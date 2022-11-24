Read full article on original website
Marvel's Avengers Insider Shares Worrying Update About Future
It sounds like Marvel's Avengers' time on earth is coming to an end soon. There's no one who will deny that the Avengers game has not gone to plan for Crystal Dynamics. And there are a variety of reasons why the game has failed to live up to expectations. For one, it's not very good. Two, its post-launch support has been fairly lackluster and often too slow-moving. And three it also just missed out on peak Avengers hype both in timing and by distancing itself from the MCU as much as possible. It's unclear how many still play the game, but Crystal Dynamics continues to support it. Again, this support isn't the most robust post-launch support, but it's something. That said, it sounds like even this is coming to an end.
Spider-Man 4: First Look at John Malkovich's Vulture Wings Revealed
What if Iron Man was a box office bomb? What if 20th Century Fox bought the film rights to more Marvel heroes? What if Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 4 was never cancelled? While comic book movie fans are enjoying the golden age of superhero projects right now, there are plenty of branch timelines out in the multiverse that would have drastically reshaped the landscape of Hollywood's capes and tights. One of the closest what if's comes in the form of the aforementioned Spider-Man 4, which was developed by director Sam Raimi for over a year before ultimately being scrapped.
New Marvel Fan Theory May Reveal Hidden MCU Skrull Ahead of Secret Invasion
What are the Skrulls now up to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? That's a question that hung over all of Phase 4, but will only be answered in the upcoming Phase 5 storyline – starting with the Secret Invasion Disney+ series. A new MCU theory is catching on with fans – one that predicts that a major pivotal player we saw in Phase 4 could have been a Skrull the whole time – causing some major trouble for Nick Fury, Captain Marvel, and possibly all of Earth!
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Promo Art Reveals First Look at Maximals in Beast Mode
Originally scheduled to be released this summer, the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts was pushed to 2023, giving fans an even longer time to wait for the next entry in the franchise. As the title implies, the new movie in the live-action franchise will bring in some fan-favorite Transformers, specifically characters from the Beast Wars spin-off. Some previous photos from the set of the movie showed off the cars that would appear in the sequel but now a first look at some of the Maximals (the animal equivalent of the Autobots) prior to their robot transformations. Check them out for yourself below!
Disney+ Series Finally Beats House of the Dragon To Become Most In-Demand New Show
Disney+ can now boast that it has slayed HBO Max's biggest beast: the Game of Thornes prequel series, House of the Dragon. According to new reports and analysis, Star Wars series Andor finally managed to topple House of the Dragon from its Iron Throne in terms of average audience demand. Demand rose considerably as Andor headed into its Season 1 finale over the Thanksgiving Holiday: that surge of a reported 7% bumped the series to 37.7 times the average levels of demand (HotD came in at 33.9K), based on factors that include streaming, downloads, social media, general buzz, and consumer data.
MCU Producer Explains Why There Won't Be a Namor Solo Movie After Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
In the weeks since Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrived in theaters, there's a lot of the Marvel Cinematic Universe film that has been celebrated and spoken about. Among them is Namor (Tenoch Huerta), the film's central antagonist, and one of the very first superhero characters to ever appear in the pages of Marvel Comics. Despite his illustrious history, Namor has never properly appeared in live-action prior to Wakanda Forever, due in part to his movie rights being tied up at Universal Pictures. As Marvel producer Nate Moore recently revealed, that arrangement with Universal actually had an impact on how Namor could be used in Wakanda Forever's marketing — and while Namor "can return", that deal currently stands in the way of Marvel Studios potentially producing a Namor solo movie.
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Confirms DC Exists in the MCU (Again)
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+ and among all the holiday cheer and hijinks, the new Marvel Cinematic Universe special has done something else: confirmed (again) that the DC universe exists in the MCU, at least in terms of some of its more iconic characters. It's a confirmation that makes for a fun little Easter egg of sorts and reinforces references made by previous entries in the MCU as well. Warning: spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special beyond this point.
Mark Hamill Responds to Guardians of the Galaxy Cameo Rumors
The second the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special debuted on Disney+, fans were quick to point out a cameo by an actor who appeared to look all too similar to Mark Hamill. After the moment went viral over the weekend, Hamill's son Nathan debunked any such notion, suggesting the actor in question was not, in fact, his father. Now, Mark himself is adding an additional layer of mystery to the situation.
New Disney Movie Bombs at the Box Office
The holiday movie season is officially here with the Thanksgiving weekend seeing people head to theaters, but while Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is continuing to dominate at the box office, Disney's latest film, Strange World, can't say the same. The new film from Disney Animation, which was projected for a 5-day opening of $30 million brought in a mere $11.2 million between Wednesday and Friday, according to The Wrap. That's currently less than a previous Disney film that bombed at the box office over Thanksgiving in 2002, Treasure Planet which eared $16.6 million during its Thanksgiving opening. Strange World reportedly had budget of $120-130 million.
James Gunn Explains The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special's Most Unexpected Cameo
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+, but the Marvel Studios Special Presentation isn't just bringing hilarious holiday cheer. The special is also serving up some clever moments including a truly unexpected cameo and now, filmmaker James Gunn is explaining how that moment he's declaring to be "canon" came to be, much to fan delight. Warning: spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special beyond this point.
New Disney Movie Has Lowest CinemaScore in Three Decades
Disney's latest movie, Strange World, is now in theaters, but while the film takes viewers on a new adventure into, well, a strange world how it's being received in the real world isn't exactly the adventure that Disney may. have hoped for. The film has officially ended Disney Animation's streak when it comes to CinemaScore. According to Screen Rant, Strange World received a B — the first Disney animated film since 1991 to get anything less than an A-.
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Steam Makes Some of the Best Games Ever $1 Each
A few of the most popular games on Steam are on sale for $0.99 apiece, courtesy of the new Steam Autumn Sale. And all three games in question are from Valve itself, the company behind Steam and the company that has delivered some all-time classics over the years. While Valve doesn't make as many games as it used to, many of the games it made during yesteryear are still played to this day and continue to inspire new releases. And that's because they are of the highest quality.
My Hero Academia Celebrates Bakugo With New Season 6 Poster
My Hero Academia's sixth season had a major showcase for Katsuki Bakugo in the newest episode, and the anime is celebrating with a special new poster highlighting the explosive young hero! Things might have gotten off to a solid start for the heroes this season as they had the first strike against the Paranormal Liberation Front bases, but it quickly got much worse as the villains revealed they had a lot more secrets and powers at their disposal than the heroes might have been ready for. Bakugo's been feeling the worst about it as he realizes how much more he needs to grow.
Netflix's One Piece Showrunner Teases Live-Action Show's Easter Eggs
One Piece is currently gearing up for its live action debut with Netflix, and one of the executives behind the upcoming series is teasing fans that they should keep a look out for Easter Eggs hidden in the new adaptation! While there is currently no set release window or date for Netflix's upcoming live-action series for Eiichiro Oda's long running manga franchise, it's clear that progress on the series is moving forward not only has much of the cast wrapped filming, but those behind the scenes are ready for fans to check out the new take as well.
Marvel Fans Will Be Waiting a While for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Disney+ Debut
In what shouldn't be a huge surprise, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's streaming debut on Disney+ may not be for a while. Deadline brings word that the box office success for the Marvel sequel has nearly guaranteed the film won't debut on the streamer before the end of the year. According to the trade the sequel has "robust theatrical window" meaning it will be exclusive to movie theaters for at least 45 days. On the flip side the recent Walt Disney Animation release Strange World is flopping at the box office, meaning it could very well debut on Disney+ in time for Christmas.
Nintendo Switch Sale Makes One of Gaming's Best Trilogies Lowest Price Ever
A new Nintendo Switch eShop sale that went live for Black Friday and that is live until December 5 discounts one of the best trilogies in gaming to the lowest price it's ever been on the eShop. For whatever reason, we got a plethora of great trilogies during the seventh generation of console gaming, aka during the Nintendo Wii, PS3, and Xbox 360 generation, which was a longer generation than normal due to the global recession that happened during it. During this generation, gamers were gifted with BioShock and its two sequels. That's right, the game in question is BioShock: The Collection.
Pokemon Go Reveals New Season Alongside New Trailer
A new Pokemon Go season is set to begin on December 1st, and Niantic has finally pulled back the curtain. The new season is called Mythical Wishes. While Pokemon Go has put a big emphasis on content from Pokemon Sun and Moon over the last year, it seems the new season will look back to Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. That game was a remake of the third Pokemon generation, with some significant changes. Most notably, it added new Mega Evolutions for several Hoenn Pokemon, including Blaziken, Swampert, and Sceptile. Groudon and Kyogre also received "Primal" forms that acted mostly in the same way.
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: James Gunn Reveals How Nebula Got THAT Christmas Present For Rocket
'Tis the season to be jolly, spend time with loved ones, and give some extremely elaborate gifts. In the case of Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista) in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, their big gift for Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) was legendary actor Kevin Bacon. The duo traveled to Earth to kidnap Bacon and some hilarious shenanigans ensued thanks to the fun mind of director James Gunn. However, Bacon wasn't the only exciting gift given by one of the Guardians. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! In the special, Nebula (Karen Gillan) gifted Rocket (Bradley Cooper) an item he'd been eyeing ever since Avengers: Infinity War... Bucky's arm! Gunn has been answering questions about The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Twitter and had the perfect response when someone asked how Nebula acquired the arm.
New Star Wars Movie May Begin Work Soon According to Latest Rumor
The future of Star Wars on the big screen has been unclear ever since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released in 2020. Part of that is because the COVID-19 pandemic forced every studio to shuffle their plans and release calendar, but in that same time Lucasfilm has released three different live-action Star Wars TV shows with plans for many, many more. Reports have popped up in recent months about projects that are both in development and no longer happening, and a new rumor may point to when the next movie in the franchise could finally get going.
