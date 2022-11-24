Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Star Wars: What's the Next Movie or TV Show After Andor?
When it comes to Disney franchises, fans always have mixed reactions to the conclusion of a movie or TV series, as we're disappointed the adventure has come to an end yet we're excited that this means a new project is right around the corner, sometimes even seeing a post-credits scene teasing that new adventure. After 12 thrilling episodes, Star Wars: Andor concluded last week, leaving fans to look to the future of the galaxy far, far away for how we'll next be able to get our fill of intergalactic adventures. While some Star Wars projects have confirmed release dates, there's also some uncertainty surrounding anticipated projects, so we're here to break down what projects fans can look forward to.
ComicBook
The Mandalorian: Star Wars Reveals When New Season 3 Details Are Coming
Andor's first season came to an end earlier this week, which means Star Wars fans are eager to see what's next from the franchise. Thankfully, the long-awaited third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian isn't too far away. It's been two years since the epic Season 2 finale, but Season 3 is finally expected to debut in February. The trailer for the season was released in September, and like many projects these days, some content was already spoiled thanks to some new toys. If you're eager for more news about The Mandalorian, you're in luck, because Lucasfilm is expected to reveal new information during CCXP, the upcoming convention in Brazil.
ComicBook
Disney+ Series Finally Beats House of the Dragon To Become Most In-Demand New Show
Disney+ can now boast that it has slayed HBO Max's biggest beast: the Game of Thornes prequel series, House of the Dragon. According to new reports and analysis, Star Wars series Andor finally managed to topple House of the Dragon from its Iron Throne in terms of average audience demand. Demand rose considerably as Andor headed into its Season 1 finale over the Thanksgiving Holiday: that surge of a reported 7% bumped the series to 37.7 times the average levels of demand (HotD came in at 33.9K), based on factors that include streaming, downloads, social media, general buzz, and consumer data.
ComicBook
Netflix's One Piece Showrunner Teases Live-Action Show's Easter Eggs
One Piece is currently gearing up for its live action debut with Netflix, and one of the executives behind the upcoming series is teasing fans that they should keep a look out for Easter Eggs hidden in the new adaptation! While there is currently no set release window or date for Netflix's upcoming live-action series for Eiichiro Oda's long running manga franchise, it's clear that progress on the series is moving forward not only has much of the cast wrapped filming, but those behind the scenes are ready for fans to check out the new take as well.
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
ComicBook
Marvel Studios Adds New Hero to Opening Logo With Guardians Holiday Special
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now in the books, with The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special debuting on Disney+ this weekend. The Special Presentation not only adds a lot of festive cheer to the overall franchise, but it provides some surprising and delightful connections to other movies and Disney+ television shows. As it turns out, that connectivity even stretched as far as the special's opening Marvel Studios fanfare, which brought one of the newest superheroes into the fold.
ComicBook
MCU Producer Explains Why There Won't Be a Namor Solo Movie After Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
In the weeks since Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrived in theaters, there's a lot of the Marvel Cinematic Universe film that has been celebrated and spoken about. Among them is Namor (Tenoch Huerta), the film's central antagonist, and one of the very first superhero characters to ever appear in the pages of Marvel Comics. Despite his illustrious history, Namor has never properly appeared in live-action prior to Wakanda Forever, due in part to his movie rights being tied up at Universal Pictures. As Marvel producer Nate Moore recently revealed, that arrangement with Universal actually had an impact on how Namor could be used in Wakanda Forever's marketing — and while Namor "can return", that deal currently stands in the way of Marvel Studios potentially producing a Namor solo movie.
ComicBook
New Star Wars Movie May Begin Work Soon According to Latest Rumor
The future of Star Wars on the big screen has been unclear ever since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released in 2020. Part of that is because the COVID-19 pandemic forced every studio to shuffle their plans and release calendar, but in that same time Lucasfilm has released three different live-action Star Wars TV shows with plans for many, many more. Reports have popped up in recent months about projects that are both in development and no longer happening, and a new rumor may point to when the next movie in the franchise could finally get going.
ComicBook
James McAvoy Reveals His Biggest Criticism of His X-Men Movies
X-Men Movies alumni James McAvoy is opening up about one of his biggest criticisms of the X-Men movies he starred in – which include X-Men: First Class, X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse, and Dark Phoenix. In a new interview, McAvoy reflects fondly on his time playing X-Men founder and leader Charles Xavier; however, the one thing that McAvoy wishes the franchise had done differently? More time focused on Xavier and Magneto!
ComicBook
James Gunn Explains The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special's Most Unexpected Cameo
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+, but the Marvel Studios Special Presentation isn't just bringing hilarious holiday cheer. The special is also serving up some clever moments including a truly unexpected cameo and now, filmmaker James Gunn is explaining how that moment he's declaring to be "canon" came to be, much to fan delight. Warning: spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special beyond this point.
ComicBook
Pokemon Go Reveals New Season Alongside New Trailer
A new Pokemon Go season is set to begin on December 1st, and Niantic has finally pulled back the curtain. The new season is called Mythical Wishes. While Pokemon Go has put a big emphasis on content from Pokemon Sun and Moon over the last year, it seems the new season will look back to Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. That game was a remake of the third Pokemon generation, with some significant changes. Most notably, it added new Mega Evolutions for several Hoenn Pokemon, including Blaziken, Swampert, and Sceptile. Groudon and Kyogre also received "Primal" forms that acted mostly in the same way.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Confirms DC Exists in the MCU (Again)
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+ and among all the holiday cheer and hijinks, the new Marvel Cinematic Universe special has done something else: confirmed (again) that the DC universe exists in the MCU, at least in terms of some of its more iconic characters. It's a confirmation that makes for a fun little Easter egg of sorts and reinforces references made by previous entries in the MCU as well. Warning: spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special beyond this point.
ComicBook
Mark Hamill Responds to Guardians of the Galaxy Cameo Rumors
The second the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special debuted on Disney+, fans were quick to point out a cameo by an actor who appeared to look all too similar to Mark Hamill. After the moment went viral over the weekend, Hamill's son Nathan debunked any such notion, suggesting the actor in question was not, in fact, his father. Now, Mark himself is adding an additional layer of mystery to the situation.
ComicBook
Fortnite Leaks Reveal New Chapter 3 Finale Spoilers
Fortnite's Chapter 3 finale event is set to take place later this week, but it seems a lot of details are leaking ahead of time. The @FNBRWatch Twitter account has compiled and shared many of these leaks, which originated on Discord. Reliable Fortnite leaker @ShiiaBR believes these leaks are coming from an Epic Games employee, as they seem to be fairly legitimate. For many Fortnite fans this might be a little disappointing, and those that want to actively avoid these spoilers should be careful on social media, as they seem to be spreading fast!
ComicBook
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: James Gunn Reveals How Nebula Got THAT Christmas Present For Rocket
'Tis the season to be jolly, spend time with loved ones, and give some extremely elaborate gifts. In the case of Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista) in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, their big gift for Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) was legendary actor Kevin Bacon. The duo traveled to Earth to kidnap Bacon and some hilarious shenanigans ensued thanks to the fun mind of director James Gunn. However, Bacon wasn't the only exciting gift given by one of the Guardians. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! In the special, Nebula (Karen Gillan) gifted Rocket (Bradley Cooper) an item he'd been eyeing ever since Avengers: Infinity War... Bucky's arm! Gunn has been answering questions about The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Twitter and had the perfect response when someone asked how Nebula acquired the arm.
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Insider Shares Worrying Update About Future
It sounds like Marvel's Avengers' time on earth is coming to an end soon. There's no one who will deny that the Avengers game has not gone to plan for Crystal Dynamics. And there are a variety of reasons why the game has failed to live up to expectations. For one, it's not very good. Two, its post-launch support has been fairly lackluster and often too slow-moving. And three it also just missed out on peak Avengers hype both in timing and by distancing itself from the MCU as much as possible. It's unclear how many still play the game, but Crystal Dynamics continues to support it. Again, this support isn't the most robust post-launch support, but it's something. That said, it sounds like even this is coming to an end.
ComicBook
The Witcher Reportedly Getting Another Netflix Spin-Off
Netflix's The Witcher is reportedly gearing up for yet another spin-off. Netflix struck gold with The Witcher, much to the surprise of many. While the show was always probably going to do well, it was a bit of a surprise to see it do so well. Fantasy is a pretty hard genre to break into given the bar is so high with things like Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings, but when done well, it can attract a massive audience. Thanks to the success of the games and the casting of Henry Cavill, it likely gave the Netflix series a big boost before it spread to people who weren't familiar with the books or games.
ComicBook
Apple TV+ Introduces Ryan Reynolds+ for Cyber Monday
This Cyber Monday, Apple has an innovative new product on the market: the Ryan Reynolds+. If you're not shopping for streaming subscriptions and gaming deals, the tech giant has a special, limited-time offer on the optimized Spirited star. In the spirit of the holiday musical comedy now streaming on Apple TV+, Reynolds' co-stars Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer tout the 3X emotional range of the Deadpool actor, programmed with a song and dance mode that features five songs and four dances. But wait, there's more: says Ferrell, "Every self depracating line from the Ryan Reynolds has been thoughtfully crafted for optimal enjoyment."
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Losing One of Their Best Free Games
PlayStation Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers are losing one of the best "free" games available to all those that are subscribed to the two more expensive tiers of the subscription service. For those that don't know, PS Plus is available in three forms. There is the cheapest form which is PlayStation Plus Essential. This is just the original version of the subscription service that gives out a few "free games" every month. Then there's PlayStation Plus Extra, which is this plus access to a vast library of PS4 and PS5 games. And then there's PlayStation Plus Plus Premium, which is PS Plus Extra, plus access to a library of legacy games spanning the PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP. So, this departure doesn't concern PS Plus Essential subscribers, but it does concern all other subscribers.
ComicBook
Star Trek Reveals a Mole Within Starfleet
Star Trek has revealed that there's a mole in Starfleet. SPOILERS follow for the most recent episode of Star Trek: Prodigy, "Masquerade." An earlier episode of Star Trek: Prodigy revealed the origin of the show's main antagonist, The Diviner. He is a Vau N'Akat from the planet Solum and believes himself to be one of the last of his race along with his clone-daughter Gwyndala. He traveled back through time in search of the USS Protostar to use it in his attempt to stop Starfleet from ever making first contact with his homeworld, sparking a debate among the Vau N'Akat about how to respond that would plunge Solum into war.
Comments / 0