the pedestrian walked into the roadway.
Robert Williams Jr., 56 of Portsmouth, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Scioto County Coroner.Close
The Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Scioto County Coroner's Office, the Valley Township Fire Department, the Valley Township EMS and the Ohio Department of Transportation.
