cbs17
How first responders can get a free Thanksgiving meal Sunday in Halifax County
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — First responders can get a free Thanksgiving meal on Sunday in Rocky Mount, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. It comes after many of them had to work on holiday and possibly miss dinner with their families to serve the community. Bethel...
Motorcyclists ride to raise money for Kinston children’s home
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Close to 500 motorcyclists hit the road on Saturday for the 30th annual Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home Toy Run. Every year, bikers from all over come together and help raise money through a ride. Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home is a place for young people who come from broken and wayward […]
WITN
Pitt Community College hosts small business town hall
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An event here in the East will spend the day focusing on giving small businesses the tools to be successful. The U.S. Small Business Administration is hosting a small business town hall today at Pitt Community College. The event allows small business owners to connect with...
Nobody injured in explosion at Pitt Co. pool house
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Nobody was hurt in an explosion that happened at a pool house in Pitt County Friday night. An official at the Ayden Fire & Rescue Department told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright the explosion happened at a home on County Home Road in the Winterville area, near South Oak Lane. Officials believe it […]
WITN
New Bern Police activates holiday task force
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern Carolina city will activate its holiday task force Friday. New Bern police’s holiday task force specifically patrols heavily trafficked areas during the holiday season. It’s composed of patrol and traffic enforcement officers and other police forces looking to deter crime while the community...
WITN
Holiday Air Show returns to New Bern for third straight year
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The skies in one Eastern Carolina city will be filled with planes this weekend. For the third year in a row, the City of New Bern is partnering with Wendy and Buddy Stallings to bring the AeroShell Aerobatic Team to New Bern. The holiday air...
WITN
New Bern debuts ice skating rink
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Parks and Recreation Department has debuted its new ice skating rink Friday. The rink is set up at Union Point Park for the holiday season. It will be open from 1 to 6 p.m. today. The fee to skate is $5 for a 45 minutes session. That includes a skate fitting and rental. Participants are welcome to bring their own ice skates.
WITN
Greenville shoppers search for Black Friday deals
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The holiday shopping season is officially here. This Black Friday, many families around Eastern Carolina were up early to head out in search of deals. “Always a tradition, always. We go every year,” Angela Smith said. “We get up early in the morning, get coffee, and...
Several ENC cities included in Royal Farms NC expansion
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Convenience store chain Royal Farms announced Monday that New Bern, Greenville, Kinston and Jacksonville will be among the first cities included in the company’s expansion into North Carolina. Royal Farms is a chain of convenience stores owned by Cloverfield Farms Dairy and headquartered in Baltimore, Md. Royal Farms has more than […]
WITN
Deputies respond to Winterville explosion
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A spokesperson for the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed deputies responded to an explosion Friday evening. It happened on South Oak Lane in Winterville. Witnesses tell WITN it happened around 6:30 p.m. Crews with Ayden Fire/Rescue confirm the explosion is under investigation by Pitt...
newbernnow.com
AeroShell Aerobatic Team, Ultimate Airshows and Ghostwriter Airshows Light Up New Bern’s Sky
AeroShell Aerobatic Team came back to New Bern for the third year in a row. Wendy and Buddy Stallings partnered with the City of New Bern to host the show. The team was joined by Ultimate Airshows and GhostWriter Airshows with pilots Rob Holland and Nathan Hammond. The airshow took...
Blounts Creek 19-year-old has eyes on competing at NBHA World again
BLOUNTS CREEK, N.C. (WNCT) — A Blounts Creek 19-year-old is making plans to go back to the National Barrel Horse Association world championship with her horse, Rocky. It will be her second appearance in the NBHA event. 19-year-old Barrel racer, Jasmine Street, said, “Being with my horse is the best part because it’s a bond […]
This Is the Oldest House in North Carolina
Lane HousePhoto byLane House (Edenton, North Carolina)/ Wikipedia. Lane House is a historic house in Edenton, North Carolina that has been identified as the oldest house in the state by dendrochronology.
Two men shot at North Carolina mall
Police were on the scene after two men were shot inside a mall in Greenville, North Carolina on Friday.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 22, 23 & 24
Donnie Whitman, 71, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Charlie Lewis Sr. Charlie Lewis Sr., 70, passed away on...
WITN
Greenville Police provide update on Black Friday shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Police are sharing new details on Friday’s shooting that sent two men to the hospital. Police say Theodore Dunn Junior, 21, and Irashamire Perkins, 22, were shot near American Eagle in the Greenville Mall, and were taken to ECU Health Medical Center. Officials say...
WITN
Victim identified in fatal Craven County hit & run
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - We now know the name of a pedestrian killed in a hit & run last week. The North Carolina Highway Patrol said that Desiree Pitman, 41, of Virginia Beach, was hit and killed last Tuesday night on Highway 17 just south of Highway 55 near Bridgeton in Craven County.
carolinacoastonline.com
Drug arrest made in Walmart parking lot
– A Newport man was arrested in the parking lot of a local retailer following a report of possible drug activity Nov. 22. Carteret County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit was conducting undercover surveillance of the parking lot area of Walmart, located at 300 N.C. Highway 24, Morehead City, when deputies located two suspicious vehicles in the back corner of the parking lot area.
WITN
Two people found shot after police respond to shots fired at Kinston party
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Officers investigating a report of shots fired at a party this weekend ended up later finding two people shot. Kinston police said that officers responded around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to a shots fired call at 1609 West Vernon Avenue. Officers found a large crowd that had...
NC mall shooting on Black Friday stemmed from fight, police say; 2 victims identified
A Greenville police officer who was working for Belk heard the gunfire and responded to the scene, police said.
