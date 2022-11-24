Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Tomase: Ranking Bogaerts' potential landing spots, with a clear No. 1
The Red Sox have already declared Xander Bogaerts their No. 1 priority of the offseason, but the decision no longer rests solely in their hands. Bogaerts has officially been on the market for nearly a month now, and with baseball's winter meetings set to kick off next week in San Diego, the push to secure his services should intensify.
NBC Sports
Jones, Maddux, Morris consider Bonds, Clemens for Hall
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Hall of Famers Chipper Jones, Greg Maddux, Jack Morris and Ryne Sandberg are among 16 members of the contemporary baseball era committee that will meet to consider the Cooperstown fate of an eight-man ballot that includes Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Rafael Palmeiro. Hall of Famers...
NBC Sports
Boogie Cousins called Warriors GM Myers and got reality check on why he’s not in NBA
DeMarcus Cousins didn’t understand why he didn’t have an NBA contract this season. He thought he had proven he could help teams in need of front-line depth last season, first in Milwaukee when Brook Lopez was out following back surgery and gave them 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds a game of solid play. The Bucks ultimately let Cousins go for financial reasons, so the Nuggets picked him up to backup Nikola Jokic. He was again solid, averaging 8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds a game (and he had a 31-point night against the Rockets).
Harbaugh, Lamar Jackson met after 'out of character' tweet
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he has spoken to Lamar Jackson about the quarterback's vulgar tweet in response to an online critic. Harbaugh called the tweet "out of character" for the QB.
NBC Sports
Why Murray 'always wanted' to join Kings after draft meetings
Programming note: Watch Keegan Murray’s “Kings Central” interview with Kyle Draper on Monday on NBC Sports California, at 6 p.m. PT and again at 10 p.m., after the game. With the fourth pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Sacramento Kings select …. Sacramento, which hasn’t had...
Texans brace for Deshaun Watson's return with Browns
Deshaun Watson is set to return from an 11-game NFL suspension following sexual misconduct allegations when the Cleveland Browns visit the Houston Texans on Sunday
NBC Sports
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. was kicked off a plane from Miami to L.A.
One of the biggest stories in the NFL currently relates to next team with which receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will sign. He has made some unrelated news on Sunday, four days before his first free-agency visit. Via Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640, Beckham was kicked off a plane in...
NBC Sports
Commanders announce Chase Young will not play
The Commanders will have to wait at least another week to get defensive end Chase Young back. Young, who had been listed as questionable for today’s game against the Falcons, was officially ruled out on Sunday morning. “We have downgraded DE Chase Young (knee/illness) to out for today’s game,”...
NBC Sports
Celtics injuries: Horford out, Jaylen Brown questionable vs. Hornets
The Boston Celtics will have another chance to prove they can win shorthanded Monday night at TD Garden. Al Horford is listed as out for Boston's home matchup with the Charlotte Hornets due to low back stiffness, while Jaylen Brown is questionable due to neck stiffness, the team announced Monday afternoon.
NBC Sports
Report: Ex-Celtics guard Kemba Walker set for NBA return
Kemba Walker's period of unemployment is about to end. The Dallas Mavericks plan to sign the free-agent guard and waive Facundo Campazzo in a corresponding move, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday morning. Walker played just 37 games for the New York Knicks during the 2021-22 season and was traded...
NBC Sports
Myers reveals Boogie asked him why he's not in NBA right now
Injury history and his controversial personal life have derailed DeMarcus Cousins’ NBA journey. The 32-year-old former NBA star center has played on seven different teams, including the Warriors during the 2018-19 season. Three seasons later, Warriors general manager Bob Myers still is hearing from Cousins. “DeMarcus called me a...
