Winston-salem, NC

Kimberly Smoot
3d ago

lol very inventive name, considering how he came up with it😆👍I should be a millionaire as many times as I have put my name on that do not call, do not sell my info list...they still callin👀😫🙅‍♀️

wfmynews2.com

Man dies after hit-and-run on N. Church Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to a hit-and-run on North Church Street Friday night. Officers arrived at the scene around 7 p.m. and found a pedestrian in the southbound lane of North Church Street, identified as 67-year-old Jerry Martin McBride. He was seriously injured and taken to the...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro man dies after hit-and-run crash; officers later find car involved

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man has died after a hit-and-run crash Friday. It happened around 7 p.m. near the 2900 block of North Church Street near Fields Street. When police arrived, they say Jerry McBride, 67, of Greensboro, was found in the southbound lanes of North Church Street. McBride was suffering from serious bodily injury and was taken to the hospital.
GREENSBORO, NC
Queen City News

NC credit union employee accused of embezzling nearly $50k, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – A woman has been charged with embezzling from the bank where she worked. According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, on Aug. 1 they began investigating after Winston-Salem Federal Credit Union contacted them and provided information about an employee, identified as Barbara Sabrina Clinkscales-Stowe, allegedly embezzling money from member accounts. Through the […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
860wacb.com

Woman Arrested Sunday In Alexander County

31-year old Megan Elizabeth Johnson was arrested Sunday, November 27th in Alexander County. She was charged with probation violation and placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond set at $5,000. She is scheduled to appear in court on December 12th in Taylorsville.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

New Cook Out location coming to Randleman

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — An early Christmas for Cook Out lovers in the Triad. A new Cook Out location is coming to Randleman. The website confirms it will be located off West Academy Street. There is currently no timetable on when it is scheduled to open. There are over 50...
RANDLEMAN, NC
WFMY NEWS2

One injured after shooting at a Winston-Salem hotel

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday around 10:30 p.m. Police said it happened at the Extended Stay America Suites on Hampton Inn Court. Investigators said Talmadge Alphonzo Jones was involved in a physical altercation with a person he knew. Police said during...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Police chase ends with driver in handcuffs in Clemmons

CLEMMONS, N.C. — Davie County sheriff office have identified the man who led deputies to a car chase while traveling on U.S. Highway 158 near the area of Spangenberg Avenue. Deputies said they received the call at 7:26 p.m. on Friday. Steven Cody was driving at a high rate...
CLEMMONS, NC
ednc.org

What happens to Randolph Community College when Toyota comes to town?

When Toyota announced that it had chosen a Greensboro-Randolph County megasite as the location for its new $1.29 billion automotive battery plant, state leaders were thrilled. “It’s tremendous that Toyota has selected North Carolina for such an important part of its electric vehicle future, creating good paying jobs and moving us toward a healthier environment,” said Gov. Roy Cooper in a press release back in December of 2021. “It’s clear the world is beginning to embrace a clean energy future and today’s decision puts North Carolina front and center.”
ASHEBORO, NC
Refinery29

A Week In Winston-Salem, NC, On A $202,000 Joint Income

Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today: a payroll and benefits director who has a joint income of $202,000 per...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

