weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Potomac, Seeley Lake Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 20:40:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Potomac, Seeley Lake Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth. * WHEN...Until midnight MST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Debeque to Silt Corridor by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-29 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Debeque to Silt Corridor WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Debeque to Silt Corridor. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Icy to snow packed roadways will create hazardous driving conditions. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
weather.gov
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 14:11:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-29 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST TUESDAY FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Fort Peck Lake. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. Freezing spray is also expected.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Box Butte, Cheyenne, Kimball, Morrill by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Box Butte; Cheyenne; Kimball; Morrill WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Box Butte County, Morrill County, Kimball County and Cheyenne County including the cities of Kimball, Sidney, Bridgeport, and Alliance. * WHEN...5 PM MST this afternoon until 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed roads and very low visibilities in falling snow.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Cascades in Lane County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-28 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: Cascades in Lane County WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 14 to 20 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High end amounts of up to 24 inches of snow possible in highest elevation areas. In areas of heaviest snow and wind, reduced visibility is likely.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest, Imperial County West by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-29 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest; Imperial County West WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County and Western Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne. Minor tree damage possible. Localized areas of blowing dust possible as well.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chippewa, Dunn, Pepin, Pierce, St. Croix by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 04:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Chippewa; Dunn; Pepin; Pierce; St. Croix WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 PM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Highest snowfall totals will be found along a swath from near Mankato through the Twin Cities metro to near Rice Lake WI. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions may impact both the mornings and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winter Storm Warnings may be issued if confidence increases in having snowfall totals in excess of 6 inches.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antelope, Cedar, Knox, Pierce, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Antelope; Cedar; Knox; Pierce; Wayne WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow and freezing drizzle expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Knox, Cedar, Antelope, Pierce and Wayne Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Matagorda, Wharton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-26 18:25:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-27 18:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 630 AM CST. Target Area: Matagorda; Wharton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Tres Palacios River near Midfield affecting Matagorda and Wharton Counties. For the Tres Palacios River...including Midfield...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tres Palacios River near Midfield. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding begins with water well into the flood plain on the right upstream bank and within inches of spilling over the east approach to the bridge at FM 456. The river will be almost one quarter mile wide in the vicinity of the gage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 26.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:30 PM CST Saturday was 26.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 4.6 feet early Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 26.8 feet on 05/31/1975. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Tres Palacios River Midfield 24.0 26.8 Sat 5 pm CST 18.8 9.2 6.6
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Laramie County, East Laramie County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-29 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Laramie County; East Laramie County; East Platte County; Goshen County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with localized bands of 5 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...Central and southern Laramie Range, including the Interstate 80 Summit between Laramie and Cheyenne. Platte, Goshen, and Laramie counties in Wyoming including Wheatland, Torrington, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs. Scotts Bluff and Banner counties in western Nebraska including Harrisburg and Scottsbluff. * WHEN...5 PM MST this afternoon until 2 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed roads and very low visibilities in falling snow.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Ida, Woodbury by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Ida; Woodbury WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Iowa, Cherokee, Buena Vista, Woodbury and Ida Counties. In Nebraska, Dakota County. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-29 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys; Grand and Battlement Mesas; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph creating areas of blowing snow. * WHERE...Grand and Battlement Mesas, Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys and West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Icy to snow packed roadways and drifting snow will create hazardous driving conditions. Blowing snow will also significantly reduce visibility at times. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dodge, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 04:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dodge; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 PM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted and Mower Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the commute on Tuesday and possibly into Wednesday morning on untreated roadways.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Burt, Butler, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Platte, Stanton, Thurston by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Burt; Butler; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Platte; Stanton; Thurston WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow and freezing drizzle expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to five hundredths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of west central Iowa and east central and northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra, Northeast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-30 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Culebra; Northeast HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST WEDNESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northeastern Puerto Rico from Loiza to Fajardo, Culebra, and St.Thomas and St. John in the northern US Virgin Islands. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, through 6 AM AST Wednesday. For the High Risk of Rip Currents, through late Wednesday night.From 6 PM AST this evening through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions along with localized minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Long-period northerly swell will spread across the local Atlantic waters through Wednesday, deteriorating coastal and surf zone conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 14:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-29 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs. * WHEN...Until 2 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected on mountain routes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Fillmore, Greeley, Hall by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Dawson; Fillmore; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Polk; Sherman; Thayer; Valley; Webster; York WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Mix of freezing drizzle and snow expected. A light glaze of ice is expected. Snow accumulation will range from just a dusting for areas southeast of the tri-cities to up to 2 inches for some areas north of Interstate 80. North winds gusting as high as 40 mph may lead to blowing snow and reduced visibility at times. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drizzle and freezing drizzle will begin early Tuesday morning. Temperatures will continue to fall through the morning on Tuesday, leading to more widespread freezing drizzle and eventually a changeover to light snow.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cass, Douglas, Lancaster, Otoe, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cass; Douglas; Lancaster; Otoe; Saline; Sarpy; Saunders; Seward; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow and freezing drizzle expected. Total snow accumulations less than one inch and ice accumulations of up to five hundredths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Iowa and east central and southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cottonwood, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone, Rock by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cottonwood; Murray; Nobles; Pipestone; Rock WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa, southwest Minnesota and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Vilas by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-30 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Vilas .A low pressure system will bring moderate to heavy snowfall to north-central Wisconsin Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon. WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches. * WHERE...Vilas County. * WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to Midnight CST Tuesday Night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall will occur across far northern Vilas County.
