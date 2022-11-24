Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Mom of two says she pays for her teen's phone so will spy on them whenever she wantsAabha GopanGreensboro, NC
Kernersville "Buy Nothing" community is actively helping those in need this seasonThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Lexington: M&T pawn and gun store robberyThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
1 dead in broad-daylight targeted shooting in NC neighborhood, police say
Police noted that the investigation is still active, but that the shooting does not appear to be random.
Man dies after hit-and-run on N. Church Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to a hit-and-run on North Church Street Friday night. Officers arrived at the scene around 7 p.m. and found a pedestrian in the southbound lane of North Church Street, identified as 67-year-old Jerry Martin McBride. He was seriously injured and taken to the...
Greensboro man dies after hit-and-run crash; officers later find car involved
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man has died after a hit-and-run crash Friday. It happened around 7 p.m. near the 2900 block of North Church Street near Fields Street. When police arrived, they say Jerry McBride, 67, of Greensboro, was found in the southbound lanes of North Church Street. McBride was suffering from serious bodily injury and was taken to the hospital.
Drive-by shooting into NC home injures 1, police say
Police say the victim was standing inside a home on Hemlock Drive when an unknown vehicle drove by and someone in the car fired into the home.
1 dead, 2 seriously injured in crash on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and two others are seriously injured as a result of a crash on West Gate City Boulevard, according to the Greensboro Police Department. All lanes of West Gate City Boulevard between Farmington Drive and Colby Street were closed for several hours due to the crash on Sunday […]
Man charged with setting fire to Montgomery County church believed to have ties to fires in Moore County
CANDOR, N.C. — A man is in jail and facing a slew of charges after investigators said he set a fire inside a Montgomery County church Saturday. 24-year-old Shane Jones is accused of setting that fire and others in Moore County. From outside of Candor United Methodist Church, the...
Man dies after shooting in Winston-Salem on 600 block of Allen Street, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem officers are investigating the shooting death of a man on Friday as a homicide, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 1:07 p.m., officers with the WSPD were dispatched to a reported shooting in the 600 block of Allen Street. Arriving officers found a man in the street […]
1 dead, 2 taken to the hospital after crash on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is dead, and two others have been taken to the hospital after a crash Sunday on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro. According to Greensboro police, the crash happened at around 1:50 a.m. Gabriella Desiree Marie Portillo, 21, of Mount Airy was pulling out...
NC credit union employee accused of embezzling nearly $50k, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – A woman has been charged with embezzling from the bank where she worked. According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, on Aug. 1 they began investigating after Winston-Salem Federal Credit Union contacted them and provided information about an employee, identified as Barbara Sabrina Clinkscales-Stowe, allegedly embezzling money from member accounts. Through the […]
Police investigating city's 33rd homicide after man shot to death in Winston-Salem Friday night
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead. It happened in the 600 block of Allen Street in Winston-Salem. When officers arrived on scene, they said they found a man in the street with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso. Officers said...
Woman Arrested Sunday In Alexander County
31-year old Megan Elizabeth Johnson was arrested Sunday, November 27th in Alexander County. She was charged with probation violation and placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond set at $5,000. She is scheduled to appear in court on December 12th in Taylorsville.
Teens responsible for skipping school and setting a trash can on fire in Graham receive 12 months of probation
GRAHAM, N.C. — The teens responsible for skipping school and setting a trash can on fire at a park in Graham are facing several consequences, according to an Alamance County Juvenile court. On Tuesday, a judge gave three of the teens 12 months of probation, ordered them to complete...
New Cook Out location coming to Randleman
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — An early Christmas for Cook Out lovers in the Triad. A new Cook Out location is coming to Randleman. The website confirms it will be located off West Academy Street. There is currently no timetable on when it is scheduled to open. There are over 50...
One injured after shooting at a Winston-Salem hotel
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday around 10:30 p.m. Police said it happened at the Extended Stay America Suites on Hampton Inn Court. Investigators said Talmadge Alphonzo Jones was involved in a physical altercation with a person he knew. Police said during...
Police chase ends with driver in handcuffs in Clemmons
CLEMMONS, N.C. — Davie County sheriff office have identified the man who led deputies to a car chase while traveling on U.S. Highway 158 near the area of Spangenberg Avenue. Deputies said they received the call at 7:26 p.m. on Friday. Steven Cody was driving at a high rate...
A portion of N. Chruch Street in Greensboro is temporarily closed after a crash with injuries
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash with injuries in Greensboro, according to officials with GPD. Greensboro police said North Church Street is closed between Field Street and Bond Street until further notice. Officers said they do not know roadway will be back open.
What happens to Randolph Community College when Toyota comes to town?
When Toyota announced that it had chosen a Greensboro-Randolph County megasite as the location for its new $1.29 billion automotive battery plant, state leaders were thrilled. “It’s tremendous that Toyota has selected North Carolina for such an important part of its electric vehicle future, creating good paying jobs and moving us toward a healthier environment,” said Gov. Roy Cooper in a press release back in December of 2021. “It’s clear the world is beginning to embrace a clean energy future and today’s decision puts North Carolina front and center.”
Multiple crews find missing Guilford County woman after 36 hours
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple agencies across Guilford County are thanking the community for the help in locating a woman who went missing Monday night. Phyllis Rollins was found early Wednesday morning in a wooded area along the 4500 block of Old Randleman Road in Greensboro, about 1.5 miles away from her home. Her […]
Greensboro firefighters spend Thanksgiving showing up for the community, remembering those they’ve lost
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — First responders never get a day off, even on holidays, and that includes the firefighters at Greensboro Station 5. “It’s a blessing to continue serving through every holiday that we’re here. That’s what we’re called to do, is to serve the citizens, and we don’t take it lightly,” said Justin Perrish, […]
A Week In Winston-Salem, NC, On A $202,000 Joint Income
Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today: a payroll and benefits director who has a joint income of $202,000 per...
