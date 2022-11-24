Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Popular Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Moving to Larger Space with Bigger Menu
A Cedar Rapids restaurant that opened just eight months ago has already closed. In this case, though, that's good news. They're moving to a larger location. Mamacita Taco Bar opened in the 800 block of 1st Ave NE in early March of 2022. It has been a very popular spot for lovers of Mexican food. The restaurant is rated a 5 on Yelp, 4.7 on DoorDash, and has 27 5-star reviews on its Facebook page. Here are a few reviews, complete with photos:
Is This Really The Best City in Iowa for Single People?
If you're in your 20s or 30s and you happen to be single, this can be one of the more frustrating times of the year for you. As you visit friends and family, you're hoping you don't get asked if you're dating anyone for the 10th time that day. For...
Take a Festive Holiday Tour of a 136-Year-Old Cedar Rapids Mansion
Brucemore Mansion in Cedar Rapids is ready for the holidays! Thanks to a Facebook post, we found out last week that A Brucemore Christmas holiday tours have officially kicked off for the season. Brucemore Mansion, located at 2160 Linden Dr SE, was built back in 1886 by Caroline Sinclair. It...
KCRG.com
Shop Small Saturday a vital lifeline for local businesses
A Waterloo man is in custody after police say he shot at two people in a vehicle and left. Real Christmas tree buyers facing some higher prices. The Saturday after Thanksgiving is one of the busiest days for Christmas tree farmers, but buyers may pay a little extra this year.
KCRG.com
Applications open for 2023 Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance is seeking restaurants for the 11th Annual Restaurant Week. The event will feature special menu items created by up to 20 selected restaurants and will run from February 17th - February 26th 2023. “Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week is a...
KCRG.com
Hometown Holiday Treat Recipes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The KCRG-TV9 team is sharing their favorite festive treat recipes throughout this holiday season! Take a look at some of the goodies we’ve shared on air! We’ll update this as we continue to share recipes!. Emily’s Peppermint Kiss Cookies:. 1 package of...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids woman working to close organ donation loophole
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mary Dickinson cannot be an organ donor, but she is part of a group working to make sure people can take time off work in order to make life-saving donations. Dickinson is an ambassador for Be the Match, a registry for bone marrow or blood...
KCJJ
Iowa man accused of using patron’s debit card to buy drinks
An Iowa man was arrested early Saturday morning at a downtown Iowa City bar after using another person’s debit card to purchase drinks. The incident occurred at DC’s on South Dubuque Street. Bar staff approached an officer around 12:40 am and said they had video footage of a man using another person’s debit card. A review of the video showed the man, identified as 23-year-old Dalton Kollbaum of Anthon Iowa, allegedly using the card a total of four times that night to purchase alcohol at DCs and Brothers.
KCRG.com
No. 2 Iowa defeats Penn 26-11, but Brands says changes need to be made
People in Dubuque celebrated the holiday season with the annual Christmas on the Square. Man charged after incident involving gun in Waterloo. A Waterloo man is in custody after police say he shot at two people in a vehicle and left. Real Christmas tree buyers facing some higher prices. Updated:...
KCRG.com
Major running event out in eastern Iowa in 2023
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Run CRANDIC races will not return next year. That’s the decision from the Corridor Running board, which posted the announcement on their Facebook page recently. They said they can’t safely hold to multi-city race due to several things including a 10 member, all...
KCRG.com
Multiple Marion businesses cited after selling alcohol to person under 21
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022, the Marion Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks at 29 Marion businesses that sell alcohol. The person attempting to purchase the alcohol was an adult and under 21 years of age. The following businesses sold alcohol to the underage individual:. Beans,...
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
KCRG.com
A nice start to the week, look for precipitation to return tomorrow
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a pretty nice start to a week. A mix of sun and clouds will lead to a good November day with highs well into the 40s for much of the area. Some 50s may again be found farther south. Looking ahead to this week, we have one system that’ll affect our area, mainly tomorrow into tomorrow night. This system looks to carry the potential for a little rain and snow with the bulk of any snow accumulation falling mainly over the northwest zone. Highs tomorrow will range from the 30s northwest to lower 50s farther south. By Wednesday, we are all cold with wind chills around zero that morning! Given such a sharp fall in temperature, some slick roads may also be possible early in the morning. A warm front will probably bounce us right back to 50 by Friday. Have a good week!
KCRG.com
Explosions in rural Peosta explained
Peosta, Iowa (KCRG) - People on Saturday in the Peosta area had a surprise when they suddenly felt not just one, but two explosions. The Peosta Police Department says they started to get numerous phone calls reporting the explosions around 5:21 p.m. Officers quickly started to investigate and found someone...
KCRG.com
A sunny and warm Saturday
Woman from eastern Iowa pushing for bone marrow donor time off. A woman in Cedar Rapids is part of an effort to make sure people can get time off work in order to make life-saving donations. Two killed on Highway 18 bridge between Marquette and Prairie du Chien. Updated: 48...
KCRG.com
Inflation impacts shopping season
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Black Friday marked the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season, but experts said people would likely spend less this year than in years past due to inflation. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, inflation reached 7.7%, the highest in the last 40 years.
KCRG.com
Family of late Iowa State Patrol Trooper giving back to communities
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a time of giving, the family of an Iowa State Patrol Trooper who died in the line of duty is giving back in his memory. Holly Benda and her four daughters donated funds to 30 area emergency response agencies recently. That includes the Waukon Police Department, pictured with this story. The money came from a recent memorial bow shoot held in honor of their loved one.
KCCI.com
Family of late Iowa State Patrol trooper donates to emergency response
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — In a time of giving, the family of an Iowa State Patrol trooper who died in the line of duty is giving back in his memory. Holly Benda and her four daughters donated funds to 30 area emergency response agencies recently, KCRG reports. That includes the Waukon Police Department, pictured with this story. The money came from a recent memorial bow shoot held in honor of their loved one.
KCRG.com
Nice start to the work week, storm system follows
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some quiet weather is in store to start off the work week, but things become more active quickly. Lows dip toward the low 20s tonight, with highs back in the mid and upper 40s Monday with some sunshine. Clouds build Monday night, and the chance for rain or a rain/snow mix arrives through the day on Tuesday.
KCRG.com
Cedar Falls Police looking for robbery suspect
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Falls Police are looking for the person who robbed a convenience store and got away with cash. Officers responded to the Metro Mart located at 103 Franklin Street just before 10 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, the suspect was gone. An employee reported to...
Comments / 0