ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Check that return policy: more online retailers are charging fees

By Jason Law, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sHIMK_0jM3whjz00

BOSTON—Michelle Botus does most of her shopping online. She admits she almost never looks at an online retailer’s return policy.

“Now I’m going to start looking,” Botus said.

That’s because more online retailers are starting to charge return fees for unwanted items.

“Return shipping is not necessarily free anymore,” said Consumer World founder Edgar Dworsky. “It seems to be more stores are implementing fees now.”

According to Bloomberg, companies like Zara, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Boohoo are charging customers to send back unwanted goods. Bloomberg reports the number of large retailers requiring a return fee has jumped from 31 percent to 40 percent this year. Retail analysts said the reasons are higher inflation costs and retailers trying to maximize profits.

“We see all these stories about high return rates online,” Dworsky said.

Most shoppers don’t love the idea of having to pay to return items they don’t want.

“It’s hard to determine when you’re looking at something online and not in person,” said Chestnut Hill shopper Ginger Gainer. “You’re trying to be confident in what you’re buying and a lot of times what you get is not what you thought you ordered.”

Joan G. from Dorchester said return fees would dissuade her from shopping online.

“I would switch to going to the [brick and mortar] store instead,” she said. “If I have to pay to return something and I already paid for the thing, it doesn’t make sense. I would not be happy with that.”

Whenever possible, Dworsky recommends consumers avoid fees by returning online items in person.

“If you can buy online but return it to a branch that’s local, you’ll save on any fees,” Dworsky said.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Shoppers up early to score Black Friday deals at Massachusetts malls

BURLINGTON, Mass. — Wrentham officials warned of traffic backups as early-morning risers hit the road early on Black Friday to try to score some serious deals at Massachusetts stores. The Wrentham Outlets, which was closed on Thanksgiving, opened before sunrise. Traffic was backed up on Interstate 495 approaching the...
WRENTHAM, MA
WCVB

What it looked like at Wrentham Outlets on Black Friday

WRENTHAM, Mass. — Wrentham officials warned of traffic backups as early-morning risers hit the road early on Black Friday to try to score some serious deals at Massachusetts stores. The Wrentham Outlets, which was closed on Thanksgiving, opened before sunrise. Traffic was backed up on Interstate 495 approaching the...
WRENTHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. regional buses will be free for the rest of the year

For the rest of 2022, all of Massachusetts’ 15 regional transit authorities will be free for commuters as part of “Try Transit Holiday.”. “The program is designed to encourage new customers to ‘Try Transit’ by offering no-cost trips to shop or dine at local businesses, visit with friends and family, and commute to work during the holiday season,” a Pioneer Valley Transit Authority press release stated.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Attention Royal fans: The Prince and Princess of Wales are coming to Boston

BOSTON — William and Kate are coming to Boston. Yes, THAT William and Kate. The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Boston from Wednesday through Friday, when they’ll attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. The event, which honors environmental work to help the planet, will be held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, the British Embassy said in a statement.
BOSTON, MA
a-z-animals.com

First Snow in Massachusetts: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record

First Snow in Massachusetts: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Whether you are planning on visiting this winter or simply want to know when the first snow in Massachusetts typically occurs, this New England state is certainly a winter wonderland. With Boston resting along the eastern coastline and the rest of the state a beautiful place to explore and enjoy, what can you expect out of a winter season in Massachusetts and when does snowfall typically occur?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Police investigation underway on Magnolia Street in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway on Magnolia Street in Boston. Officers were on scene Sunday night surrounding a car stopped in the middle of the road with its doors open. No further details have been released. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Major water main break floods Lowell streets

A water main break in Lowell left several streets coated in water Monday afternoon. Video sent to Boston 25 News shows the erupting water blanketing the area of Moody Street. The murky water could be seen up to the grills on a few parked cars. According to Lowell Police, Moody...
LOWELL, MA
Caught in Southie

The Tide is High…like really high

If you were walking along the beach this weekend, you probably noticed how high the tides were. M Street Beach was a fraction of its normal size and the waters came up to the edge of the rocks, heading out the causeway to the Sugar Bowl. Down in the Fort...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
134K+
Followers
143K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy